TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. to Announce 2021 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. TPVG (the "Company"), the leading financing provider to venture growth stage companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms in the technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, today announced it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 after market-close on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. James P. Labe, chief executive officer and chairman of the board, Sajal K. Srivastava, president and chief investment officer, and Christopher M. Mathieu, chief financial officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results.
To listen to the call, investors and analysts should dial (844) 826-3038 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-5184 (international) and ask to join the TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. call. Please dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available through April 2, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID 6732520.
The conference call also will be available via a live audio webcast in the investor relations section of the Company's website, http://www.tpvg.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for one year after the call.
ABOUT TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally-managed business development company focused on providing customized debt financing with warrants and direct equity investments to venture growth stage companies in technology and other high growth industries backed by a select group of venture capital firms. The Company's sponsor, TriplePoint Capital, is a Sand Hill Road-based global investment platform which provides customized debt financing, leasing, direct equity investments and other complementary solutions to venture capital-backed companies in technology and other high growth industries at every stage of their development with unparalleled levels of creativity, flexibility and service. For more information about TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., visit https://www.tpvg.com. For more information about the TriplePoint Capital, visit https://www.triplepointcapital.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements," which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.
