Ozanam Inn to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Location

***10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 17; 2239 Poydras Street, New Orleans, Louisiana***
Ozanam Inn will celebrate the grand opening of its new location, made possible, in part, through a $750,000 in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy from Fifth District Savings Bank (Fifth District) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas).
Ozanam Inn had been serving the homeless and underprivileged in a building at 843 Camp Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, until recently when it undertook a $5 million project to buy and retrofit a different building. The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank representatives for the grand opening at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Ozanam Inn, 2239 Poydras Street, New Orleans. AHP funds are intended to assist FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing, and housing for homeless individuals. For more information about AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp.
WHAT:
Grand Opening
WHEN:
10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022
WHO:
Gregory Michael Aymond, Archbishop of New Orleans
Marjorianna Willman, Director, Office of Housing Policy and Community Development, City of New Orleans
Brian North, President and CEO, Fifth District
Amie Lyons, Senior Vice President of Operations, Fifth District
Clarence Adams, President and CEO, Ozanam Inn
Craig Haydel, Board President, Ozanam Inn
Kevin Joseph, Ozanam Inn resident
Bruce Hatton, Affordable Housing Program Manager, FHLB Dallas
WHERE:
Ozanam Inn
2239 Poydras Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70119
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006272/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
