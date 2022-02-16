Equitable Holdings Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") EQH announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable March 7, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.
The Company's board also declared the following cash dividends:
- Quarterly dividend of $328.125 per share on Series A 5.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares EQH, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.328125 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2022 to holders of record as of March 4, 2022.
-
Quarterly dividend of $268.75 per share on Series C 4.30% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares EQH, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.26875 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2022 to holders of record as of March 4, 2022.
About Equitable Holdings
Equitable Holdings, Inc. EQH is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,200 employees and financial professionals, $908 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2021) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006026/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.