Rayonier Advanced Materials Publishes 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM the "Company"))) today announced the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details the Company's accomplishments, progress and commitments with respect to its careful stewardship of tremendous assets and valuable resources. In the report, the Company communicates its goal of a 40 percent reduction in scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 versus a 2020 base year. The report's disclosures are aligned to the TCFD, SASB and GRI frameworks.

"This report demonstrates our entire team's deep commitment to responsible and sustainable growth and creating long-term value for our stockholders. Sustainability is a core element of our long-term strategy," said Vito J. Consiglio, President and CEO of Rayonier Advanced Materials. "For over 95 years, RYAM has turned the renewable into the remarkable, converting responsibly sourced renewable resources into remarkable materials that impart critical functionality, customized attributes and sustainability benefits to a broad range of end products used throughout the globe. We are well-positioned to thrive in a world that places increasing value on sustainable solutions."

Highlights of the Report include:

Safety focus and performance against leading safety indicators

Climate risks and opportunities assessment aligned to TCFD

SASB-aligned metrics for industry-specific sustainability categories

GHG reduction target – 40 percent reduction by 2030 against a 2020 base year

Sustainable fiber sourcing practices and certifications

Investments in innovation and our BioFuture

Employee engagement, diversity and inclusion initiatives

Projects to support our communities

Board oversight of ESG performance

"This Report well reflects the progress we have made in more fully integrating sustainability into our strategy and identity and delivering on our commitment to enhance disclosures and establish targets," said Ben Chambers, Head of Sustainability. "As an organization, we have challenged ourselves with ambitious goals and aligned our operating, strategic planning and risk management processes to these goals."

The report is available at https://rayonieram.com/sustainability-overview/2021-ESG-report/.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paperboard and high-yield pulp markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials generated approximately $1.3 billion of revenues during 2020 and currently employs approximately 2,500 people. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document regarding anticipated financial, business, legal or other outcomes including business and market conditions, outlook and other similar statements relating to Rayonier Advanced Materials' or future or expected events, developments or financial or operational performance or results, are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "anticipate" and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

Other important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that may have been made in this document are described or will be described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Rayonier Advanced Materials assumes no obligation to update these statements except as is required by law.

