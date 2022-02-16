Orchid Island Capital Announces February 2022 Monthly Dividend and January 31, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

- February 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.055 Per Share of Common Stock
- RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2022
- Next Dividend Announcement Expected March 16, 2022
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") ORC announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2022. The dividend of $0.055 per share will be paid March 29, 2022, to holders of record of the Company's common stock on February 28, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of February 25, 2022. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on March 16, 2022.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of February 16, 2022, January 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had 176,993,049 shares of common stock outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2022 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
- RMBS Valuation Characteristics
- RMBS Assets by Agency
- Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
- Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
- RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
|
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized
|
Realized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan 2022
|
Nov - Jan
|
|
Modeled
|
|
Modeled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
Weighted
|
CPR
|
2022 CPR
|
|
Interest
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Weighted
|
|
|
Average
|
(1-Month)
|
(3-Month)
|
|
Rate
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Current
|
|
Fair
|
of
|
|
Current
|
Average
|
|
|
Maturity
|
(Reported
|
(Reported
|
|
Sensitivity
|
|
Sensitivity
|
Type
|
|
Face
|
|
Value
|
Portfolio
|
|
Price
|
Coupon
|
GWAC
|
Age
|
(Months)
|
in Feb)
|
in Feb)
|
|
(-50 BPS)(1)
|
|
(+50 BPS)(1)
|
Pass Through RMBS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15yr 2.5
|
$
|
211,500
|
$
|
217,429
|
3.44%
|
$
|
102.80
|
2.50%
|
2.87%
|
13
|
162
|
6.6%
|
9.3%
|
$
|
3,922
|
$
|
(4,228)
|
15yr 4.0
|
|
430
|
|
457
|
0.01%
|
|
106.22
|
4.00%
|
4.54%
|
45
|
135
|
0.7%
|
0.7%
|
|
6
|
|
(7)
|
15yr Total
|
|
211,930
|
|
217,886
|
3.45%
|
|
102.81
|
2.50%
|
2.88%
|
14
|
162
|
6.6%
|
9.3%
|
|
3,928
|
|
(4,235)
|
30yr 2.5
|
|
1,050,955
|
|
1,051,121
|
16.64%
|
|
100.02
|
2.50%
|
3.30%
|
7
|
352
|
2.8%
|
4.8%
|
|
23,993
|
|
(29,923)
|
30yr 3.0
|
|
4,309,680
|
|
4,453,578
|
70.50%
|
|
103.34
|
3.00%
|
3.48%
|
10
|
348
|
8.6%
|
8.5%
|
|
103,208
|
|
(122,345)
|
30yr 3.5
|
|
245,869
|
|
263,930
|
4.18%
|
|
107.35
|
3.50%
|
4.04%
|
23
|
330
|
14.5%
|
17.1%
|
|
5,505
|
|
(6,258)
|
30yr 4.0
|
|
107,916
|
|
116,048
|
1.84%
|
|
107.54
|
4.00%
|
4.75%
|
28
|
330
|
27.2%
|
21.2%
|
|
1,444
|
|
(1,867)
|
30yr Total
|
|
5,714,420
|
|
5,884,677
|
93.15%
|
|
102.98
|
2.95%
|
3.49%
|
10
|
348
|
8.2%
|
8.5%
|
|
134,150
|
|
(160,393)
|
Total Pass Through RMBS
|
|
5,926,350
|
|
6,102,563
|
96.60%
|
|
102.97
|
2.93%
|
3.47%
|
10
|
341
|
8.1%
|
8.6%
|
|
138,078
|
|
(164,628)
|
Structured RMBS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IO 20yr 3.0
|
|
366,815
|
|
42,320
|
0.67%
|
|
11.54
|
3.00%
|
3.69%
|
67
|
167
|
21.0%
|
24.5%
|
|
(2,470)
|
|
1,738
|
IO 20yr 4.0
|
|
13,308
|
|
1,637
|
0.03%
|
|
12.30
|
4.00%
|
4.57%
|
121
|
112
|
13.7%
|
17.8%
|
|
(17)
|
|
10
|
IO 30yr 3.0
|
|
90,860
|
|
12,435
|
0.20%
|
|
13.69
|
3.00%
|
3.66%
|
53
|
298
|
15.0%
|
14.7%
|
|
(751)
|
|
558
|
IO 30yr 3.5
|
|
784,649
|
|
130,679
|
2.07%
|
|
16.65
|
3.48%
|
4.00%
|
51
|
300
|
18.9%
|
20.6%
|
|
(8,735)
|
|
6,526
|
IO 30yr 4.0
|
|
169,891
|
|
24,403
|
0.39%
|
|
14.36
|
4.00%
|
4.56%
|
69
|
282
|
26.4%
|
27.4%
|
|
(1,720)
|
|
1,721
|
IO 30yr 4.5
|
|
4,669
|
|
784
|
0.01%
|
|
16.79
|
4.50%
|
4.99%
|
139
|
208
|
23.5%
|
24.5%
|
|
(51)
|
|
45
|
IO 30yr 5.0
|
|
2,582
|
|
423
|
0.01%
|
|
16.38
|
5.00%
|
5.36%
|
139
|
208
|
19.1%
|
27.7%
|
|
(25)
|
|
25
|
IO Total
|
|
1,432,774
|
|
212,681
|
3.37%
|
|
14.84
|
3.40%
|
3.98%
|
58
|
262
|
20.0%
|
22.2%
|
|
(13,769)
|
|
10,623
|
IIO 30yr 4.0
|
|
42,179
|
|
2,160
|
0.03%
|
|
5.12
|
3.75%
|
4.41%
|
52
|
299
|
12.6%
|
22.3%
|
|
74
|
|
(222)
|
Total Structured RMBS
|
|
1,474,953
|
|
214,841
|
3.40%
|
|
14.57
|
3.41%
|
3.99%
|
58
|
263
|
19.8%
|
22.2%
|
|
(13,695)
|
|
10,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Mortgage Assets
|
$
|
7,401,303
|
$
|
6,317,404
|
100.00%
|
|
|
3.03%
|
3.58%
|
20
|
326
|
10.4%
|
11.1%
|
$
|
124,383
|
$
|
(154,227)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Hedge
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Notional
|
|
Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sensitivity
|
|
Sensitivity
|
Hedge
|
|
Balance
|
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-50 BPS)(1)
|
|
(+50 BPS)(1)
|
5-Year Treasury Future(2)
|
$
|
(944,000)
|
|
Mar-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(18,713)
|
$
|
35,716
|
10-Year Treasury Ultra(3)
|
|
(220,000)
|
|
Mar-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(14,985)
|
|
24,189
|
Swaps
|
|
(1,355,000)
|
|
Jul-2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(30,589)
|
|
30,589
|
Swaptions
|
|
(458,300)
|
|
Feb-2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13,455)
|
|
19,993
|
Hedge Total
|
$
|
(2,977,300)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(77,742)
|
$
|
110,487
|
Rate Shock Grand Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
46,641
|
$
|
(43,740)
|
(1)
|
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
|
(2)
|
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $119.20 at January 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $1,125.2 million.
|
(3)
|
Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $142.83 at January 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $314.2 million.
|RMBS Assets by Agency
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
Fair
|
of
|
|
|
|
Fair
|
of
|
Asset Category
|
|
Value
|
Portfolio
|
|
Asset Category
|
|
Value
|
Portfolio
|
As of January 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
As of January 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
Fannie Mae
|
$
|
4,576,565
|
72.4%
|
|
Non-Whole Pool Assets
|
$
|
290,116
|
4.6%
|
Freddie Mac
|
|
1,740,839
|
27.6%
|
|
Whole Pool Assets
|
|
6,027,288
|
95.4%
|
Total Mortgage Assets
|
$
|
6,317,404
|
100.0%
|
|
Total Mortgage Assets
|
$
|
6,317,404
|
100.0%
|
Borrowings By Counterparty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
Weighted
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
Average
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
|
Repo
|
Maturity
|
Longest
|
As of January 31, 2022
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
Debt
|
|
Rate
|
in Days
|
Maturity
|
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
|
$
|
430,856
|
|
7.1%
|
|
0.13%
|
12
|
2/18/2022
|
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
|
|
424,755
|
|
6.9%
|
|
0.13%
|
48
|
9/14/2022
|
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|
|
421,289
|
|
6.9%
|
|
0.14%
|
11
|
2/28/2022
|
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
|
|
404,661
|
|
6.6%
|
|
0.13%
|
16
|
2/28/2022
|
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
|
|
403,098
|
|
6.6%
|
|
0.14%
|
30
|
4/12/2022
|
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
|
|
382,142
|
|
6.2%
|
|
0.21%
|
56
|
4/13/2022
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
|
|
345,349
|
|
5.6%
|
|
0.24%
|
49
|
4/12/2022
|
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
|
|
337,714
|
|
5.5%
|
|
0.13%
|
38
|
3/21/2022
|
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
|
|
336,585
|
|
5.5%
|
|
0.18%
|
21
|
2/28/2022
|
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
|
|
311,157
|
|
5.1%
|
|
0.14%
|
16
|
2/22/2022
|
Santander Bank, N.A.
|
|
294,089
|
|
4.8%
|
|
0.14%
|
17
|
2/24/2022
|
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc
|
|
291,081
|
|
4.7%
|
|
0.17%
|
51
|
4/14/2022
|
Nomura Securities International, Inc.
|
|
284,851
|
|
4.6%
|
|
0.13%
|
16
|
2/22/2022
|
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
|
|
269,487
|
|
4.4%
|
|
0.13%
|
27
|
3/17/2022
|
ING Financial Markets LLC
|
|
266,089
|
|
4.3%
|
|
0.13%
|
11
|
2/11/2022
|
BMO Capital Markets Corp.
|
|
242,161
|
|
3.9%
|
|
0.17%
|
28
|
3/17/2022
|
Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc.
|
|
203,310
|
|
3.3%
|
|
0.14%
|
14
|
2/14/2022
|
South Street Securities, LLC
|
|
139,155
|
|
2.3%
|
|
0.14%
|
17
|
2/18/2022
|
Barclays Capital Inc
|
|
133,675
|
|
2.2%
|
|
0.12%
|
14
|
2/14/2022
|
Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.
|
|
93,031
|
|
1.5%
|
|
0.14%
|
2
|
2/2/2022
|
Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC
|
|
87,664
|
|
1.4%
|
|
0.18%
|
10
|
2/10/2022
|
StoneX Financial Inc.
|
|
27,648
|
|
0.5%
|
|
0.19%
|
78
|
4/19/2022
|
Mizuho Securities USA, Inc
|
|
3,832
|
|
0.1%
|
|
0.57%
|
11
|
2/11/2022
|
Total Borrowings
|
$
|
6,133,679
|
|
100.0%
|
|
0.15%
|
27
|
9/14/2022
