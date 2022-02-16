Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Year End Financial Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share

Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") EIG, a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Highlights

Record number of ending policies in-force 111,350, up 8% year-over-year;

Net income of $119.3 million, or $4.17 per diluted share;

Adjusted net income of $67.9 million, or $2.37 per diluted share;

Net investment income of $72.7 million, down 5% year-over-year;

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments recorded through the income statement of $54.6 million;

Gross premiums written of $589.7 million, up 2% year-over-year;

Net premiums earned of $574.4 million, down 7% year-over-year;

Favorable prior year loss reserve development of $39.8 million, versus $81.6 million a year ago;

The Company repurchased 1,099,846 shares of its common stock at an average price of $38.36 per share;

Book value per share including the Deferred Gain of $47.85, up 4.3% year-over-year including dividends declared.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income of $54.8 million, or $1.94 per diluted share;

Adjusted net income of $29.8 million, or $1.06 per diluted share;

Net investment income of $17.7 million, down 2% year-over-year;

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments recorded through the income statement of $25.0 million;

Gross premiums written of $142.0 million, up 15% year-over-year;

Net premiums earned of $156.4 million, up 3% year-over-year;

Favorable prior year loss reserve development of $24.2 million, versus $39.7 million a year ago;

The Company repurchased 223,562 shares of its common stock at an average price of $39.63 per share.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer, Katherine Antonello, commented, "I am very excited about the progress we made in 2021, particularly over the last several months. Gross premiums written were up 15% year-over-year in both the fourth quarter and the second half of 2021, with submissions, quotes and binds increasing in the quarter. This growth resulted from our appetite expansion efforts within our established low hazard groups, continued strong new business writings, particularly in California, and further audit premium recognition. In addition, written premiums in January have provided a very strong start for us in 2022.

We maintained our current accident year loss and LAE ratio on voluntary business at 63.5%, down from 64.3% for all of 2020. Our indemnity claim frequency has continued to decrease in recent periods while indemnity claim severity remains moderate. During the fourth quarter, we recognized $24.2 million of net favorable prior year loss reserve development primarily related to favorable loss cost trends in accident year 2017 and prior. Additionally, our underwriting and administrative expenses of $39.2 million were down 10% from a year ago, primarily driven by targeted expense savings in compensation and professional fees.

As a result of the growth in written premium and reduction in expenses that we have achieved in recent quarters, we began 2022 with a significantly lower expense ratio."

Ms. Antonello continued, "Our Cerity operating segment, which offers direct-to-consumer digital workers' compensation insurance solutions, continues to successfully grow its business within its targeted low-hazard groups. Cerity's written premium increased to more than $1.5 million in 2021, from just $0.3 million in 2020, and is off to a very strong start in 2022. We are confident that Cerity's unique online experience will attract an untapped segment of our target market, and we expect increased momentum through strategic opportunities and partnerships that are currently being developed."

Summary of Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2021 Operating Results

(All comparisons vs. fourth quarter 2020, unless noted otherwise).

Gross premiums written were $142.0 million, an increase of 15%. The increase was primarily due to higher new business writings, particularly in California, and an increase in final audit premiums. Net earned premiums were $156.4 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $70.7 million, an increase of 48%. The increase was primarily due to higher earned premium and lower favorable prior accident year loss reserve development. The Company recognized $24.2 million of favorable prior accident year loss reserve development during the quarter versus $39.7 million of favorable prior accident year loss reserve development a year ago.

Commission expenses were $21.4 million, an increase of 13%. The increase was primarily due to higher earned premiums and increased commissions on new business writings.

Underwriting and general and administrative expenses were $39.2 million, a decrease of 10%. The decrease resulted from targeted expense savings and employee reductions and departures, which reduced our fixed expenses such as compensation and professional fees, as well as reductions in assessments.

Net investment income was $17.7 million, a decrease of 2%. The decrease was primarily due to lower average yields on our fixed maturity investments.

Income tax expense was $13.6 million (19.9% effective rate) versus $16.4 million (20.4% effective rate). The effective rates in each period included income tax benefits and exclusions associated with tax-advantaged investment income, LPT adjustments, and deferred gain amortization.

The Company's book value per share of $43.73 and book value per share including the Deferred Gain of $47.85 increased by 5.3% and 4.3% during 2021, respectively, each computed after taking into account dividends declared. These measures were adversely impacted by $51.3 million of after-tax unrealized losses arising from fixed maturity securities (which are reflected on the balance sheet), partially offset by $39.9 million of net after tax unrealized gains arising from equity securities and other investments (which are reflected on the income statement).

Summary of Fourth Quarter 2021 Results by Segment

(see page 16 of the Financial Supplement for a description of our reportable segments. All comparisons are vs. fourth quarter 2020, unless noted otherwise).

Employers Segment

The Employers segment reported net income before income taxes of $69.7 million versus $83.4 million.

Highlights included the following:

– Underwriting income of $27.5 million versus $45.2 million;

– Calendar year combined ratio of 82.4% versus 70.2%;

– Current accident year loss and LAE ratio of 64.2% versus 60.8%;

– Favorable prior year loss reserve development of 15.6 percentage points versus 26.2 percentage points;

– Commission expense ratio of 13.7% versus 12.5%;

– Underwriting expense ratio of 20.1% versus 23.1%;

– Net investment income of $16.7 million versus $17.2 million; and

– Net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $24.8 million versus $20.8 million.

Cerity Segment

The Cerity segment reported a net loss before income tax of $2.4 million versus $3.6 million.

Highlights included the following:

– Underwriting loss of $3.2 million versus $4.6 million;

– Premiums written of $0.5 million versus $0.2 million;

– Consistent current accident year loss and LAE ratios to that of the Employers segment; and

– Net investment income and net unrealized investment gains of $0.8 million versus $1.1 million.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other activities reported net income before income taxes of $1.1 million versus $0.6 million. Highlights included the following:

– LPT amortization, which served to reduce losses and LAE, of $5.4 million versus $4.5 million;

– Net investment income of $0.3 million versus $0.2 million; and

– General and administrative expenses of $4.6 million versus $3.8 million.

Share Repurchases and First Quarter 2022 Dividend Declarations

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 223,562 shares of its common stock at an average price of $39.63 per share. During the period from January 1, 2022 through February 15, 2022, the Company repurchased a further 88,991 shares of its common stock at an average price of $38.33 per share. The Company currently has a remaining share repurchase authorization of $24.5 million.

On February 15, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2022.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Financial Supplement that is attached to this press release and available on our website.

Within this earnings release we present various financial measures, some of which are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G pursuant to Section 401 of the Sarbanes - Oxley Act of 2002. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the attached Financial Supplement. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are important to the Company's investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Table of Contents Page 3 Consolidated Financial Highlights 4 Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets 5 Summary Consolidated Income Statements 6-9 Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment 10 Return on Equity 11 Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE 12 Consolidated Investment Portfolio 13 Book Value Per Share 14 Earnings Per Share 15 Non-GAAP Financial Measures 16 Description of Reportable Segments

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) $ in millions, except per share amounts Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 % change 2021 2020 % change Selected financial highlights: Gross premiums written $ 142.0 $ 123.9 15 % $ 589.7 $ 580.1 2 % Net premiums written 140.4 122.9 14 583.1 574.9 1 Net premiums earned 156.4 151.5 3 574.4 615.3 (7 ) Net investment income 17.7 18.0 (2 ) 72.7 76.3 (5 ) Net income before impact of the LPT(1) 49.5 59.5 (17 ) 107.8 107.9 — Adjusted net income(1) 29.8 42.8 (30 ) 67.9 93.5 (27 ) Net income before income taxes 68.4 80.4 (15 ) 147.0 147.7 — Net income 54.8 64.0 (14 ) 119.3 119.8 — Comprehensive income 37.0 67.4 (45 ) 64.8 169.6 (62 ) Total assets 3,783.2 3,922.6 (4 ) Stockholders' equity 1,213.1 1,212.8 — Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain(2) 1,327.5 1,338.2 (1 ) Adjusted stockholders' equity(2) 1,266.9 1,223.1 4 Annualized adjusted return on stockholders' equity(3) 9.5 % 14.2 % (33 ) % 5.5 % 7.6 % (28 ) Amounts per share: Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 — % $ 1.00 $ 1.00 — % Earnings per diluted share(4) 1.94 2.19 (11 ) 4.17 3.97 5 Earnings per diluted share before impact of the LPT(4) 1.76 2.04 (14 ) 3.77 3.57 6 Adjusted earnings per diluted share(4) 1.06 1.46 (27 ) 2.37 3.10 (24 ) Book value per share(2) 43.73 42.46 3 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(2) 47.85 46.85 2 Adjusted book value per share(2) 45.67 42.82 7 Financial information by Segment(5): Net income (loss) before income taxes: Employers $ 69.7 $ 83.4 (16 ) % $ 161.3 $ 164.0 (2 ) % Cerity (2.4 ) (3.6 ) 33 (9.6 ) (13.5 ) 29 Corporate and Other 1.1 0.6 83 % (4.7 ) (2.8 ) (68 ) (1) See Page 5 for calculations and Page 15 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) See Page 13 for calculations and Page 15 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (3) See Page 10 for calculations and Page 15 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (4) See Page 14 for calculations and Page 15 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (5) See Pages 6-9 for details and Page 16 for a description of our reportable segments. 3

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) $ in millions, except per share amounts December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Available for sale: Investments, cash and cash equivalents $ 2,811.3 $ 2,917.8 Accrued investment income 14.5 15.3 Premiums receivable, net 244.7 232.1 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance, on paid and unpaid losses and LAE 483.8 504.2 Deferred policy acquisition costs 43.7 43.2 Contingent commission receivable—LPT Agreement 13.9 13.4 Other assets 171.3 196.6 Total assets $ 3,783.2 $ 3,922.6 LIABILITIES Unpaid losses and LAE $ 1,981.2 $ 2,069.4 Unearned premiums 304.7 299.1 Commissions and premium taxes payable 42.1 43.0 Deferred Gain 114.4 125.4 FHLB Advances (1) — 20.0 Other liabilities 127.7 152.9 Total liabilities $ 2,570.1 $ 2,709.8 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 411.3 $ 404.9 Retained earnings 1,338.5 1,247.9 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 60.6 115.1 Treasury stock, at cost (597.3 ) (555.1 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,213.1 1,212.8 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,783.2 $ 3,922.6 Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (2) $ 1,327.5 $ 1,338.2 Adjusted stockholders' equity (2) 1,266.9 1,223.1 Book value per share (2) $ 43.73 $ 42.46 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain (2) 47.85 46.85 Adjusted book value per share (2) 45.67 42.82 (1) FHLB = Federal Home Loan Bank (2) See Page 13 for calculations and Page 15 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 4

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Summary Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited) $ in millions Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 156.4 $ 151.5 $ 574.4 $ 615.3 Net investment income 17.7 18.0 72.7 76.3 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments(1) 25.0 21.3 54.6 19.0 Other income 0.7 0.3 1.4 0.8 Total revenues 199.8 191.1 703.1 711.4 Expenses: Losses and LAE incurred (70.7 ) (47.9 ) (315.2 ) (302.4 ) Commission expense (21.4 ) (18.9 ) (76.1 ) (78.8 ) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses (39.2 ) (43.4 ) (160.2 ) (181.3 ) Interest and financing expenses (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (0.4 ) Other expenses — (0.1 ) (4.1 ) (0.8 ) Total expenses (131.4 ) (110.7 ) (556.1 ) (563.7 ) Net income before income taxes 68.4 80.4 147.0 147.7 Income tax expense (13.6 ) (16.4 ) (27.7 ) (27.9 ) Net income 54.8 64.0 119.3 119.8 Unrealized AFS investment gains (losses) arising during the period, net of tax(2) (17.4 ) 5.3 (51.3 ) 53.4 Reclassification adjustment for realized AFS investment gains in net income, net of tax(2) (0.4 ) (1.9 ) (3.2 ) (3.6 ) Total Comprehensive income $ 37.0 $ 67.4 $ 64.8 $ 169.6 Net income $ 54.8 $ 64.0 $ 119.3 $ 119.8 Amortization of the Deferred Gain - losses (1.7 ) (2.6 ) (6.7 ) (8.7 ) Amortization of the Deferred Gain - contingent commission (0.5 ) (0.5 ) (1.7 ) (1.8 ) LPT reserve adjustment (2.6 ) (1.2 ) (2.6 ) (1.2 ) LPT contingent commission adjustments (0.5 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) (0.2 ) Net income before impact of the LPT Agreement (3) $ 49.5 $ 59.5 $ 107.8 $ 107.9 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (25.0 ) (21.3 ) (54.6 ) (19.0 ) Non-recurring severance costs and asset impairment charges — 0.1 4.1 0.8 Income tax expense related to items excluded from Net income 5.3 4.5 10.6 3.8 Adjusted net income (3) $ 29.8 $ 42.8 $ 67.9 $ 93.5 (1) Includes unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities and other invested assets of $23.6 million and $17.8 million for the three months ended December 31 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $34.9 million and $(6.3) million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (2) AFS = Available for Sale securities (3) See Page 15 regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 5

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment(1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate and Other Consolidated Year Ended December 31, 2021 (in millions) Gross premiums written $ 588.2 $ 1.5 $ — $ 589.7 Net premiums written 581.6 1.5 — 583.1 Net premiums earned A 573.7 0.7 — 574.4 Net investment income 69.3 2.8 0.6 72.7 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 54.5 0.3 (0.2 ) 54.6 Other income 1.4 — — 1.4 Total revenues 698.9 3.8 0.4 703.1 Losses and LAE incurred B (326.2 ) (0.5 ) 11.5 (315.2 ) Commission expense C (76.1 ) — — (76.1 ) Underwriting expenses D (131.2 ) (12.9 ) — (144.1 ) General and administrative expenses — — (16.1 ) (16.1 ) Interest and financing expenses — — (0.5 ) (0.5 ) Other expenses (4.1 ) — — (4.1 ) Total expenses (537.6 ) (13.4 ) (5.1 ) (556.1 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 161.3 $ (9.6 ) $ (4.7 ) $ 147.0 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D $ 40.2 $ (12.7 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 63.8 % n/m Prior years (6.9 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 56.9 n/m Commission expense ratio 13.3 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 22.9 n/m Combined ratio 93.1 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 16 for a description of our reportable segments. 6

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment(1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate and Other Consolidated Year Ended December 31, 2020 (in millions) Gross premiums written $ 579.8 $ 0.3 $ — $ 580.1 Net premiums written 574.6 0.3 — 574.9 Net premiums earned A 615.1 0.2 — 615.3 Net investment income 72.1 3.1 1.1 76.3 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 20.9 — (1.9 ) 19.0 Other income 0.8 — — 0.8 Total revenues 708.9 3.3 (0.8 ) 711.4 Losses and LAE incurred B (314.2 ) (0.1 ) 11.9 (302.4 ) Commission expense C (78.8 ) — — (78.8 ) Underwriting expenses D (151.1 ) (16.6 ) — (167.7 ) General and administrative expenses — — (13.6 ) (13.6 ) Interest and financing expenses (0.1 ) — (0.3 ) (0.4 ) Other expenses (0.7 ) (0.1 ) — (0.8 ) Total expenses (544.9 ) (16.8 ) (2.0 ) (563.7 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 164.0 $ (13.5 ) $ (2.8 ) $ 147.7 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D $ 71.0 $ (16.5 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 64.3 % n/m Prior years (13.2 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 51.1 n/m Commission expense ratio 12.8 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 24.6 n/m Combined ratio 88.5 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 16 for a description of our reportable segments. 7

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment(1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate and Other Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (in millions) Gross premiums written $ 141.5 $ 0.5 $ — $ 142.0 Net premiums written 139.9 0.5 — 140.4 Net premiums earned A 156.1 0.3 — 156.4 Net investment income 16.7 0.7 0.3 17.7 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 24.8 0.1 0.1 25.0 Other income 0.7 — — 0.7 Total revenues 198.3 1.1 0.4 199.8 Losses and LAE incurred B (75.9 ) (0.2 ) 5.4 (70.7 ) Commission expense C (21.4 ) — — (21.4 ) Underwriting expenses D (31.3 ) (3.3 ) — (34.6 ) General and administrative expenses — — (4.6 ) (4.6 ) Interest and financing expenses — — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Other expenses — — — — Total expenses (128.6 ) (3.5 ) 0.7 (131.4 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 69.7 $ (2.4 ) $ 1.1 $ 68.4 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D $ 27.5 $ (3.2 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 64.2 % n/m Prior years (15.6 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 48.6 n/m Commission expense ratio 13.7 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 20.1 n/m Combined ratio 82.4 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 16 for a description of our reportable segments. 8

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment(1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate and Other Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in millions) Gross premiums written $ 123.7 $ 0.2 $ — $ 123.9 Net premiums written 122.7 0.2 — 122.9 Net premiums earned A 151.4 0.1 — 151.5 Net investment income 17.2 0.6 0.2 18.0 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 20.8 0.5 — 21.3 Other income 0.3 — — 0.3 Total revenues 189.7 1.2 0.2 191.1 Losses and LAE incurred B (52.4 ) — 4.5 (47.9 ) Commission expense C (18.9 ) — — (18.9 ) Underwriting expenses D (34.9 ) (4.7 ) — (39.6 ) General and administrative expenses — — (3.8 ) (3.8 ) Interest and financing expenses (0.1 ) — (0.3 ) (0.4 ) Other expenses — (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Total expenses (106.3 ) (4.8 ) 0.4 (110.7 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 83.4 $ (3.6 ) $ 0.6 $ 80.4 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D $ 45.2 $ (4.6 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 60.8 % n/m Prior years (26.2 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 34.6 n/m Commission expense ratio 12.5 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 23.1 n/m Combined ratio 70.2 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 16 for a description of our reportable segments. 9

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Return on Equity (unaudited) $ in millions Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income A $ 54.8 $ 64.0 $ 119.3 $ 119.8 Impact of the LPT Agreement (5.3 ) (4.5 ) (11.5 ) (11.9 ) Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (25.0 ) (21.3 ) (54.6 ) (19.0 ) Non-recurring severance costs and asset impairment charges — 0.1 4.1 0.8 Income tax expense related to items excluded from Net income 5.3 4.5 10.6 3.8 Adjusted net income(1) B $ 29.8 $ 42.8 $ 67.9 $ 93.5 Stockholders' equity - end of period $ 1,213.1 $ 1,212.8 $ 1,213.1 $ 1,212.8 Stockholders' equity - beginning of period 1,189.9 1,167.4 1,212.8 1,165.8 Average stockholders' equity C $ 1,201.5 $ 1,190.1 $ 1,213.0 $ 1,189.3 Stockholders' equity - end of period $ 1,213.1 $ 1,212.8 $ 1,213.1 $ 1,212.8 Deferred Gain - end of period 114.4 125.4 114.4 125.4 Accumulated other comprehensive income, before taxes - end of period (76.7 ) (145.7 ) (76.7 ) (145.7 ) Income tax related to accumulated other comprehensive income - end of period 16.1 30.6 16.1 30.6 Adjusted stockholders' equity - end of period 1,266.9 1,223.1 1,266.9 1,223.1 Adjusted stockholders' equity - beginning of period 1,230.7 1,185.4 1,223.1 1,237.6 Average adjusted stockholders' equity(1) D $ 1,248.8 $ 1,204.3 $ 1,245.0 $ 1,230.4 Return on stockholders' equity A / C 4.6 % 5.4 % 9.8 % 10.1 % Annualized return on stockholders' equity 18.2 21.5 Adjusted return on stockholders' equity(1) B / D 2.4 3.6 5.5 7.6 Annualized adjusted return on stockholders' equity(1) 9.5 14.2 (1) See Page 15 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 10

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE (unaudited) $ in millions Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period $ 2,002.1 $ 2,141.4 $ 2,069.4 $ 2,192.8 Less reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and LAE 478.4 513.7 497.0 532.5 Net unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period 1,523.7 1,627.7 1,572.4 1,660.3 Losses and LAE incurred: Current year 100.3 92.1 366.5 395.9 Prior years - voluntary business (23.0 ) (38.7 ) (38.0 ) (80.2 ) Prior years - involuntary business (1.2 ) (1.0 ) (1.8 ) (1.4 ) Total losses incurred 76.1 52.4 326.7 314.3 Losses and LAE paid: Current year 34.0 32.9 76.6 83.6 Prior years 61.5 74.8 318.2 318.6 Total paid losses 95.5 107.7 394.8 402.2 Net unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 1,504.3 1,572.4 1,504.3 1,572.4 Reinsurance recoverable, excluding CECL allowance, on unpaid losses and LAE 476.9 497.0 476.9 497.0 Unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 1,981.2 $ 2,069.4 $ 1,981.2 $ 2,069.4

Total losses and LAE shown in the above table exclude amortization of the Deferred Gain, LPT Reserve Adjustments, and LPT Contingent Commission Adjustments, which totaled $5.3 million and $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $11.5 million and $11.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

11

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Investment Portfolio (unaudited) $ in millions December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Investment Positions: Cost or Amortized Cost Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) Fair Value % Fair Value % Fixed maturity securities $ 2,266.1 $ 76.6 $ 2,342.7 83 % $ 2,479.2 85 % Equity securities 218.2 126.2 344.4 12 215.2 7 Other invested assets 34.1 4.3 38.4 1 36.2 1 Short-term investments 10.5 — 10.5 — 26.6 1 Cash and cash equivalents 75.1 — 75.1 3 160.4 5 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 0.2 — 0.2 — 0.2 — Total investments and cash $ 2,604.2 $ 207.1 $ 2,811.3 100 % $ 2,917.8 100 % Breakout of Fixed Maturity Securities: U.S. Treasuries and Agencies $ 66.5 $ 1.6 $ 68.1 3 % $ 81.4 3 % States and Municipalities 413.8 22.3 436.1 19 482.7 19 Corporate Securities 1,035.1 45.2 1,080.3 46 1,046.4 42 Mortgage-Backed Securities 406.9 7.2 414.1 18 563.4 23 Asset-Backed Securities 68.6 (0.1 ) 68.5 3 42.6 2 Collateralized loan obligations 85.5 (0.1 ) 85.4 4 83.6 3 Bank loans and other 189.7 0.5 190.2 8 179.1 7 Total fixed maturity securities $ 2,266.1 $ 76.6 $ 2,342.7 100 % $ 2,479.2 100 % Weighted average ending book yield 3.0 % 3.0 % Average credit quality (S&P) A+ A+ Duration 3.4 3.2 12