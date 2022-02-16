Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ARIS ("Aris", "Aris Water" or the "Company") announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Aris will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release after market close on February 28, 2022.
Participants should call (877) 407-5792 and refer to Aris Water Solutions, Inc. when dialing in. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.ariswater.com.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately fourteen days. It can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 within the United States or (201) 612-7415 outside of the United States. The conference call replay access code is 13726761.
About Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ARIS is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin. Additional information is available on our website, www.ariswater.com.
