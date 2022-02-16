FCPT Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (("FCPT" or the "Company", NYSE:FCPT) today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Management Comments

"FCPT closed out 2021 with over $70 million of acquisitions in the fourth quarter, high rent collection levels and strong AFFO per share growth of over 10% for the quarter and 8% for the year in total," said CEO Bill Lenehan. "We continue to benefit from the expanded addressable universe outside of restaurants for acquisitions in other targeted verticals. We also raised over $86 million in equity capital in the quarter to fund this growth and agreed to issue $125 million in private notes at a 3.1% rate in early 2022 which sets a strong footing for further growth this year."

Rent Collection Update

As of December 31, 2021, the Company has received rent payments representing 99.8% of its portfolio contractual base rent for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, and 99.9% for the year ending December 31, 2021.

Financial Results

Rental Revenue and Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

Rental revenue for the fourth quarter increased 13.5% over the prior year to $45.5 million. Rental revenue consisted of $44.2 million in cash rents and $1.3 million of straight-line and other non-cash rent adjustments.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $23.7 million for the fourth quarter, or $0.30 per diluted share. These results compare to net income attributable to common shareholders of $20.3 million for the same quarter in the prior year, or $0.27 per diluted share.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $85.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, or $1.11 per diluted share. These results compare to net income attributed to common shareholders of $77.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted share for the prior year.

Funds from Operations (FFO)

NAREIT-defined FFO per diluted share for the fourth quarter was $0.42, representing a $0.04 per share increase compared to the same quarter in 2020.

NAREIT-defined FFO per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $1.56, representing a $0.07 per share increase compared to the prior year.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO per diluted share for the fourth quarter was $0.41, representing a $0.04 per share increase compared to the same quarter in 2020.

AFFO per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $1.56, representing a $0.12 per share increase compared to the prior year.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expense

G&A expense for the fourth quarter was $4.2 million, which included $0.9 million of stock-based compensation. These results compare to G&A expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $3.7 million, including $0.9 million of stock-based compensation.

Cash G&A expense (after excluding stock-based compensation) for the fourth quarter was $3.3 million, representing 7.5% of cash rental income for the quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, cash G&A expense was $13.7 million.

Dividends

FCPT declared a dividend of $0.3325 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021, which represented a 4.7% increase over prior quarter.

Portfolio Activities

Acquisitions

During the fourth quarter of 2021, FCPT acquired 33 properties for a combined purchase price of $70.5 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.4% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.4 years.

Liquidity and Capital Markets

Capital Raising

During the fourth quarter, FCPT issued 3,036,304 shares of common stock via its At-The-Market (ATM) stock program at a weighted average offering price of $28.36 for gross proceeds of $86.1 million.

As announced on December 17, 2021, FCPT entered into agreements to issue $125 million of senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") in the first quarter of 2022. The Notes consist of $75.0 million of notes with a ten-year term and priced at a fixed interest rate of 3.11%, and $50.0 million of notes with a nine-year term and priced at a fixed interest rate of 3.09%. The Notes are scheduled to fund on or before March 17, 2022, at the election of the Company.

Liquidity

At December 31, 2021, FCPT had approximately $220.3 million of available liquidity including $6.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and $214.0 million of undrawn credit line capacity.

Credit Facility and Unsecured Notes

At December 31, 2021, FCPT had $886 million of outstanding debt, consisting of $400 million of term loans and $450 million of unsecured fixed rate notes and $36 million outstanding revolver balance. FCPT's leverage, as measured by the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDAre, is 5.4x at quarter-end.

Real Estate Portfolio

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's rental portfolio consisted of 919 properties located in 46 states. The properties are 99.9% occupied (measured by square feet) under long-term, net leases with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 9.3 years.

Four Corners Property Trust Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Revenues: Rental revenue $ 45,462 $ 40,091 $ 172,812 $ 154,721 Restaurant revenue 7,192 4,527 26,566 16,223 Total revenues 52,654 44,618 199,378 170,944 Operating expenses: General and administrative 4,160 3,744 17,650 15,046 Depreciation and amortization 9,371 7,763 34,826 29,433 Property expenses 1,383 969 5,040 3,508 Restaurant expenses 6,569 4,283 24,563 16,082 Total operating expenses 21,483 16,759 82,079 64,069 Interest expense (8,227 ) (7,499 ) (32,555 ) (29,231 ) Other income, net 26 2 36 170 Realized gain on sale, net - - 431 - Income tax income (expense) 765 (55 ) 534 (247 ) Net income 23,735 20,307 85,745 77,567 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (35 ) (55 ) (164 ) (235 ) Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 23,700 $ 20,252 $ 85,581 $ 77,332 Basic net income per share $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 1.12 $ 1.08 Diluted net income per share $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 1.11 $ 1.08 Regular dividends declared per share $ 0.3325 $ 0.3175 $ 1.2850 $ 1.2325 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 78,394,876 73,940,013 76,674,046 71,312,326 Diluted 78,575,024 74,283,324 76,838,569 71,609,068

Four Corners Property Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Real estate investments: Land $ 966,565 $ 827,502 Buildings, equipment and improvements 1,437,840 1,327,641 Total real estate investments 2,404,405 2,155,143 Less: Accumulated depreciation (682,430 ) (657,621 ) Total real estate investments, net 1,721,975 1,497,522 Intangible lease assets, net 104,251 96,291 Total real estate investments and intangible lease assets, net 1,826,226 1,593,813 Real estate held for sale - 2,763 Cash and cash equivalents 6,300 11,064 Straight-line rent adjustment 55,397 47,938 Derivative assets 2,591 762 Deferred tax assets 864 - Other assets 11,602 11,839 Total Assets $ 1,902,980 $ 1,668,179 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Long-term debt ($886,000 and $760,000 principal, respectively) $ 877,591 $ 753,878 Dividends payable 26,655 24,058 Rent received in advance 11,311 11,926 Derivative liabilities 7,517 18,717 Deferred tax liabilities - - Other liabilities 16,014 15,099 Total liabilities 939,088 823,678 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 25,000,000 shares

authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares

authorized, 80,279,217 and 75,874,966 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 958,737 840,455 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (9,824 ) (25,695 ) Noncontrolling interest 2,218 3,061 Retained earnings 12,753 26,672 Total equity 963,892 844,501 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,902,980 $ 1,668,179

Four Corners Property Trust FFO and AFFO (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Funds from operations (FFO): Net income $ 23,735 $ 20,307 $ 85,745 $ 77,567 Depreciation and amortization 9,336 7,737 34,715 29,351 Realized gain on sales of real estate - - (431 ) - FFO (as defined by NAREIT) $ 33,071 $ 28,044 $ 120,029 $ 106,918 Straight-line rental revenue (1,808 ) (2,070 ) (7,583 ) (8,588 ) Recognized rental revenue abated (1) - - - (1,568 ) Non-cash deferred income tax benefit (2) (864 ) - (864 ) - Stock-based compensation 857 880 3,948 3,376 Non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs 468 543 2,368 2,132 Other non-cash interest income (expense) - 1 - - Non-real estate investment depreciation 35 26 111 82 Other non-cash revenue adjustments 529 497 2,119 1,296 Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) $ 32,288 $ 27,921 $ 120,128 $ 103,648 Fully diluted shares outstanding (3) 78,689,583 74,482,398 76,986,538 71,823,973 FFO per diluted share $ 0.42 $ 0.38 $ 1.56 $ 1.49 AFFO per diluted share $ 0.41 $ 0.37 $ 1.56 $ 1.44

(1) Amount represents base rent that the Company abated as a result of lease amendments. In 2020, the Company abated $1.57 million of rental revenue recognized in the second and third quarters of 2020. The receivables associated with the abatements were recognized as lease incentives and will be amortized as a reduction to rental revenue over the amended lease terms. (2) Amount represents non-cash income tax benefit recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to the removal of a valuation allowance on net deferred tax assets at Kerrow Restaurant Operating Business. (3) Assumes the issuance of common shares for OP units held by non-controlling interest.

