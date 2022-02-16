AVANGRID Declares Quarterly Dividend

Today AVANGRID, Inc. AGR announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on its Common Stock. This dividend is payable April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.
About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. AGR aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $39 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021 and 2022 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America's best corporate citizens. In 2022, AVANGRID ranked second within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.
