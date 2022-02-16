Orchid Island Capital Announces February 2022 Monthly Dividend and January 31, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

February 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.055 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2022

Next Dividend Announcement Expected March 16, 2022

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") ORC announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2022. The dividend of $0.055 per share will be paid March 29, 2022, to holders of record of the Company's common stock on February 28, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of February 25, 2022. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on March 16, 2022.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of February 16, 2022, January 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had 176,993,049 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2022 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Jan 2022 Nov - Jan Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2022 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Feb) in Feb) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Pass Through RMBS 15yr 2.5 $ 211,500 $ 217,429 3.44% $ 102.80 2.50% 2.87% 13 162 6.6% 9.3% $ 3,922 $ (4,228) 15yr 4.0 430 457 0.01% 106.22 4.00% 4.54% 45 135 0.7% 0.7% 6 (7) 15yr Total 211,930 217,886 3.45% 102.81 2.50% 2.88% 14 162 6.6% 9.3% 3,928 (4,235) 30yr 2.5 1,050,955 1,051,121 16.64% 100.02 2.50% 3.30% 7 352 2.8% 4.8% 23,993 (29,923) 30yr 3.0 4,309,680 4,453,578 70.50% 103.34 3.00% 3.48% 10 348 8.6% 8.5% 103,208 (122,345) 30yr 3.5 245,869 263,930 4.18% 107.35 3.50% 4.04% 23 330 14.5% 17.1% 5,505 (6,258) 30yr 4.0 107,916 116,048 1.84% 107.54 4.00% 4.75% 28 330 27.2% 21.2% 1,444 (1,867) 30yr Total 5,714,420 5,884,677 93.15% 102.98 2.95% 3.49% 10 348 8.2% 8.5% 134,150 (160,393) Total Pass Through RMBS 5,926,350 6,102,563 96.60% 102.97 2.93% 3.47% 10 341 8.1% 8.6% 138,078 (164,628) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 3.0 366,815 42,320 0.67% 11.54 3.00% 3.69% 67 167 21.0% 24.5% (2,470) 1,738 IO 20yr 4.0 13,308 1,637 0.03% 12.30 4.00% 4.57% 121 112 13.7% 17.8% (17) 10 IO 30yr 3.0 90,860 12,435 0.20% 13.69 3.00% 3.66% 53 298 15.0% 14.7% (751) 558 IO 30yr 3.5 784,649 130,679 2.07% 16.65 3.48% 4.00% 51 300 18.9% 20.6% (8,735) 6,526 IO 30yr 4.0 169,891 24,403 0.39% 14.36 4.00% 4.56% 69 282 26.4% 27.4% (1,720) 1,721 IO 30yr 4.5 4,669 784 0.01% 16.79 4.50% 4.99% 139 208 23.5% 24.5% (51) 45 IO 30yr 5.0 2,582 423 0.01% 16.38 5.00% 5.36% 139 208 19.1% 27.7% (25) 25 IO Total 1,432,774 212,681 3.37% 14.84 3.40% 3.98% 58 262 20.0% 22.2% (13,769) 10,623 IIO 30yr 4.0 42,179 2,160 0.03% 5.12 3.75% 4.41% 52 299 12.6% 22.3% 74 (222) Total Structured RMBS 1,474,953 214,841 3.40% 14.57 3.41% 3.99% 58 263 19.8% 22.2% (13,695) 10,401 Total Mortgage Assets $ 7,401,303 $ 6,317,404 100.00% 3.03% 3.58% 20 326 10.4% 11.1% $ 124,383 $ (154,227)

Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (944,000) Mar-2022 $ (18,713) $ 35,716 10-Year Treasury Ultra(3) (220,000) Mar-2022 (14,985) 24,189 Swaps (1,355,000) Jul-2028 (30,589) 30,589 Swaptions (458,300) Feb-2023 (13,455) 19,993 Hedge Total $ (2,977,300) $ (77,742) $ 110,487 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 46,641 $ (43,740)

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $119.20 at January 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $1,125.2 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $142.83 at January 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $314.2 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio Asset Category Value Portfolio As of January 31, 2022 As of January 31, 2022 Fannie Mae $ 4,576,565 72.4% Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 290,116 4.6% Freddie Mac 1,740,839 27.6% Whole Pool Assets 6,027,288 95.4% Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,317,404 100.0% Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,317,404 100.0%

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of January 31, 2022 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $ 430,856 7.1% 0.13% 12 2/18/2022 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 424,755 6.9% 0.13% 48 9/14/2022 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 421,289 6.9% 0.14% 11 2/28/2022 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 404,661 6.6% 0.13% 16 2/28/2022 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 403,098 6.6% 0.14% 30 4/12/2022 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 382,142 6.2% 0.21% 56 4/13/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 345,349 5.6% 0.24% 49 4/12/2022 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 337,714 5.5% 0.13% 38 3/21/2022 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 336,585 5.5% 0.18% 21 2/28/2022 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 311,157 5.1% 0.14% 16 2/22/2022 Santander Bank, N.A. 294,089 4.8% 0.14% 17 2/24/2022 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 291,081 4.7% 0.17% 51 4/14/2022 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 284,851 4.6% 0.13% 16 2/22/2022 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 269,487 4.4% 0.13% 27 3/17/2022 ING Financial Markets LLC 266,089 4.3% 0.13% 11 2/11/2022 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 242,161 3.9% 0.17% 28 3/17/2022 Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. 203,310 3.3% 0.14% 14 2/14/2022 South Street Securities, LLC 139,155 2.3% 0.14% 17 2/18/2022 Barclays Capital Inc 133,675 2.2% 0.12% 14 2/14/2022 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 93,031 1.5% 0.14% 2 2/2/2022 Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC 87,664 1.4% 0.18% 10 2/10/2022 StoneX Financial Inc. 27,648 0.5% 0.19% 78 4/19/2022 Mizuho Securities USA, Inc 3,832 0.1% 0.57% 11 2/11/2022 Total Borrowings $ 6,133,679 100.0% 0.15% 27 9/14/2022

