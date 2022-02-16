Nintendo News: Nintendo Launches the My Nintendo Store, A Place for Fans to Shop for Games, Merchandise and More

If you head to Nintendo.com starting today in the U.S. and Canada, you might notice a new tab at the top! This is the My Nintendo Store, a new online shopping destination where you can shop for all your favorite physical and digital games, hardware, merchandise, exclusive products and more.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006225/en/
The My Nintendo Store is a new online shopping destination where you can shop for all your favorite physical and digital games, hardware, merchandise, exclusive products and more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The My Nintendo Store features exclusive products and officially licensed merchandise from Nintendo and its partners, with orders $50 and over (not including tax) coming with free standard shipping. Digital versions of games can also be purchased at the store and downloaded directly to your Nintendo Switch system.
Digital game purchases in the My Nintendo Store are tied to your Nintendo Account, so members of the free My Nintendo rewards program will automatically earn 5% in My Nintendo Gold Points* on eligible digital purchases. Those points can then be used toward future eligible digital games or DLC, making the process to redeem My Nintendo Gold points even more convenient.
The My Nintendo Store is a great place to easily browse a wide assortment of Nintendo products like the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and the upcoming Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Nintendo Switch Sports games, or exclusive My Nintendo rewards like the new Nintendo Switch Game Card Case, with everything tied to your Nintendo Account to help you earn rewards and savings!
To check out the new My Nintendo Store and start shopping, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store.
* Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.
Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006225/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.