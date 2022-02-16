Applied Research Hires Award-Winning Equity Manager Jonathan Mzengeza as Portfolio Manager

Applied Research today announced it has hired Jonathan Mzengeza as Portfolio Manager as of February 14. Mzengeza will report to Amira Strasser, who founded the firm in 2016 and serves as CEO and co-head of the investment strategy committee. She now shares the latter role with Alexandra Jarislowsky, currently a strategic advisor to the firm.

Applied Research Founder and CEO Amira Strasser said, "We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Mzengeza as a Portfolio Manager. He is committed to our firm's investment philosophy and process. Jonathan brings significant talent, both in terms of his broad knowledge of the capital markets, as well as deep expertise in the technology and consumer sectors. Jonathan's team-based approach will not only ensure a great fit with our culture but help drive portfolio performance for our clients."

Mzengeza brings more than a decade of experience in investment management, guiding portfolio management and stock selection across multiple global equity mandates. Before joining Applied Research, he served as the lead portfolio manager of the Renaissance Global Science and Technology Fund and the CIBC Global Technology Fund. Under Mzengeza's leadership, these funds have received three consecutive Lipper awards. Furthermore, he has experience researching other sectors which include Communications, Financials, and REITs. Prior to joining CIBC Asset Management, he worked as an analyst at Chubb Insurance Company, researching and analyzing business and system technology needs.

Jonathan Mzengeza said, "I am excited to join the Applied Research team and its collaborative culture which incubates a diverse group of talent. Applied Research's disciplined investment philosophy, based on fundamental bottom-up research and focused on the preservation of capital and alpha generation, is one I share and embrace. My plan is to use my expertise and knowledge to drive consistent performance with best-in-class risk-adjusted returns. I'm looking forward to working in such an entrepreneurial, dynamic environment on a growing platform with great potential."

Mzengeza holds an MBA degree from Concordia University, where he participated in the Investment Management Program. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Cape Town, where he graduated with honors. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society.

About Risk

Investing involves risk including loss of capital. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve the risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. International markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Diversification does not prevent all investment losses.

About Applied Research

Applied Research is 100% independent and solely focuses on global equities. The team seeks to deliver consistent long-term absolute positive return while preserving capital through, a focused strategy of investing in global/regional leaders with growing business models in concentrated, yet well-diversified long-only strategies. ARI's process is designed to outperform the benchmark over 5 years and preserve capital. Knowledge is regional, yet perspective is global. For more information, please visit https://www.arinvgroup.com/.

