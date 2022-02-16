SciPlay to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 and Host an Earnings Conference Call Before Market Open on Wednesday, March 2, 2002

SciPlay Corporation SCPL (the "Company") announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss these results on March 2, 2002 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.
To pre-register, click here: SciPlay Investor Call
Investor Conference Call
March 2, 2022
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Telephone Dial-in
US Toll Free: +1 (877) 825-6464
International Toll: +1 (636) 692-6519
Conference ID: SciPlay 6186296
Telephone Replay
A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week.
US Toll Free: +1 (855) 859-2056
International Toll: +1 (404) 537-3406
Replay Access Code: 6186296
Webcast:
To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company's Investor News section of its website https://investors.sciplay.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company's website.
About SciPlay
SciPlay Corporation SCPL is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Hot Shot Casino® and Quick Hit® Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and 88 Fortunes® Slots and casual games Bingo Showdown®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure, and Backgammon Live. All of SciPlay's games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Scientific Games Corporation and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.
All ® and © notices signify copyrights owned by and/or marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC and/or SG Gaming, Inc., and or their respective affiliates.
© 2022 SciPlay Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006090/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.