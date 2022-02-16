Royal Gold Reports Strong Revenue, Cash Flow and Earnings for the December Quarter, Solid Financial and Operating Results for the Six-Month Transition Period, and Adoption of a Calendar Year Reporting Schedule

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") reports net income of $138.3 million, or $2.10 per share, for the six-month transition period ("Transition Period") ended December 31, 2021, on revenue of $343.0 million and operating cash flow of $248.8 million. Adjusted net income1 was $139.3 million, or $2.11 per share.

Production volume of 191,300 GEOs2 for the Transition Period exceeded the top end of the revised guidance range of 180,000 to 190,000 GEOs3. Production volume for the Transition Period was approximately 190,900 GEOs at previously-provided guidance prices4.

Key Transition Period 2021 Highlights:

Strong financial performance with revenue of $343.0 million and operating cash flow of $248.8 million , up 12% and 28% , respectively, over the comparable prior year period

with and , , respectively, over the comparable prior year period 73% of revenue from gold , 11% from silver , 12% from copper

from , from , from Production volume of 191,300 GEOs , exceeding the revised guidance range of 180,000 to 190,000 GEOs

, of 180,000 to 190,000 GEOs Completed transition to calendar year reporting schedule

Key December Quarter Highlights:

Revenue of $168.5 million , operating cash flow of $118.9 million and earnings of $68.2 million, up 6%, 19% and 14% , respectively, over the prior year quarter

, and , respectively, over the prior year quarter Repaid $100 million of revolving credit facility balance, ending the period debt free , with cash of $143.6 million and available liquidity of $1.2 billion

of revolving credit facility balance, ending the period , with and Increased dividend for the 21 st consecutive year to $1.40 per share , a 17% increase over the prior year

for the to , a over the prior year Khoemac a u stream rate increased to 90% of payable silver

"Royal Gold reported continued excellent operating and financial performance in the December quarter to close out our six-month Transition Period," commented Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO of Royal Gold. "Solid portfolio contributions allowed us to exceed the top end of our GEO production guidance range for the Transition Period. With this reporting period behind us, we have completed the change to our fiscal year end and will now report on a calendar year basis."

"We closed on two previously announced transactions during the Transition Period, a stream on the NX Gold mine and a royalty on the Red Chris mine, both of which are cash flow generating, and we still ended December in a strong financial position. We are debt free after repaying our remaining outstanding revolver balance and now have our $1 billion revolving credit facility fully available. We continued our sector-leading record of increasing dividends and raised our dividend in November for the 21st consecutive year. I am pleased that our long history of paying a growing dividend has been recognized through the recent inclusion of Royal Gold in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. Royal Gold is the only precious metal company in this index."

December Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("December quarter"), net income of $68.2 million, or $1.04 per share, was reported on revenue of $168.5 million and operating cash flow of $118.9 million. Adjusted net income1 was $69.2 million, or $1.05 per share.

1Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See Schedule A of this press release for additional information, including a detailed description of adjustments to net income.

2See Schedule A of this press release for additional information about gold equivalent ounces, or GEOs.

3The Transition Period guidance range of 180,000 to 190,000 GEOs was revised upwards on November 3, 2021 from the original range of 175,000 to 185,000 GEOs.

4Commodity price assumptions for GEO guidance were: $1,750 per ounce of gold, $25.50 per ounce of silver, $4.15 per pound of copper, $8.00 per pound of nickel, $0.95 per pound of lead, and $1.25 per pound of zinc.

Recent Developments

Ramp-Up Continuing and Stream Rate Expected to Increase at the Khoemacau Project

According to Khoemacau Copper Mining (Pty.) Limited ("KCM"), the transition to operations continues at the Khoemacau Project ("Khoemacau") in Botswana. Construction and upgrades to the process plant and other project infrastructure are complete and performing in line with expectations, and activity continues to focus on ramping up mining operations to full production levels. KCM reported that progress within the mine during the December quarter was slower than planned due to typical ramp up issues related to refining drilling and blasting practices in a new ore body, and more significantly, reduced availability of skilled operators due to COVID-19 considerations. COVID-19 impacts were particularly significant in December 2021 when COVID-19 protocols caused absences to peak at approximately 25% of the planned operator workforce, including approximately 40% of the highly-skilled operators, which affected 40% of mining shifts and reduced planned production considerably. Workforce availability has subsequently improved, and combined with experience gained from mining the initial stopes, mining rates in January were approximately 40% of the target mining rate of 10,000 tonnes per day.

Absent further COVID-19 impacts, KCM expects the mining rate will continue to increase steadily from current levels and reach full sustained production by the fourth quarter of 2022. With the results experienced during the ramp-up period, KCM continues to expect that at full production Khoemacau will produce 155,000 to 165,000 tonnes of high-grade copper and silver concentrate a year, containing approximately 60,000 to 65,000 tonnes of payable copper and 1.8 to 2.0 million ounces of payable silver, over an approximate 20-year mine life.

Due to the negative impact on working capital caused by the slower ramp up progress, KCM has advised that it intends to draw the remaining $26.5 million stream advance payment in February, 2022, which would increase Royal Gold's interest in the payable silver from Khoemacau from 90% to 100%. KCM has also advised that it is working to receive lender support and an additional equity contribution from shareholders. Absent further negative impacts from COVID-19, KCM believes it will have adequate liquidity available after these contributions to meet working capital needs until full production levels are reached.

After this final draw, Royal Gold would hold the right to receive 100% of the payable silver produced from Khoemacau until the delivery of 40.0 million silver ounces, and 50% thereafter. Royal Gold will pay a cash price equal to 20% of the spot silver price for each ounce delivered; however, if KCM achieves mill expansion throughput levels above 13,000 tonnes per day (30% above current mill design capacity), Royal Gold will pay a higher ongoing cash price for silver ounces delivered in excess of specific annual thresholds.

Updated 2022 Production Guidance and New 43-101 Report Expected at Mount Milligan

On January 18, 2022, Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra") reported updated production guidance for Mount Milligan. In calendar 2022, Centerra expects Mount Milligan to produce between 190,000 and 210,000 ounces of gold, compared to the previously issued guidance of 170,000 to 190,000 ounces and actual 2021 production of 196,400 ounces. Centerra expects copper production to be in the range of 70 to 80 million pounds compared to the previous guidance of 90 to 100 million pounds and actual 2021 production of 73.3 million pounds. Centerra expects gold and copper production to be back-end weighted in calendar 2022, with the first half of the year representing 40% of the 2022 total annual metal production while the second half of the year will represent up to 60% of the 2022 total annual metal production. The changes to expected gold and copper production at the Mount Milligan Mine are due to planned mine sequence changes.

Centerra also reported that it expects to conclude its ongoing life of mine planning work and issue a new National Instrument 43-101 technical report for the Mount Milligan mine in the second quarter of 2022.

Pueblo Viejo Expansion Continues; Silver Deliveries Deferred in the December Quarter

Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") reported that the plant expansion and mine life extension project to increase throughput and allow the mine to maintain minimum average annual gold production of approximately 800,000 ounces after 2022 (100% basis) is progressing.

Barrick reported that engineering design of the plant expansion is now essentially complete, construction for the plant expansion is now 26% complete, and earthworks were 75% and civil concrete works were 60% complete at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Barrick further reported that steel and mechanical installation has started, and it expects completion of the plant expansion by the end of 2022.

Barrick also reported that the social, environmental, and technical studies for additional tailings and mine waste rock capacity continued to advance, including the review of alternative sites, in consultation with the Government of the Dominican Republic. Further according to Barrick, detailed design and engineering of these alternative sites is ongoing, and Barrick is continuing to engage with local stakeholders to review concerns and feedback.

Silver deliveries during the Transition Period were adversely impacted by the deferral of an additional 40,700 ounces in the December quarter, partially offset by an 18,700 ounce delivery of previously deferred ounces in the September 2021 quarter (net additional 22,000 ounces deferred). The stream agreement terms include a fixed 70% silver recovery rate. The deferred ounces are the result of a mechanism in the stream agreement that allows for the deferral of deliveries in a period if Barrick's share of silver production is insufficient to cover its stream delivery obligations. If actual recovery rates fall below the contractual 70% recovery rate, ounces may be deferred with deferred ounces to be delivered in future periods as silver recovery allows. As of December 31, 2021, approximately 459,000 ounces remain deferred. Delivery of these deferred ounces is expected to continue in the coming quarters but timing for delivery of the full deferred amount is uncertain and will depend on various aspects of plant performance.

On February 16, 2022, Barrick reported that its share of Pueblo Viejo gold production for 2022 is expected to range between 400,000 and 440,000 ounces, with maintenance planned in the first quarter of the year.

Total Available Liquidity of $1.2 Billion after Repayment of Revolving Credit Facility Balance

On December 8, 2021, Royal Gold repaid the $50 million outstanding balance under its revolving credit facility, reducing the amount outstanding to $0 and leaving the full $1 billion facility undrawn and available. Combined with working capital of $154.6 million, Royal Gold has total available liquidity of approximately $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Completed Transition to Calendar Year Reporting Schedule

As of December 31, 2021, Royal Gold has completed the change in fiscal year end from June 30 to December 31. This change is intended to more closely align Royal Gold's reporting and disclosure with that of the majority of its stream and royalty counterparties and the precious metals sector, which will allow market participants to more closely evaluate and compare Royal Gold's performance to its peers.

Transition Period 2021 Overview

For the Transition Period, Royal Gold recorded net income of $138.3 million, or $2.11 per basic share and $2.10 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $166.8 million, or $2.55 per basic share and $2.54 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in earnings per share was primarily due to a one-time gain attributable to the sale of the Peak Gold JV interest in the prior comparable period. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue during the Transition Period.

For the Transition Period, Royal Gold recognized total revenue of $343.0 million, which is comprised of stream revenue of $226.6 million and royalty revenue of $116.4 million, at an average gold price of $1,792 per ounce, an average silver price of $23.85 per ounce and an average copper price of $4.32 per pound, compared to total revenue of $305.2 million, comprised of stream revenue of $214.2 million and royalty revenue of $91.0 million, at an average gold price of $1,892 per ounce, an average silver price of $24.32 per ounce and an average copper price of $3.10 per pound, for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in total revenue for the Transition Period, compared with the six months ended December 31, 2020, resulted primarily from higher gold production at Cortez, increases in gold and copper sales at Mount Milligan, and maiden sales from the Khoemacau and NX Gold streams, which resulted in new revenue of $5.1 million and $7.7 million, respectively, during the current period. These increases were partially offset by lower gold sales at Andacollo, lower gold and silver sales at Pueblo Viejo and a decrease in average gold and silver prices when compared to the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Cost of sales increased to $52.3 million for the Transition Period, from $46.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in gold and copper sales at Mount Milligan when compared to the prior period. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in gold sales at Andacollo compared to the six months ended December 31, 2020. Cost of sales, which excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization, is specific to the Company's stream agreements and is the result of the purchase of gold, silver and copper for a cash payment. The cash payment for gold from Mount Milligan is the lesser of $435 per ounce or the prevailing market price of gold when purchased, while the cash payment for the Company's other streams is a set contractual percentage of the gold, silver or copper (Mount Milligan) spot price near the date of metal delivery.

General and administrative costs increased to $15.2 million for the Transition Period, from $14.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher employee related costs and non-cash stock compensation expense.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization increased to $99.7 million for the Transition Period, from $94.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher gold sales at Mount Milligan, and maiden sales from Khoemacau and the recently acquired NX Gold stream. These increases in depreciation, depletion and amortization were partially offset by a decrease in gold sales at Andacollo and lower gold and silver sales at Pueblo Viejo.

The Company recognized a loss in fair value changes in equity securities of $1.4 million for the Transition Period, compared to a gain in fair value changes in equity securities of $2.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Interest and other expense decreased to $2.8 million for the Transition Period, from $3.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower interest expense as a result of a decrease in average debt amounts outstanding during the current period when compared to the prior period.

Income tax expense was $30.0 million for the Transition Period, compared to $13.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, which resulted in an effective tax rate or 17.8% in the Transition Period and 7.6% in the prior period. The effective tax rate for the Transition Period, was impacted by the release of uncertain tax positions resulting from a settlement agreement with a foreign tax authority and a change in estimates, partially offset by a foreign tax rate adjustment resulting in a revaluation of certain deferred tax assets. The effective tax rate for the six months ended December 31, 2020, was primarily impacted by the release of uncertain tax liabilities resulting from settlement agreements with foreign tax authorities. The Transition Period effective tax rate of 17.8% was at the lower end of the previously-provided guidance range of 18% to 22%.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $248.8 million for the Transition Period, compared to $194.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The change was primarily due to an increase in proceeds received from the Company's stream and royalty interests, net of cost of sales and production taxes, of approximately $49.7 million over the Transition Period.

Net cash used in investing activities totaled $288.1 million for the Transition Period, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $12.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in cash used in investing activities was primarily due to the NX Gold ($100.0 million) and Red Chris ($165.0 million) acquisitions. This increase was partially offset by $49.2 million received for the sale of the Peak Gold JV interest in the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $43.0 million for the Transition Period, compared to $143.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of $100 million on the Company's revolving credit facility during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2021, the Company had working capital of $154.6 million, including $143.6 million of cash and equivalents. This compares to current assets of $297.1 million and current liabilities of $52.1 million at June 30, 2021, resulting in working capital of $245.0 million. The decrease in working capital was primarily attributable to the acquisition of royalty and stream interests during the Transition Period, as summarized above.

During the Transition Period, liquidity needs were met from $248.8 million in net cash provided by operating activities and available cash resources. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $1 billion available and no amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility. Working capital, combined with available capacity under the revolving credit facility, resulted in approximately $1.2 billion of total liquidity at December 31, 2021.

December Quarter 2021 Overview

Revenue recognized during the December quarter was $168.5 million compared to $158.4 million in the prior year quarter, with stream revenue totaling $110.6 million and royalty revenue totaling $57.9 million. The increase in total revenue for the December quarter compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to sales from the Khoemacau and NX Gold streams (both of which began contributing revenue in the quarter ended September 30, 2021), higher royalty revenue from Cortez, and higher average copper prices. These increases were partially offset by lower copper stream sales from Mount Milligan, and lower average gold and silver prices.

Cost of sales, which excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization, was $25.1 million for the December quarter, in line with $24.9 million for the prior year quarter. Cost of sales is specific to the Company's stream agreements and is the result of the purchase of gold, silver and copper for a cash payment.

General and administrative costs increased to $8.0 million for the December quarter from $6.8 million for the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher employee related and non-cash stock compensation expense.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization increased to $49.1 million for the December quarter from $47.9 million for the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher GEO volumes.

Interest and other expense decreased to $0.9 million for the December quarter, from $1.6 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower interest expense as a result of a decrease in average debt amounts outstanding when compared to the prior year quarter.

During the December quarter, the Company recognized an income tax expense of $14.0 million, compared with an income tax expense of $16.0 million during the prior year quarter.

Outlook

Royal Gold expects to issue guidance for 2022 GEO sales, deprecitation, depletion and amortization expense, and effective tax rate during the second quarter of 2022.

With respect to additional commitments, other than the remaining conditional funding at the Khoemacau Project, as described above, and potential exploration and resource payments under the NX Gold stream, Royal Gold has no other project capital commitments or financing obligations.

Property Highlights

A breakdown of revenue for the stream and royalty portfolio can be found on Table 1 for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, and the calendar years 2020 and 2021. Historical production reported by operators of the Company's principal stream and royalty properties can be found on Table 2. Calendar year 2021 operator production estimates for the Company's principal stream and royalty properties compared to actual production at these properties through December 31, 2021 can be found on Table 3. Results of the streaming business for the Transition Period and the December quarter, compared to the six-month period ended December 31 2020 and prior year quarter, respectively, can be found on Table 4. Highlights at certain of the Company's principal producing and development properties during the Transition Period, compared to the six-month period ended December 31 2020, are detailed in the Company's Transition Report on Form 10-K for the Transition Period.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned interests on 190 properties on five continents, including interests on 44 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

TABLE 1 December Quarter and Calendar Year, 2021 and 2020 Revenue by Stream and Royalty Interests (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Stream/Royalty Metal(s) Current Stream/Royalty Interest1 2021 2020 2021 2020 Stream: Canada Mount Milligan Gold, copper 35% of payable gold and 18.75% of payable copper $ 42,054 $ 44,713 $ 173,114 $ 149,631 Rainy River Gold, silver 6.5% of gold produced and 60% of silver produced 9,460 9,590 37,079 29,139 Latin America Pueblo Viejo Gold, silver 7.5% of Barrick's interest in payable gold and 75% of Barrick's interest in payable silver $ 25,760 $ 27,554 $ 109,716 $ 110,571 Andacollo Gold 100% of payable gold 16,474 17,766 68,965 74,225 NX Gold Gold 25% of gold produced 3,334 - 7,746 - Africa Wassa Gold 10.5% of payable gold $ 7,659 $ 6,761 $ 31,594 $ 28,960 Khoemacau Silver 90% of payable silver 4,989 - 5,096 - Prestea and Bogoso Gold 5.5% of payable gold 901 1,335 3,008 4,960 Total stream revenue $ 110,631 $ 107,719 $ 436,318 $ 397,486 Royalty: Canada Holt Gold 0.00013 x Au price NSR $ - $ - $ - $ 5,565 Voisey's Bay Copper, nickel, cobalt 2.7% NVR 4,980 2,748 18,682 7,654 Canadian Malartic Gold 1.0%-1.5% sliding-scale NSR 1,496 1,930 7,526 7,377 Williams Gold 0.97% NSR 250 827 2,278 3,074 LaRonde Zone 5 Gold 2.0% NSR 500 471 2,169 2,044 Other-Canada Various Various 127 72 1,314 1,310 United States Cortez Gold GSR1, GSR2, GSR3, NVR1, NVR1C $ 16,667 $ 8,128 $ 56,116 $ 28,444 Robinson Gold, copper 3.0% NSR 3,018 3,222 13,280 10,669 Marigold Gold 2.0% NSR 2,021 2,752 8,284 8,134 Goldstrike Gold 0.9% NSR 821 913 3,045 3,419 Wharf Gold 0.0%-2.0% sliding-scale GSR 696 721 3,224 3,340 Other-United States Various Various 3,744 1,353 7,920 4,860 Latin America Peñasquito Gold, silver, lead, zinc 2.0% NSR $ 14,220 $ 12,952 $ 52,959 $ 36,661 Dolores Gold, silver 3.25% NSR (gold), 2.0% NSR (silver) 2,211 2,222 10,359 7,058 El Limon Gold 3.0% NSR 1,418 1,543 4,874 4,172 Other-Latin America Various Various 535 664 1,061 1,661 Africa Taparko Gold 2.0% GSR, 0.75% GSR (milling royalty) $ 505 $ 744 $ 2,414 $ 2,971 Australia South Laverton Gold 1.5% NSR, 4.0% NPI $ 1,764 $ 5,380 $ 9,576 $ 10,176 Gwalia Deeps Gold 1.5% NSR 1,112 1,208 4,636 4,023 Meekatharra Gold 0.45% or 1.5% NSR 876 1,001 3,539 3,904 Other-Australia Various Various 504 725 2,033 2,657 Europe Las Cruces Copper 1.5% NSR $ 425 $ 1,065 $ 1,961 $ 4,986 Total royalty revenue $ 57,890 $ 50,641 $ 217,250 $ 164,157 Total revenue $ 168,521 $ 158,360 $ 653,568 $ 561,643

1 Refer to Part I, Item 2, of the Company's Transition Report on Form 10-K for a full description of the Company's stream and royalty interests.

TABLE 2 Operators' Historical Production Reported Production For The Quarter Ended2 Property Operator Current Stream/ Royalty Interest1 Metal(s) Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Stream: Mount Milligan Centerra 35% of payable gold Gold 16,700 oz 19,300 oz 16,100 oz 9,200 oz 16,900 oz 18.75% of payable copper Copper 2.7 Mlb 4.4 Mlb 4.4 Mlb 4.4 Mlb 4.1 Mlb Pueblo Viejo Barrick (60%) 7.5% of Barrick's interest in payable gold Gold 9,200 oz 9,800 oz 10,500 oz 10,500 oz 9,400 oz 75% of Barrick's interest in payable silver3 Silver 396,500 oz 386,500 oz 247,500 oz 418,200 oz 408,600 oz Andacollo Teck 100% of payable gold Gold 9,100 oz 6,500 oz 15,400 oz 7,100 oz 9,500 oz Wassa Chifeng Jilong Gold 10.5% of payable gold Gold 4,300 oz 4,500 oz 4,000 oz 4,800 oz 3,600 oz Khoemacau Khoemacau Copper Mining 90% of payable silver Silver 214,600 oz 4,500 oz — oz — oz — oz Royalty: Peñasquito Newmont Corporation 2.0% NSR Gold 179,100 oz 170,400 oz 179,800 oz 180,400 oz 210,600 oz Silver 8.3 Moz 7.8 Moz 7.6 Moz 8.1 Moz 8.7 Moz Lead 39.4 Mlb 42.0 Mlb 41.8 Mlb 50.1 Mlb 52.1 Mlb Zinc 114.0 Mlb 98.3 Mlb 101.7 Mlb 119.3 Mlb 93.8 Mlb Cortez Nevada Gold Mines LLC GSR1, GSR2, GSR3, NVR1, NVR1C4 Gold 120,000 oz 106,300 oz 89,800 oz 51,900 oz 57,600 oz

1 Refer to Part I, Item 2, of the Company's Transition Report on Form 10-K for a full description of the Company's stream and royalty interests. 2 Reported production relates to the amount of metal sales subject to our stream and royalty interests for the stated periods and may differ from the operators' public reporting. 3 The Pueblo Viejo silver stream is determined based on a fixed metallurgical recovery of 70% of silver in mill feed. 4 Production includes applicable royalty deductions.

TABLE 3 Operator's Estimated and Actual Production Operator's Estimated Production for Operator's Actual Calendar 2021 Full Year Calendar 2021(1) Production(2) Stream/Royalty Gold (oz) Silver (oz) Base Metals (lb) Gold (oz) Silver (oz) Base Metals (lb) Stream: Andacollo(3) N/A 28,300 Mount Milligan(4) 180,000 - 200,000 196,400 Copper 70 - 80 M 73.3 M Pueblo Viejo(5) 470,000 - 510,000 N/A 488,000 N/A Wassa(6) 145,000 - 155,000 116,800 Khoemacau(7) N/A N/A Royalty: Cortez(8) 350,000 - 375,000 368,100 Peñasquito(9) 660,000 30 Million 520,000 23.6 M Lead 190 M 138 M Zinc 475 M 325 M

1 Production estimates received from the operators are for calendar 2021. There can be no assurance that production estimates received from the operators will be achieved. Please also refer to our cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements above, as well as the Risk Factors identified in Part I, Item 1A, of the Company's Transition Report on Form 10-K for information regarding factors that could affect actual results. 2 Actual production figures shown are from the operators and cover the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted in footnotes to this table. 3 The actual production figure shown for Andacollo is contained gold in concentrate. The estimated production figure was not available on the date of this release. The actual production figure is for the period January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021. 4 The estimated production figures shown for Mount Milligan are payable gold and copper in concentrate. 5 The estimated and actual production figures shown for Pueblo Viejo are payable gold in doré and represent the 60% interest in Pueblo Viejo held by Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"). Barrick did not provide estimated or actual silver production. 6 The estimated and actual production figures shown for Wassa are payable gold in doré. The actual production figure is for the period January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021. 7 The estimated and actual production figures for Khoemacau are not available through the ramp-up period. 8 Production from Cortez subject to Royal Gold's royalty interests. Actual production includes applicable royalty deductions. 9 The estimated and actual gold production figures shown for Peñasquito are payable gold and silver in concentrate and doré. The estimated and actual lead and zinc production figures shown are payable lead and zinc in concentrate. The actual production figures are for the period January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021.

TABLE 4 Stream Summary Three Months Ended Three Months Ended As of As of December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Gold Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Inventory (oz) Inventory (oz) Mount Milligan 17,900 16,700 9,700 16,900 4,100 3,800 Andacollo 9,100 9,100 10,700 9,500 2,200 2,900 Pueblo Viejo 8,600 9,200 10,500 9,400 8,600 10,500 Wassa 3,800 4,300 4,700 3,600 1,600 3,100 Other 6,000 6,300 4,500 5,100 2,200 1,200 Total 45,400 45,600 40,100 44,500 18,700 21,500 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended As of As of December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Silver Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Inventory (oz) Inventory (oz) Pueblo Viejo 316,000 396,500 418,200 408,600 316,000 418,200 Khoemacau 155,300 214,600 — — 42,000 — Other 95,100 104,000 65,400 52,000 34,300 66,300 Total 566,400 715,100 483,600 460,600 392,300 484,500 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended As of As of December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Copper Stream Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Inventory (Mlb) Inventory (Mlb) Mount Milligan 3.7 2.7 2.5 4.1 0.9 1.0

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Gold Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Mount Milligan 28,700 36,000 29,300 28,800 Andacollo 15,500 15,600 24,400 21,600 Pueblo Viejo 17,800 19,000 19,900 20,500 Wassa 8,100 8,800 8,700 8,500 Other 13,500 12,600 8,900 9,200 Total 83,600 92,000 91,200 88,600 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Silver Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Pueblo Viejo 712,500 783,000 826,800 859,800 Khoemacau 261,100 219,100 — — Other 204,800 269,400 118,000 75,100 Total 1,178,400 1,271,500 944,800 934,900 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Copper Stream Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Mount Milligan 6.3 7.1 8.3 8.2

ROYAL GOLD, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands except share data) December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 143,551 $ 225,916 Royalty receivables 54,088 47,242 Income tax receivable 4,915 4,520 Stream inventory 11,607 17,684 Prepaid expenses and other 1,835 1,773 Total current assets 215,996 297,135 Stream and royalty interests, net 2,443,752 2,262,158 Other assets 97,284 92,312 Total assets $ 2,757,032 $ 2,651,605 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 6,475 $ 6,398 Dividends payable 22,966 19,681 Income tax payable 19,070 14,479 Other current liabilities 12,917 11,525 Total current liabilities 61,428 52,083 Debt — — Deferred tax liabilities 87,705 88,000 Uncertain tax positions — 910 Other liabilities 6,688 7,197 Total liabilities 155,821 148,190 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; and 0 shares issued — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; and 65,564,364 and 65,551,061 shares outstanding, respectively 656 656 Additional paid-in capital 2,206,159 2,203,863 Accumulated earnings 381,929 286,249 Total Royal Gold stockholders' equity 2,588,744 2,490,768 Non-controlling interests 12,467 12,647 Total equity 2,601,211 2,503,415 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,757,032 $ 2,651,605

ROYAL GOLD, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands except for per share data) For The Three Months Ended For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 168,521 $ 158,360 $ 342,952 $ 305,240 Costs and expenses Cost of sales (excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization) 25,099 24,858 52,329 46,760 General and administrative 8,034 6,790 15,163 14,244 Production taxes 2,358 1,401 4,412 2,756 Exploration costs — — — 563 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 49,074 47,945 99,685 94,245 Total costs and expenses 84,565 80,994 171,589 158,568 Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — — 33,906 Operating income 83,956 77,366 171,363 180,578 Fair value changes in equity securities (1,526) (382) (1,350) 2,158 Interest and other income 791 613 1,610 1,034 Interest and other expense (879) (1,578) (2,787) (3,454) Income before income taxes 82,342 76,019 168,836 180,316 Income tax expense (13,980) (16,031) (30,008) (13,654) Net income and comprehensive income 68,362 59,988 138,828 166,662 Net (income) loss and comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (199) (99) (489) 166 Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders $ 68,163 $ 59,889 $ 138,339 $ 166,828 Net income per share attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders: Basic earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 0.91 $ 2.11 $ 2.55 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 65,564,065 65,546,938 65,560,468 65,542,326 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 0.91 $ 2.10 $ 2.54 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 65,621,025 65,619,241 65,624,567 65,625,965 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.65 $ 0.58

ROYAL GOLD, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income and comprehensive income $ 68,362 $ 59,988 $ 138,828 $ 166,662 Adjustments to reconcile net income and comprehensive income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 49,074 47,945 99,685 94,245 Amortization of debt issuance costs 245 287 1,089 574 Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — — (33,906) Non-cash employee stock compensation expense 1,715 1,399 3,218 2,892 Fair value changes in equity securities 1,526 381 1,350 (2,158) Deferred tax benefit 2,906 2,140 2,510 (8,405) Other — — 1 (176) Changes in assets and liabilities: Royalty receivables (1,128) (10,743) (6,846) (16,627) Stream inventory 614 3,259 6,077 (2,229) Income tax receivable (835) (4,640) (396) (6,504) Prepaid expenses and other assets (348) 640 (1,374) 900 Accounts payable 1,003 (314) 76 (549) Income tax payable (4,863) (2,413) 4,591 9,995 Uncertain tax positions (890) 36 (910) (12,160) Other liabilities 1,517 1,947 884 1,510 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 118,898 $ 99,912 $ 248,783 $ 194,064 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of stream and royalty interests (16,066) (37,528) (281,066) (48,832) Khoemacau subordinated debt facility — — (7,000) — Proceeds from sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — — 49,154 Proceeds from sale of equity securities — — — 12,146 Other 669 (25) (64) (364) Net (used in) provided by investing activities $ (15,397) $ (37,553) $ (288,130) $ 12,104 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of debt (100,000) (75,000) (100,000) (105,000) Borrowings from revolving credit facility — — 100,000 — Net payments from issuance of common stock (12) (26) (921) (1,415) Common stock dividends (19,692) (18,370) (39,374) (36,735) Other (454) (220) (2,723) (287) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (120,158) $ (93,616) $ (43,018) $ (143,437) Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents (16,657) (31,257) (82,365) 62,731 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 160,208 413,116 225,916 319,128 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 143,551 $ 381,859 $ 143,551 $ 381,859

Schedule A – Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Other Measures

Overview of non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We have provided below reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of our business. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to compare period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning and forecasting for future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in our industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions. The adjustments made to calculate our non-GAAP financial measures are subjective and involve significant management judgement. Non-GAAP financial measures used by management in this report or elsewhere include the following:

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as net income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be useful because the measure reflects our operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operations. Net debt (or net cash) is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as debt (excluding debt issuance costs) as of a date minus cash and equivalents for that same date. Net debt (or net cash) to trailing twelve months (TTM) adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as net debt (or net cash) as of a date divided by the TTM adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) ending on that date. We believe that these measures are important to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. Cash and equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce our debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt (or net cash) is that it subtracts cash and equivalents and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. We believe that investors may find these measures useful to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated by the Company as net income and net income per share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliations below. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of our operating results excluding items that we believe are not indicative of our fundamental ongoing operations. The tax effect of adjustments is computed by applying the statutory tax rate in the applicable jurisdictions to the income or expense items that are adjusted in the period presented. If a valuation allowance exists, the rate applied is zero. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as net cash provided by operating activities for a period minus acquisition of stream and royalty interests for that same period. We believe that free cash flow represents an additional way of viewing liquidity as it is adjusted for contractual investments made during such period. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. We believe it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our consolidated statements of cash flows. Cash general and administrative expense, or cash G&A, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as general and administrative expenses for a period minus non-cash employee stock compensation expense for the same period. We believe that cash G&A is useful as an indicator of overhead efficiency without regard to non-cash expenses associated with employee stock compensation.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP measures Adjusted EBITDA, net cash, and net cash to TTM adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income and comprehensive income $ 68,362 $ 59,988 $ 138,828 $ 166,662 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 49,074 47,945 99,685 94,245 Non-cash employee stock compensation 1,715 1,398 3,218 2,892 Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — — (33,906) Fair value changes in equity securities 1,526 382 1,350 (2,158) Interest and other, net 88 965 1,177 2,420 Income tax expense 13,980 16,031 30,008 13,654 Non-controlling interests in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries (199) (99) (489) 166 Adjusted EBITDA $ 134,546 $ 126,610 $ 273,777 $ 243,975

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 Net income and comprehensive income $ 68,362 $ 70,466 $ 81,919 $ 54,193 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 49,074 50,611 48,028 41,296 Non-cash employee stock compensation 1,715 1,503 1,494 1,344 Fair value changes in equity securities 1,526 (176) (1,957) (1,902) Interest and other, net 88 1,089 469 1,087 Income tax expense 13,980 16,028 5,536 17,679 Non-controlling interests in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries (199) (290) (242) (167) Adjusted EBITDA $ 134,546 $ 139,231 $ 135,247 $ 113,530 TTM adjusted EBITDA $ 522,554 Debt $ — Debt issuance costs 5,169 Cash and equivalents (143,551) Net (cash) $ (138,382) TTM adjusted EBITDA $ 522,554 Net cash to TTM adjusted EBITDA (0.26)x

Cash G&A: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 General and administrative expense $ 8,034 $ 6,790 $ 15,163 $ 14,244 Non-cash employee stock compensation (1,715) (1,398) (3,218) (2,892) Cash G&A $ 6,319 $ 5,392 $ 11,945 $ 11,352

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 General and administrative expense $ 8,034 $ 7,129 $ 7,212 $ 6,932 Non-cash employee stock compensation (1,715) (1,503) (1,494) (1,344) Cash G&A $ 6,319 $ 5,626 $ 5,718 $ 5,588 TTM cash G&A $ 23,251

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders $ 68,163 $ 59,889 $ 138,339 $ 166,828 Fair value changes in equity securities 1,526 382 1,350 (2,158) Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — — (33,906) Discrete tax benefits (45) — (45) (25,799) Tax effect of adjustments (404) (147) (358) 7,595 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders 69,240 60,124 $ 139,286 $ 112,560 Net income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders per diluted share $ 1.04 $ 0.91 2.10 2.54 Fair value changes in equity securities 0.02 0.01 0.02 (0.03) Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — — (0.52) Discrete tax benefits — — — (0.39) Tax effect of adjustments (0.01) (0.00) (0.01) 0.12 Adjusted net income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders per diluted share $ 1.05 $ 0.92 $ 2.11 $ 1.72

Free cash flow:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 118,898 $ 99,912 $ 248,783 $ 194,064 Acquisition of stream and royalty interests (16,066) (37,528) (281,066) (48,832) Free cash flow $ 102,832 $ 62,384 $ (32,283) $ 145,232 Net cash used in investing activities $ (15,397) $ (37,553) $ (288,130) $ 12,104 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (120,158) $ (93,616) $ (43,018) $ (143,437)

Other measures We use certain other measures in managing and evaluating our business. We believe these measures may provide useful information to investors for analysis of our business. We use these measures to compare period-over-period performance and liquidity on a consistent basis and when planning and forecasting for future periods. We believe these measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in our industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions. Other measures used by management in this report and elsewhere include the following: 1. Gold equivalent ounces, or GEOs, is calculated by the Company as revenue (in total or by reportable segment) for a period divided by the average gold price for that same period. 2. Depreciation, depletion, and amortization, or DD&A, per GEO is calculated by the Company as depreciation, depletion, and amortization for a period divided by GEOs (as defined above) for that same period. 3. Working capital is calculated by the Company as current assets as of a date minus current liabilities as of that same date. Liquidity is calculated by the Company as working capital plus available capacity under the Company's revolving credit facility. 4. Dividend payout ratio is calculated by the Company as dividends paid during a period divided by net cash provided by operating activities for that same period. 5. Operating margin is calculated by the Company as operating income for a period divided by revenue for that same period.

