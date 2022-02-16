BayCom Corp Announces Cash Dividend

BayCom Corp BCML ("BayCom" or the "Company"), the parent company of United Business Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.05 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on April 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2022.
"We are pleased with the payment of this initial cash dividend to our shareholders," said George Guarini, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The payment represents the first time in the Company's history that we have declared a dividend. This represents our long-term commitment to enhancing shareholder value, and based on our confidence in the strength of our Company and expected cash generation, we intend to continue paying a similar quarterly dividend in the future."
This press release contains statements that the Company believes are "forward-looking statements." These statements relate to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business and ability to continue paying dividends. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and performance in future periods may be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified in our risk factors contained in BayCom's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. BayCom expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements found herein to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations of results or any change in events.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006197/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.