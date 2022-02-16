UiPath Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

UiPath, Inc. PATH, a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended January 31, 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.
UiPath Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Conference ID: 13726262
Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)
Replay: 1-877-660-6853 (US Toll-Free), 201-612-7415 (Toll)
(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on April 13, 2021)
Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com
About UiPath
UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006114/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.