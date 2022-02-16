Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021

Brightcove Inc. BCOV the global leader in video for business, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

"Brightcove's fourth quarter performance was highlighted by the introduction of two important new solutions, Brightcove Marketing Studio and Brightcove Corp TV. These products will enhance our customer's ability to monetize content, sell products and engage with internal audiences and represent exciting new growth opportunities for Brightcove," said Jeff Ray, Brightcove's Chief Executive Officer.

Ray added, "The recent announcement of Marc DeBevoise to be my successor as Brightcove's CEO is a compelling choice to lead the company through its next phase of growth. His extensive experience in technology, media, direct-to-consumer and streaming gives him a unique perspective on the power of video to connect with audiences and inspire them to take action."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $52.6 million, a decrease of 2% compared to $53.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Subscription and support revenue was $50.3 million, a decrease of 1% compared to $50.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $34.7 million, representing a gross margin of 66% compared to a gross profit of $34.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $35.3 million, representing a non-GAAP gross margin of 67%, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $34.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the full year 2021 was $211.1 million, an increase of 7% compared to $197.4 million for 2020. Subscription and support revenue for 2021 was $198.9 million, an increase of 6% compared to $187.3 million for 2020.

A Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Other Fourth Quarter and Recent Highlights:

Average annual subscription revenue per premium customer was $95,360 in the fourth quarter of 2021, excluding starter customers who had average annualized revenue of $4,100 per customer. This compares to $97,220 in the comparable period in 2020. Our ARPU was down YoY from $97,220 to $95,360, due to the impact of one time events in Japan last Q4. Excluding these events, our 4th quarter 2020 ARPU was $92,262, and we are up 3% year-over-year.

Recurring dollar retention rate was 94% in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was in-line with our historical target of the low to mid-90 percent range.

Ended the quarter with 3,135 customers, of which 2,227 were premium.

New customers and customers who expanded their relationship during the fourth quarter include: For Us By US Network (FUBU), Blue Buffalo, Verasity, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, and Reelz, Ford Motor Company, among others.

Appointed Marc DeBevoise as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director. DeBevoise brings over 20 years of experience in technology, media, direct-to-consumer, and streaming to Brightcove. He previously served as the Chief Digital Officer of ViacomCBS, CEO & President of CBS Interactive, and held leadership roles at Starz and NBCUniversal. As the architect of CBS's digital strategy, DeBevoise positioned the company as a leading multi-platform content company with a top 10 consumer Internet portfolio and a leadership position in ad-supported and subscription direct-to-consumer streaming.

Acquired Wicket Labs, an audience insights company that gives users visibility into content and subscriber analytics. Brightcove customers will have access to content and subscriber insights to make data-driven decisions to improve subscriber acquisition, conversions, engagement, and retention. These insights will provide organizations greater understanding of audience dynamics, sources of new subscribers, the subscriber journey, and how to increase subscription revenue through data visualizations and dashboards

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 16, 2022, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

First Quarter 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $50.5 million to $51.5 million, including approximately $2.0 million of professional services revenue.

Full Year 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $207 million to $215 million, including approximately $9.3 million of professional services revenue.

Conference Call Information

Brightcove will host a conference call today, February 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at the "Investors" page of the Company's website, http://investor.brightcove.com. To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay conference ID is 13726883. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 80 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Visit www.brightcove.com. Brightcove. Video that means business™

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the first fiscal quarter and full year 2022, our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position and market opportunity. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including our business operations, as well as its impact on the general economic and financial market conditions; our ability to retain existing customers and acquire new ones; our history of losses; the timing and successful integration of the Ooyala acquisition; expectations regarding the widespread adoption of customer demand for our products; the effects of increased competition and commoditization of services we offer, including data delivery and storage; keeping up with the rapid technological change required to remain competitive in our industry; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit additional highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Brightcove has provided in this release the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Brightcove uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Brightcove's ongoing operational performance. Brightcove believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Brightcove's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. As noted, the non-GAAP financial results discussed above of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share exclude stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and merger-related expenses. The non-GAAP financial results discussed above of adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss), plus stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related expenses, restructuring, depreciation expense, other income/expense, including interest expense and interest income, and the provision for income taxes. Merger-related expenses include fees incurred in connection with an acquisition. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As previously mentioned, a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. The Company's earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found on the Investors section of the Company's web site at http://www.brightcove.com.

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,739 $ 37,472 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 29,866 29,305 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,625 18,738 Total current assets 94,230 85,515 Property and equipment, net 20,514 15,968 Operating lease right-of-use asset 24,891 8,699 Intangible assets, net 9,276 10,465 Goodwill 60,902 60,902 Other assets 6,655 5,254 Total assets $ 216,468 $ 186,803 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,039 $ 10,456 Accrued expenses 20,925 25,397 Operating lease liability 2,600 4,346 Deferred revenue 62,057 58,741 Total current liabilities 96,621 98,940 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 22,801 5,498 Other liabilities 786 2,763 Total liabilities 120,208 107,201 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 41 40 Additional paid-in capital 298,793 287,059 Treasury stock, at cost (871) (871) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (662) (188) Accumulated deficit (201,041) (206,438) Total stockholders' equity 96,260 79,602 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 216,468 $ 186,803

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription and support revenue $ 50,262 $ 50,728 $ 198,929 $ 187,341 Professional services and other revenue 2,379 2,962 12,164 10,012 Total revenue 52,641 53,690 211,093 197,353 Cost of revenue: (1) (2) Cost of subscription and support revenue 15,933 16,834 62,773 67,124 Cost of professional services and other revenue 2,050 2,624 10,255 8,973 Total cost of revenue 17,983 19,458 73,028 76,097 Gross profit 34,658 34,232 138,065 121,256 Operating expenses: (1) (2) Research and development 7,677 7,779 31,718 33,978 Sales and marketing 18,447 17,442 71,177 59,812 General and administrative 7,439 7,388 29,261 27,021 Merger-related - - 300 5,768 Other (benefit) expense - - (1,965 ) - Total operating expenses 33,563 32,609 130,491 126,579 Income (loss) from operations 1,095 1,623 7,574 (5,323 ) Other (expense) income, net (438 ) 419 (1,375 ) 128 Income (loss) before income taxes 657 2,042 6,199 (5,195 ) Provision for income taxes 240 21 802 618 Net income (loss) $ 417 $ 2,021 $ 5,397 $ (5,813 ) Net income (loss) per share—basic and diluted Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.13 $ (0.15 ) Diluted 0.01 0.05 0.13 (0.15 ) Weighted-average shares—basic and diluted Basic 41,151 39,932 40,717 39,473 Diluted 41,684 41,646 42,200 39,473 (1) Stock-based compensation included in

above line items: Cost of subscription and support revenue $ 126 $ 140 $ 627 $ 592 Cost of professional services and other revenue 102 81 401 314 Research and development 416 239 1,677 1,078 Sales and marketing 875 699 2,957 3,139 General and administrative 1,215 902 4,306 3,662 (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets

included in the above line items: Cost of subscription and support revenue $ 414 $ 335 $ 1,420 $ 1,501 Sales and marketing 407 477 1,652 1,909

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Operating activities 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 5,397 $ (5,813 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,322 8,695 Stock-based compensation 9,968 8,785 Provision for reserves on accounts receivable 159 648 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (846 ) 1,358 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,281 (6,918 ) Other assets (1,437 ) (1,937 ) Accounts payable (683 ) 1,014 Accrued expenses (5,209 ) 5,600 Operating leases (634 ) 182 Deferred revenue 3,245 9,698 Net cash provided by operating activities 19,563 21,312 Investing activities Cash paid for asset purchase (2,000 ) - Purchases of property and equipment, net of returns (2,205 ) (2,362 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (6,637 ) (6,362 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,842 ) (8,724 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,846 2,216 Deferred acquisition payments (475 ) - Proceeds from debt - 10,000 Debt paydown - (10,000 ) Other financing activities (1,669 ) (631 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 702 1,585 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,156 ) 540 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,267 14,713 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 37,472 22,759 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 45,739 $ 37,472

Brightcove Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit, GAAP Loss From Operations, GAAP Net Loss and GAAP Net Loss Per Share to Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Income From Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GROSS PROFIT: GAAP gross profit $ 34,658 $ 34,232 $ 138,065 $ 121,256 Stock-based compensation expense 228 221 1,028 906 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 414 335 1,420 1,501 Restructuring - - - 51 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 35,300 $ 34,788 $ 140,513 $ 123,714 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS: GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 1,095 $ 1,623 $ 7,574 $ (5,323 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,734 2,061 9,968 8,785 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 821 812 3,072 3,410 Merger-related - - 300 5,768 Restructuring - 873 - 2,583 Other (benefit) expense - - (1,965 ) - Non-GAAP income from operations $ 4,650 $ 5,369 $ 18,949 $ 15,223 NET INCOME (LOSS): GAAP net income (loss) $ 417 $ 2,021 $ 5,397 $ (5,813 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,734 2,061 9,968 8,785 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 821 812 3,072 3,410 Merger-related - - 300 5,768 Restructuring - 873 - 2,583 Other (benefit) expense - - (1,965 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 3,972 $ 5,767 $ 16,772 $ 14,733 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.13 $ (0.15 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.40 $ 0.36 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 41,684 41,646 42,200 39,473 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 41,684 41,646 42,200 40,449

Brightcove Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 417 $ 2,021 $ 5,397 $ (5,813 ) Other expense, net 438 (419 ) 1,375 (128 ) Provision for income taxes 240 21 802 618 Depreciation and amortization 2,038 2,199 8,322 8,695 Stock-based compensation expense 2,734 2,061 9,968 8,785 Merger-related - - 300 5,768 Restructuring - 873 - 2,583 Other (benefit) expense - - (1,965 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,867 $ 6,756 $ 24,199 $ 20,508

