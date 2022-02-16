Elastic and Amazon Reach Agreement on Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

Elastic ESTC ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced it has resolved its dispute with Amazon in the trademark infringement lawsuit related to the term "Elasticsearch." Following this resolution, Amazon has begun removing the term Elasticsearch from various pages on its website as well as from its service names and related project names.

Elastic initiated a lawsuit against Amazon for trademark infringement, because their use of Elasticsearch in their service name and related project names was creating confusion in the market. Earlier this year, Elastic changed the license of Elasticsearch and Kibana as another important step to help provide clarity to Elastic's community and customers.

"Today, thanks to all of our actions, we are pleased to announce that Elastic and Amazon have reached a mutually-agreeable resolution of the trademark infringement lawsuit. We view this as a significant step in removing the confusion in the marketplace because there is only one Elasticsearch, and it's only from Elastic," said Shay Banon, founder, and Chief Technology Officer, Elastic.

"With this matter behind us, we'll continue to focus on collaboration with Amazon for the benefit of our shared customers who use Elastic Cloud on AWS," said Elastic CEO, Ashutosh Kulkarni. "We are seeing strong momentum in our partnership - from seamless data ingestion workflows and a streamlined subscription experience in the AWS Marketplace, to joint go-to-market and enablement programs. We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing to partner with AWS to help customers solve their most complex challenges around Security, Observability, and Enterprise Search."

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real-time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006113/en/