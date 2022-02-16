Hess Midstream LP to Participate in Fireside Chat With Morgan Stanley and Alerian

Hess Midstream LP HESM ("Hess Midstream") announced today that John Gatling, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jonathan Stein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat call series co-hosted by Morgan Stanley and Alerian at 2:00pm ET on February 24, 2022.
A presentation will be posted in the "Investors" section of the Hess Midstream website at www.hessmidstream.com.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream is a fee-based, growth-oriented, midstream company that owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "should," "believe," "intend," "project," "plan," "predict," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and current projections or expectations. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the filings made by Hess Midstream with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available to the public. Hess Midstream undertakes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
