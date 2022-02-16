Intevac Announces Multi-Year 200 Lean Upgrade and Refurbishment Agreement

Intevac, Inc. IVAC, a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced a multi-year agreement with a leading data storage company to upgrade and refurbish multiple 200 Lean® systems. Valued at over $20 million, this agreement upgrades existing systems in the field, which were delivered by Intevac between 2004 and 2010. This technology upgrade and refurbishment program is expected to be deployed over the 2022 through 2024 timeframe, and is focused on enabling these older-generation 200 Leans to produce advanced-technology hard disk drive (HDD) media.
"This multi-year agreement reflects an important partnership with this leading data storage company to add a significant amount of advanced HDD media manufacturing capacity on our 200 Lean platform, rather than the incumbent equipment provider," said Jay Cho, executive vice president and general manager of Intevac's thin-film equipment business. "These upgrades and refurbishments will include enhanced technologies to enable this data storage company to add leading-edge capacity and further their HDD technology roadmap over the next several years."
About Intevac
We are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic, and advanced semiconductor packaging markets we serve currently. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). Intevac claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the terms "may," "believes," "projects," "expects," or "anticipates," and do not reflect historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, the size and timing of deployment of the HDD media refurbishment program. The forward-looking statements contained herein involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. These risks include, but are not limited to: the failure to meet planned shipment dates or volumes, which could have a material impact on our business, our financial results, and the Company's stock price. These risks and other factors are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005529/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.