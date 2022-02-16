TelevisaUnivision to Host Q4 2021 Conference Call on February 23, 2022

TelevisaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language media and content company, will conduct a conference call to discuss Univision Communication Inc.'s fourth quarter 2021 financial results at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022. A press release summarizing its fourth quarter 2021 financial results will be available on Univision's website at investors.televisaunivision.com/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/ at the opening of business on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
To participate in the conference call, please dial (866) 518-6930 (within U.S.) or (203) 518-9797 (outside U.S.) fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference ID: Univision. A playback of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, through Wednesday, March 2, 2022. To access the playback, please dial 800-925-9951 (within the U.S.) or 402-220-5397 (outside the U.S.).
About TelevisaUnivision.
As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company's media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to premium streaming services PrendeTV and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent, and the soon-to-launch two-tier global streaming platform ViX. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit televisaunivision.com.
