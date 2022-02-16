ñol

Ozanam Inn to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Location

by Business Wire
February 16, 2022 6:22 PM | 3 min read

***10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 17; 2239 Poydras Street, New Orleans, Louisiana***

Ozanam Inn will celebrate the grand opening of its new location, made possible, in part, through a $750,000 in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy from Fifth District Savings Bank (Fifth District) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas).

Ozanam Inn had been serving the homeless and underprivileged in a building at 843 Camp Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, until recently when it undertook a $5 million project to buy and retrofit a different building. The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank representatives for the grand opening at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Ozanam Inn, 2239 Poydras Street, New Orleans. AHP funds are intended to assist FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing, and housing for homeless individuals. For more information about AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp.

WHAT:

Grand Opening

 

 

WHEN:

10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022

 

 

WHO:

Gregory Michael Aymond, Archbishop of New Orleans

Marjorianna Willman, Director, Office of Housing Policy and Community Development, City of New Orleans

 

Brian North, President and CEO, Fifth District

 

Amie Lyons, Senior Vice President of Operations, Fifth District

 

Clarence Adams, President and CEO, Ozanam Inn

 

Craig Haydel, Board President, Ozanam Inn

 

Kevin Joseph, Ozanam Inn resident

 

Bruce Hatton, Affordable Housing Program Manager, FHLB Dallas

 

 

WHERE:

Ozanam Inn

 

2239 Poydras Street

 

New Orleans, Louisiana 70119

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

