Amplitude Named in Three Now Tech Reports as Market Shifts from Digital Transformation to Digital Optimization

Independent research firm recognizes Amplitude in customer analytics, customer journey management, and real-time interaction management overview reports
Amplitude, Inc. AMPL, the pioneer in digital optimization, today announced its inclusion in three Forrester Now Tech reports focused on customer analytics, customer journey management, and real-time interaction management. Together, these three market segments make up the foundation of digital optimization—each encompassing the growing need to leverage data for actionable insights that help organizations know, keep, and grow their customers. The reports highlight customers' growing demand for a single system that delivers a real-time, all-in-one analytics solution that drives visibility, velocity, and growth.
As companies transition beyond digital transformation to become product-led organizations, they're realizing it is essential to have actionable data and insight into how customers are using their products. Whether that's understanding user journeys, adapting experiences in real-time, or analyzing behaviors and outcomes, Amplitude's Digital Optimization System plays a critical role in accelerating digital business growth.
Most recently, Amplitude's product analytics solution was included in the Forrester Now Tech: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q1 2022 report, which Forrester defines as solutions that help leaders use data to win, serve and retain customers. In Q4 2021, Amplitude was recognized in two other Forrester Now Tech reports. Its Journey Management Platforms, Q4 2021 report names solutions that empower organizations to map and orchestrate user journeys in order to improve customer experience and business results. Forrester's Real-time Interaction Management, Q4 2021 report identifies marketing technology solutions that help teams deliver contextually relevant experiences to customers at the right moment.
"Today, the product is the business, and that's having an impact on every part of an organization. Leaders are turning to Amplitude to be the command center for managing, measuring, and optimizing the business value of their digital product innovation," said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude. "Our goal is to deliver a comprehensive, unified system for teams to optimize their digital customer experiences and outcomes. These Forrester reports are proof that the technology that sits at the cross-section of data, insights, and actions is essential to driving innovation and business growth."
G2's 2022 Best Software Awards ranked Amplitude as the #3 best software product overall and #5 best enterprise product, highlighting deep customer trust in Amplitude's award-winning technology. The G2 Winter 2022 Report also ranked Amplitude as the #1 Product Analytics solution for the sixth quarter in a row and #3 in Digital Analytics. Combined with the Forrester Now Tech reports, these industry analyses underscore the need for actionable insights into customer behavior to drive revenue and competitive advantage.
"To create seamless and engaging experiences for our customers, data has become an essential part of our product strategy," said Timothy Hey, group product manager at Procore Technologies. "With Amplitude, we have a centralized, single source of truth for our product data that not only gives us visibility into how our customers use our product but also helps our team innovate faster and smarter."
As a leading global research and advisory firm, Forrester releases Now Tech reports that classify established technology players based on annual revenue as well as functionality specific to the markets being covered. The Forrester Now Tech evaluation includes the market definition, an explanation of business value, an overview of primary market segments, and more.
To learn more about Amplitude, request a custom demo today.
About Amplitude
Amplitude is the pioneer in digital optimization software. Almost 1,600 customers, including Atlassian, Instacart, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to help them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: "How do our digital products drive our business?" The Amplitude Digital Optimization System makes critical data accessible and actionable to every team — unifying product, marketing, developers, and executive teams around a new depth of customer understanding and common visibility into what drives business outcomes. Amplitude is the best-in-class product analytics solution, ranked #1 in G2's 2022 Winter Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215006226/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.