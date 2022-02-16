Cognex to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Cognex Corporation CGNX today announced that Paul Todgham, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO of Cognex, will be presenting at the 43rd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 beginning at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Internet users can listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the presentation, or an archived recording, on the Cognex Investor Relations website: http://www.cognex.com/Investor.
About Cognex Corporation
Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.
Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 3 million image-based products, representing over $9 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.
