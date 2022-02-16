CyrusOne Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings

Signed $104.3 Million in Annualized GAAP Revenue and 101 Megawatts in 4Q'21

CyrusOne Inc. CONE, a premier global data center REIT, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings.

Highlights

Category 4Q'21 vs. 4Q'20 FY'21 vs. FY'20 Revenue $318.4 million 19% $1,205.7 million 17% Net (loss) income $(7.0) million n/m $25.3 million (39)% Adjusted EBITDA $148.4 million 9% $579.8 million 8% Normalized FFO $123.9 million 8% $494.4 million 8% Net (loss) income per diluted common share $(0.06) n/m $0.20 (43)% Normalized FFO per diluted common share $0.97 3% $3.99 2%

Leased 101 megawatts ("MW") and 530,000 colocation square feet ("CSF") in the fourth quarter, totaling $104.3 million in annualized GAAP revenue, all quarterly company records

Backlog of approximately $177 million in annualized GAAP revenue as of the end of the fourth quarter

Settled forward sale agreements in the fourth quarter that were entered into in 2020 and 2021, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $190 million, which were used for general corporate purposes The Company has approximately $113 million in remaining available forward equity



On November 15, 2021, the Company, KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") announced a definitive agreement pursuant to which KKR and GIP will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of CyrusOne (the "Merger") CyrusOne stockholders approved the Merger on February 1, 2022



As previously announced, subsequent to the end of the quarter CyrusOne entered into a definitive agreement with DataBank Holdings Ltd. for the sale of the Company's four Houston data center assets Total consideration for the transaction will be approximately $670 million, subject to a net working capital adjustment, with proceeds from the sale expected to fund future development projects The third quarter 2021 annualized run-rate cash NOI represented by these properties, including the future first-year lease payments that will be made by CyrusOne, aggregate $34.8 million, implying a transaction cap rate of 5.19%



"We closed out 2021 with the strongest leasing quarter in the history of the company, with demand driven primarily by hyperscale customers across our U.S. markets, and we are well positioned for continued growth with a company-record quarter-end backlog totaling more than $175 million in annualized revenue," said David Ferdman, interim president and chief executive officer of CyrusOne. "We are also excited to execute on our capital recycling initiative, further optimizing our portfolio as we redeploy capital into accretive developments across core markets with diverse hyperscale and enterprise demand in the U.S. and Europe."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $318.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $268.4 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 19%. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by a 10% increase in occupied CSF and higher metered power reimbursements.

Net loss was $(7.0) million for the fourth quarter, compared to Net income of $19.0 million in the same period in 2020. Net loss for the fourth quarter included $20.9 million in Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses associated with the pending Merger. Additionally, General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $5.8 million related to losses in Frankfurt, London, and Paris for settlements with subcontractors associated with the insolvency of a general contractor. These impacts were partially offset by a $12.4 million gain associated with a change in fair value on the undesignated portion of the Company's net investment hedge (compared to a $4.1 million gain in the fourth quarter of 2020) as well as a $3.2 million gain related to the sale of certain Texas fiber connectivity assets. Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recognized a $19.7 million gain on the Company's equity investment in GDS Holdings Limited. Net loss per diluted common share1 was $(0.06) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to Net income per diluted common share of $0.15 in the same period in 2020.

Net operating income ("NOI")2 was $178.3 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $158.1 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 13%. Adjusted EBITDA3 was $148.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $135.9 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 9%.

Normalized Funds From Operations ("Normalized FFO")4 was $123.9 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $114.3 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 8%. Normalized FFO per diluted common share was $0.97 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $0.94 in the same period in 2020, an increase of 3%.

Leasing Activity

CyrusOne leased approximately 101 MW of power and 530,000 CSF in the fourth quarter, representing approximately $8.7 million in monthly recurring rent, inclusive of the monthly impact of installation charges. The leasing for the quarter represents approximately $104.3 million in annualized GAAP revenue5, excluding estimates for pass-through power. The weighted average lease term of the new leases, based on square footage, is 83 months (6.9 years), and the weighted average remaining lease term of CyrusOne's portfolio is 52 months (taking into consideration the impact of the backlog). Recurring rent churn percentage6 for the fourth quarter was 0.3%, compared to 0.9% for the same period in 2020.

Percentage CSF Leased

In the fourth quarter, the Company completed construction on 48,000 CSF and 9 MW of power capacity across Northern Virginia and London. Percentage CSF leased7 as of the end of the fourth quarter was 86% for stabilized properties8 and 83% overall.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had gross asset value9 totaling approximately $9.6 billion, an increase of approximately 11% over gross asset value as of December 31, 2020. CyrusOne had $3.53 billion of long-term debt10, $346 million of cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $1.39 billion available under its unsecured revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2021. Net debt10 was $3.34 billion as of December 31, 2021, representing approximately 22% of the Company's total enterprise value as of December 31, 2021 of $15.0 billion. This represented approximately 5.4x Adjusted EBITDA for the last quarter annualized (after further adjusting net debt to reflect the pro forma impact of settlement of the forward sale agreements). Available liquidity11 was $1.85 billion as of December 31, 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company settled forward sale agreements entered into in 2020 and 2021, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $190 million, which were used for general corporate purposes. The Company has approximately $113 million in remaining available forward equity (no portion of these forward sale agreements has been settled as of February 16, 2022). As of December 31, 2021, there was approximately $513 million in remaining availability under the ATM equity program.

Dividend

On October 27, 2021, the Company announced a dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend was paid on January 7, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2022.

Additionally, as permitted by the terms of Merger agreement, today the Company is announcing a dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on April 8, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2022. The dividend is conditioned upon and will only be payable if the merger has not closed prior to the close of business on the record date.

CyrusOne Inc. Summary of Financial Data (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months December 31, September 30, December 31, Growth % 2021 2021 2020 Yr/Yr Revenue $ 318.4 $ 304.1 $ 268.4 19 % Net operating income 178.3 170.7 158.1 13 % Net (loss) income (7.0 ) 6.7 19.0 n/m Funds from Operations ("FFO") - Nareit defined 115.3 132.3 135.1 (15 ) % Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") 123.9 127.2 114.3 8 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted for Normalized FFO 127.9 124.3 120.6 6 % Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.15 n/m Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.15 n/m Normalized FFO per diluted common share $ 0.97 $ 1.02 $ 0.94 3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 148.4 $ 149.2 $ 135.9 9 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue 46.6 % 49.1 % 50.6 % (4.0) pts

As of December 31, September 30, December 31, Growth % 2021 2021 2020 Yr/Yr Balance Sheet Data Gross investment in real estate $ 7,762.0 $ 7,635.4 $ 7,033.4 10 % Accumulated depreciation (2,184.1 ) (2,080.4 ) (1,767.9 ) 24 % Total investment in real estate, net 5,577.9 5,555.0 5,265.5 6 % Cash and cash equivalents 346.3 456.4 271.4 28 % Market value of common equity 11,623.6 9,824.4 8,810.4 32 % Long-term debt 3,534.4 3,559.0 3,446.1 3 % Net debt 3,345.0 3,259.8 3,203.8 4 % Total enterprise value 14,968.6 13,084.2 12,014.2 25 % Net debt to LQA Adjusted EBITDA(a) 5.4x 5.0x 5.0x 0.4x Dividend Activity Dividends per share $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 2 % Portfolio Statistics Data centers 55 56 53 4 % Stabilized CSF (000) 4,833 4,789 4,398 10 % Stabilized CSF % leased 86 % 86 % 87 % (1) pts Total CSF (000) 5,094 5,050 4,665 9 % Total CSF % leased 83 % 84 % 84 % (1) pts Total GSF (000) 8,646 8,601 8,038 8 % (a) Adjusted to reflect the pro forma impact of the net proceeds from the settlement of the forward sale agreements.

CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Change Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Revenue(a) $ 318.4 $ 268.4 $ 50.0 19 % $ 1,205.7 $ 1,033.5 $ 172.2 17 % Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 140.1 110.3 29.8 27 % 531.1 411.6 119.5 29 % Sales and marketing 3.8 5.3 (1.5 ) (28 ) % 14.9 18.3 (3.4 ) (19 ) % General and administrative 31.5 22.4 9.1 41 % 101.9 99.3 2.6 3 % Depreciation and amortization 126.6 118.5 8.1 7 % 499.2 449.4 49.8 11 % Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 20.9 1.5 19.4 n/m 21.3 3.7 17.6 n/m Impairment losses and (gain) loss on asset disposals, net (2.7 ) — (2.7 ) n/m (2.0 ) 11.1 (13.1 ) n/m Total operating expenses 320.2 258.0 258.0 24 % 1,166.4 993.4 173.0 17 % Operating (loss) income (1.8 ) 10.4 (208.0 ) n/m 39.3 40.1 (0.8 ) (2 ) % Interest expense, net (17.4 ) (14.5 ) (2.9 ) 20 % (64.6 ) (57.7 ) (6.9 ) 12 % Gain on marketable equity investment — 19.7 (19.7 ) (100 ) % 2.4 89.5 (87.1 ) (97 ) % Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — n/m — (6.5 ) 6.5 (100 ) % Foreign currency and derivative gains (losses), net 12.4 4.1 8.3 n/m 43.6 (27.6 ) 71.2 n/m Other expense (0.2 ) — (0.2 ) n/m (0.3 ) — (0.3 ) n/m Net (loss) income before income taxes (7.0 ) 19.7 (222.5 ) n/m 20.4 37.8 (17.4 ) (46 ) % Income tax (expense) benefit — (0.7 ) 0.7 (100 ) % 4.9 3.6 1.3 36 % Net (loss) income $ (7.0 ) $ 19.0 $ (26.0 ) n/m $ 25.3 $ 41.4 $ (16.1 ) (39 ) % Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.21 ) n/m $ 0.20 $ 0.35 $ (0.15 ) (43 ) % Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.21 ) n/m $ 0.20 $ 0.35 $ (0.15 ) (43 ) %

(a) Revenue includes metered power reimbursements of $70.4 million and $44.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and includes metered power reimbursements of $259.0 million and $161.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % Assets Investment in real estate: Land $ 210.5 $ 208.8 $ 1.7 1 % Buildings and improvements 2,344.0 2,035.2 308.8 15 % Equipment 4,140.3 3,538.9 601.4 17 % Gross operating real estate 6,694.8 5,782.9 911.9 16 % Less accumulated depreciation (2,184.1 ) (1,767.9 ) (416.2 ) 24 % Net operating real estate 4,510.7 4,015.0 495.7 12 % Construction in progress, including land under development 765.9 982.2 (216.3 ) (22 ) % Land held for future development 301.3 268.3 33.0 12 % Total investment in real estate, net 5,577.9 5,265.5 312.4 6 % Cash and cash equivalents 346.3 271.4 74.9 28 % Rent and other receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1.4 and $3.5 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 420.4 334.2 86.2 26 % Restricted cash 1.3 1.5 (0.2 ) (13 ) % Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 143.7 211.4 (67.7 ) (32 ) % Equity investments 30.3 67.1 (36.8 ) (55 ) % Goodwill 455.1 455.1 — — % Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $280.1 and $249.3 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 124.8 157.8 (33.0 ) (21 ) % Other assets 352.2 133.4 218.8 n/m Total assets $ 7,452.0 $ 6,897.4 $ 554.6 8 % Liabilities and equity Debt $ 3,492.9 $ 3,409.0 $ 83.9 2 % Finance lease liabilities 156.9 29.1 127.8 n/m Operating lease liabilities 178.8 249.1 (70.3 ) (28 ) % Construction costs payable 129.7 133.0 (3.3 ) (2 ) % Accounts payable and accrued expenses 192.8 151.3 41.5 27 % Dividends payable 68.1 63.3 4.8 8 % Deferred revenue and prepaid rents 235.0 174.1 60.9 35 % Deferred tax liability 39.8 53.0 (13.2 ) (25 ) % Other liabilities 34.3 77.3 (43.0 ) (56 ) % Total liabilities 4,528.3 4,339.2 189.1 4 % Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 100,000,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — — n/m Common stock, $.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 129,554,609 and 120,442,521 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 1.3 1.2 0.1 8 % Additional paid in capital 4,145.1 3,537.3 607.8 17 % Accumulated deficit (1,200.1 ) (966.6 ) (233.5 ) 24 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22.6 ) (13.7 ) (8.9 ) 65 % Total stockholders' equity 2,923.7 2,558.2 365.5 14 % Total liabilities and equity $ 7,452.0 $ 6,897.4 $ 554.6 8 %

CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended: December 31 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Revenue(a) $ 318.4 $ 304.1 $ 284.6 $ 298.6 $ 268.4 Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 140.1 133.4 121.8 135.8 110.3 Sales and marketing 3.8 3.6 3.7 3.8 5.3 General and administrative 31.5 30.8 16.6 23.0 22.4 Depreciation and amortization 126.6 127.5 123.7 121.4 118.5 Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 20.9 0.2 0.1 0.1 1.5 Impairment losses and (gain) loss on asset disposals, net (2.7 ) 0.1 0.1 0.5 — Total operating expenses 320.2 295.6 266.0 284.6 258.0 Operating (loss) income (1.8 ) 8.5 18.6 14.0 10.4 Interest expense, net (17.4 ) (17.3 ) (14.8 ) (15.1 ) (14.5 ) Gain on marketable equity investment — — — 2.4 19.7 Foreign currency and derivative gains, net 12.4 14.4 1.4 15.4 4.1 Other (expense) income (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) (0.1 ) — Net (loss) income before income taxes (7.0 ) 5.7 5.1 16.6 19.7 Income tax benefit (expense) — 1.0 2.3 1.6 (0.7 ) Net (loss) income $ (7.0 ) $ 6.7 $ 7.4 $ 18.2 $ 19.0 Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

(a) Revenue includes metered power reimbursements of $70.4 million, $62.5 million, $53.0 million, $73.1 million and $44.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Assets Investment in real estate: Land $ 210.5 $ 211.6 $ 212.8 $ 207.3 $ 208.8 Buildings and improvements 2,344.0 2,336.3 2,253.8 2,046.6 2,035.2 Equipment 4,140.3 4,064.7 3,869.0 3,596.5 3,538.9 Gross operating real estate 6,694.8 6,612.6 6,335.6 5,850.4 5,782.9 Less accumulated depreciation (2,184.1 ) (2,080.4 ) (1,977.8 ) (1,867.5 ) (1,767.9 ) Net operating real estate 4,510.7 4,532.2 4,357.8 3,982.9 4,015.0 Construction in progress, including land under development 765.9 729.8 917.3 1,053.3 982.2 Land held for future development 301.3 293.0 265.9 262.3 268.3 Total investment in real estate, net 5,577.9 5,555.0 5,541.0 5,298.5 5,265.5 Cash and cash equivalents 346.3 456.4 369.7 240.9 271.4 Rent and other receivables, net 420.4 409.2 409.4 389.8 334.2 Restricted cash 1.3 24.3 24.8 1.4 1.5 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 143.7 148.5 155.0 239.7 211.4 Equity investments 30.3 30.3 30.0 22.9 67.1 Goodwill 455.1 455.1 455.1 455.1 455.1 Intangible assets, net 124.8 132.7 141.2 149.2 157.8 Other assets 352.2 128.0 115.0 114.3 133.4 Total assets $ 7,452.0 $ 7,339.5 $ 7,241.2 $ 6,911.8 $ 6,897.4 Liabilities and equity Debt $ 3,492.9 $ 3,515.1 $ 3,541.6 $ 3,337.4 $ 3,409.0 Finance lease liabilities 156.9 157.2 162.8 28.6 29.1 Operating lease liabilities 178.8 183.9 190.5 277.9 249.1 Construction costs payable 129.7 104.6 157.7 137.5 133.0 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 192.8 192.1 147.7 168.9 151.3 Dividends payable 68.1 66.3 63.6 62.0 63.3 Deferred revenue and prepaid rents 235.0 227.9 217.1 183.2 174.1 Deferred tax liability 39.8 41.9 45.3 48.2 53.0 Other liabilities 34.3 45.0 58.3 53.3 77.3 Total liabilities 4,528.3 4,534.0 4,584.6 4,297.0 4,339.2 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 100,000,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 129,554,609 and 120,442,521 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 1.3 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.2 Additional paid in capital 4,145.1 3,952.7 3,731.3 3,628.6 3,537.3 Accumulated deficit (1,200.1 ) (1,125.3 ) (1,066.1 ) (1,010.2 ) (966.6 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22.6 ) (23.2 ) (9.8 ) (4.8 ) (13.7 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,923.7 2,805.5 2,656.6 2,614.8 2,558.2 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,452.0 $ 7,339.5 $ 7,241.2 $ 6,911.8 $ 6,897.4

CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 25.3 $ 41.4 $ (7.0 ) $ 19.0 Adjustments to reconcile Net income (loss) to Net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 499.2 449.4 126.6 118.5 (Recovery)/provision for bad debt expense (1.5 ) 1.7 (0.5 ) 1.4 Gain on marketable equity investment (2.4 ) (89.5 ) — (19.7 ) Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net (43.6 ) 27.6 (12.4 ) (4.1 ) Proceeds from swap terminations — 2.9 — — Impairment losses and (gain) loss on asset disposals, net (2.0 ) 11.1 (2.7 ) — Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 6.5 — — Interest expense amortization, net 7.8 6.8 2.1 1.6 Stock-based compensation expense 22.6 18.4 5.4 4.7 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (9.0 ) (6.9 ) (1.0 ) 0.2 Operating lease cost 20.8 20.4 5.5 5.4 Other expense (income) 0.2 0.1 0.4 (0.5 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Rent and other receivables, net and other assets (111.8 ) (58.0 ) (21.2 ) (28.9 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 33.8 39.0 (9.1 ) 17.0 Deferred revenue and prepaid rents 62.5 8.8 8.2 6.5 Operating lease liabilities (24.3 ) (23.4 ) (6.1 ) (6.7 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 477.6 456.3 88.2 114.4 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in real estate (727.0 ) (910.5 ) (146.8 ) (218.3 ) Deposits for contract obligations (193.4 ) — (193.4 ) — Proceeds from sale of equity investments 46.6 144.1 — 112.3 Equity investments (7.4 ) (6.5 ) — — Proceeds from the sale of real estate assets 5.6 0.5 1.2 0.2 Net cash used in investing activities (875.6 ) (772.4 ) (339.0 ) (105.8 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock, net 597.7 325.7 189.8 (0.2 ) Dividends paid (253.9 ) (236.2 ) (66.0 ) (61.5 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 173.4 763.7 — 168.2 Repayments of revolving credit facility (610.5 ) (966.1 ) — 0.6 Proceeds from Euro bond 603.1 553.5 — (7.7 ) Proceeds from unsecured term loan — 1,100.0 — — Repayments of unsecured term loan — (1,400.0 ) — — Proceeds from issuance of senior notes — 395.2 — — Payment of deferred financing costs (5.1 ) (16.4 ) (0.1 ) (1.3 ) Payments on finance lease liabilities (4.4 ) (3.5 ) (0.9 ) (1.5 ) Tax payment upon exercise of equity awards (12.4 ) (8.7 ) (2.8 ) (0.1 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 487.9 507.2 120.0 96.5 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15.2 ) 4.1 (2.3 ) 9.9 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 74.7 195.2 (133.1 ) 115.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 272.9 77.7 480.7 157.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 347.6 $ 272.9 $ 347.6 $ 272.9 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, including amounts capitalized of $20.0 million and $22.6 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively $ 73.6 $ 62.4 $ 27.8 $ 26.1 Cash paid for income taxes 4.5 3.7 0.5 0.5 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Construction costs payable 129.7 133.0 129.7 133.0 Dividends payable 68.1 63.3 68.1 63.3

CyrusOne Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, Change December 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Net (loss) income $ (7.0 ) $ 19.0 $ (26.0 ) n/m $ 25.3 $ 41.4 $ (16.1 ) (39 ) % Sales and marketing expenses 3.8 5.3 (1.5 ) (28 ) % 14.9 18.3 (3.4 ) (19 ) % General and administrative expenses 31.5 22.4 9.1 41 % 101.9 99.3 2.6 3 % Depreciation and amortization expenses 126.6 118.5 8.1 7 % 499.2 449.4 49.8 11 % Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 20.9 1.5 19.4 n/m 21.3 3.7 17.6 n/m Interest expense, net 17.4 14.5 2.9 20 % 64.6 57.7 6.9 12 % Gain on marketable equity investment — (19.7 ) 19.7 (100 ) % (2.4 ) (89.5 ) 87.1 (97 ) % Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — n/m — 6.5 (6.5 ) (100 ) % Impairment losses and (gain) loss on asset disposals, net (2.7 ) — (2.7 ) n/m (2.0 ) 11.1 (13.1 ) n/m Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net (12.4 ) (4.1 ) (8.3 ) n/m (43.6 ) 27.6 (71.2 ) n/m Other expense 0.2 — 0.2 n/m 0.3 — 0.3 n/m Income tax expense (benefit) — 0.7 (0.7 ) (100 ) % (4.9 ) (3.6 ) (1.3 ) 36 % Net Operating Income $ 178.3 $ 158.1 $ 20.2 13 % $ 674.6 $ 621.9 $ 52.7 8 %

CyrusOne Inc. Net Operating Income and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, Change December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Net Operating Income Revenue $ 1,205.7 $ 1,033.5 $ 172.2 17 % $ 318.4 $ 304.1 $ 284.6 $ 298.6 $ 268.4 Property operating expenses 531.1 411.6 119.5 29 % 140.1 133.4 121.8 135.8 110.3 Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 674.6 $ 621.9 $ 52.7 8 % $ 178.3 $ 170.7 $ 162.8 $ 162.8 $ 158.1 NOI as a % of Revenue 56.0 % 60.2 % 56.0 % 56.1 % 57.2 % 54.5 % 58.9 % Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 25.3 $ 41.4 $ (16.1 ) (39 )% $ (7.0 ) $ 6.7 $ 7.4 $ 18.2 $ 19.0 Interest expense, net 64.6 57.7 6.9 12 % 17.4 17.3 14.8 15.1 14.5 Income tax (benefit) expense (4.9 ) (3.6 ) (1.3 ) 36 % — (1.0 ) (2.3 ) (1.6 ) 0.7 Depreciation and amortization expenses 499.2 449.4 49.8 11 % 126.6 127.5 123.7 121.4 118.5 Impairment losses and (gain) loss on asset disposals (2.0 ) 11.1 (13.1 ) n/m (2.7 ) 0.1 0.1 0.5 — EBITDA (Nareit definition)(a) $ 582.2 $ 556.0 $ 26.2 5 % $ 134.3 $ 150.6 $ 143.7 $ 153.6 $ 152.7 Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 21.3 3.7 17.6 n/m 20.9 0.2 0.1 0.1 1.5 Legal claim (gain) costs (4.9 ) 0.3 (5.2 ) n/m — — (4.9 ) — — Stock-based compensation expense 18.1 15.5 2.6 17 % 5.4 4.0 4.3 4.4 4.4 Cash severance and management transition costs 4.3 14.1 (9.8 ) (70 )% — 4.4 — (0.1 ) 0.9 Severance-related stock compensation costs 4.5 2.9 1.6 55 % — 4.5 — — 0.2 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 6.5 (6.5 ) (100 )% — — — — — Gain on marketable equity investment (2.4 ) (89.5 ) 87.1 (97 )% — — — (2.4 ) (19.7 ) Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net (43.6 ) 27.6 (71.2 ) n/m (12.4 ) (14.4 ) (1.4 ) (15.4 ) (4.1 ) Other expense (income) 0.3 — 0.3 n/m 0.2 (0.1 ) 0.1 0.1 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 579.8 $ 537.1 $ 42.7 8 % $ 148.4 $ 149.2 $ 141.9 $ 140.3 $ 135.9 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue 48.1 % 52.0 % 46.6 % 49.1 % 49.9 % 47.0 % 50.6 %

(a) We calculate Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre) as GAAP Net income (loss) plus Interest expense, net, Income tax (benefit) expense, Depreciation and amortization expenses and Impairment losses and loss (gain) on asset disposals. While it is consistent with the definition of EBITDAre promulgated by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"), our computation of EBITDAre may differ from the methodology for calculating EBITDAre used by other REITs. Accordingly, our EBITDAre may not be comparable to others.