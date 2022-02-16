Missouri American Water Completes Acquisition of Orrick Water and Wastewater Systems in Northwest Missouri

Missouri American Water President Rich Svindland today announced the company has completed its acquisition of the Orrick water and wastewater systems. The deal will add approximately 340 water and 340 wastewater customers in Ray County, located northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.

"We welcome the residents of Orrick and are honored to provide safe, clean, and reliable water and wastewater service to the community," said Svindland. "The approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission allows customers to benefit from the tremendous experience and expertise of our dedicated team of professionals and our ability to make improvements to maintain regulatory compliance."

More than 85 percent of voters in Orrick supported the ballot measure in April 2021 selecting Missouri American Water as their trusted water and wastewater provider.

"Voting yes on this was the best move for our citizens, and it had the unanimous support of our city council," said Tommy Scheier, Mayor of Orrick.

Missouri American Water will invest $1.3 million in Orrick's water and wastewater systems over the next 5 years to make necessary improvements to improve service and meet current and future regulatory compliance.

"We are being contacted by more and more communities in Missouri facing water and wastewater challenges, and we have the resources and expertise to make the critical investments and provide solutions," said Jody Carlson, senior operations manager. "We are excited to welcome the residents of Orrick to Missouri American Water."

Missouri American Water is working with city officials for a smooth transition of service. Customers will receive welcome packets by mail with important customer information. Customers can access the company's online customer service portal, MyWater, which provides a one-stop shop for viewing account details, signing up for paperless billing and autopay, reviewing service alerts, and more.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water AWK, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

American Water AWK is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states.

