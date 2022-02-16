Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Visa Inc. V today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Thursday, March 3, Jack Forestell, Group President and Chief Product Officer, will present at the virtual Evercore ISI Payments & FinTech Innovators Forum. The discussion will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

On Thursday, March 3, Ryan McInerney, President, will present at the virtual KBW FinTech & Payments Conference. The discussion will begin at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

On Tuesday, March 8, Alfred Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum. The discussion will begin at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

On Tuesday, March 8, Alfred Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual RBC Financial Institutions Conference. The discussion will begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 45 minutes.

On Thursday, March 10, Vasant Prabhu, Vice Chair, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The discussion will begin at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 30 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com.

