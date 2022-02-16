ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Martin Midstream Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Releases 2022 Financial Guidance

by Business Wire
February 16, 2022 4:01 PM | 277 min read
  • Full year 2021 financial performance exceeds guidance range
  • Reported net income of $10.8 million and net loss of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively
  • Generated adjusted EBITDA of $39.7 million and $114.5 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively
  • Reduced adjusted leverage from 5.47x at September 30, 2021 to 4.19x at December 31, 2021
  • Releases 2022 financial guidance range

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP ("MMLP" or the "Partnership") today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

"The Partnership finished the year with another strong quarter leading to adjusted EBITDA of $114.5 million for 2021, exceeding the high end of our guidance by approximately $12.5 million. These results allowed us to make significant progress towards our leverage goals as adjusted and total leverage were reduced over a full turn from both December 31, 2020 and September 31, 2021," stated Bob Bondurant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership. "The rebound in the global economy and strengthening commodity prices resulted in solid annual results across all segments, and particularly in our fertilizer, land transportation and butane optimization businesses.

"As we focus on 2022, I remain confident in our diversified refinery services asset base which has performed well through the last two years of economic instability. Our priority remains on maximizing investor value through our continued emphasis on capital discipline and niche organic growth projects with our long-term business partners."

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

TERMINALLING AND STORAGE ("T&S")

T&S operating income was $3.9 million and $12.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The three months ended December 31, 2020 benefited from a $9.5 million gain on sale of assets from the disposition of the Partnership's Mega Lubricants division.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for T&S was $11.0 million and $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, reflecting increased volumes and margins in our lubricants and specialty products division combined with higher throughput and storage revenue at our specialty terminals. This was offset by increased utilities expense at the Smackover Refinery.

TRANSPORTATION

Transportation operating income was $5.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to an operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for Transportation was $8.8 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, reflecting higher land transportation rates due to tightness in the labor market and supply chain issues coupled with increased load count as refinery utilization improved. Marine transportation saw increased cash flows resulting from higher utilization and transportation rates as refinery utilization improved, offset by a reduction in marine equipment.

SULFUR SERVICES

Sulfur Services operating income was $8.9 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for Sulfur Services was $11.4 million and $7.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, reflecting an increase in volumes and margins experienced in both our fertilizer and sulfur divisions.

NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS ("NGL")

NGL operating income was $12.2 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for NGL was $12.8 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, primarily as a result of increased margins in our butane optimization business. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we experienced reduced demand in our butane optimization business due to the impact of COVID-19 on refinery utilization and backwardation of the forward price curve delaying refinery purchases causing misalignment of our physical sales and financially hedged volumes.

UNALLOCATED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE ("USGA")

USGA expenses included in operating income were $4.3 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

USGA expenses included in adjusted EBITDA were $4.3 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, remaining consistent period over period.

CAPITALIZATION

At December 31, 2021, the Partnership had $506 million of total debt outstanding, including $160 million drawn on its $275 million revolving credit facility, $54 million of senior secured 1.5 lien notes due 2024 and $292 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2025. At December 31, 2021, the Partnership had liquidity of approximately $93 million from available capacity under its revolving credit facility, an increase of $67 million from September 30, 2021. The Partnership's adjusted leverage ratio, as calculated under the revolving credit facility, was 4.2 times and 5.5 times on December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The Partnership was in compliance with all debt covenants as of December 31, 2021.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Partnership had net income of $10.8 million, or $0.27 per limited partner unit, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The Partnership had a net loss of $2.6 million, a loss of $0.06 per limited partner unit, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $39.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $17.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities was $48.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $45.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Distributable cash flow was $19.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

The Partnership had a net loss of $0.2 million, a loss of $0.01 per limited partner unit, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Partnership had a net loss of $6.8 million, a loss of $0.17 per limited partner unit, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $114.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $94.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities was $35.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $64.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to an increase in working capital offset by improved financial performance. Distributable cash flow was $44.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $39.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Revenues were $285.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $180.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Revenues were $882.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $672.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures which are explained in greater detail below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The Partnership has also included below a table entitled "Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow" in order to show the components of these non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measurement.

An attachment included in the Current Report on Form 8-K to which this announcement is included, contains a comparison of the Partnership's adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2021 to the Partnership's adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2020.

2022 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The Partnership expects to generate adjusted EBITDA between $100 million and $110 million for full-year 2022. Guidance assumptions include a slight contraction in margins as supply chain disruptions and inflation impact all segments with margin-based business lines. Offsetting these negative items, we expect land transportation rates will continue to increase due to a tight driver market and supply chain disruptions, and anticipate increasing utilization in our inland marine division and the benefit of a full year term contract for our offshore unit.

Distributable cash flow is expected to be between $31 million and $41 million for full-year 2022. Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be between $23 million and $33 million, or approximately $22 million to $32 million after distributions.

MMLP does not intend at this time to provide financial guidance beyond 2022.

The Partnership has not provided comparable GAAP financial information on a forward-looking basis because it would require the Partnership to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort as the adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with a reasonable degree of certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments and unusual charges, expenses and gains. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.

2021 K-1 TAX PACKAGES

The MMLP K-1 tax packages are expected to be available online through our website at www.mmlp.com or www.taxpackagesupport.com/martinmidstream on or before February 28, 2022. Mailing of the tax packages is currently expected to be complete the week of March 7, 2022. In an effort to be environmentally friendly, the Partnership encourages its unitholders to sign up for electronic delivery of their MMLP tax package.

INVESTORS CONFERENCE CALL

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022
Time: 8:00 a.m. CT (please dial in by 7:55 a.m.)
Dial In #: (888) 330-2398
Conference ID: 8536096

Replay Dial In # (800) 770-2030 – Conference ID: 8536096

A webcast of the conference call will also be available by visiting the Events and Presentations section under Investor Relations on our website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the Partnership's outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including (i) the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic generally (including variants of the virus), on an industry-specific basis, and on the Partnership's specific operations and business, (ii) the effects of the continued volatility of commodity prices and the related macroeconomic and political environment, and (iii) other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While the Partnership believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Partnership's annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except where required to do so by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To assist the Partnership's management in assessing its business, it uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) distributable cash flow available to common unitholders ("distributable cash flow"), and free cash flow after growth capital expenditures and principal payments under finance lease obligations ("adjusted free cash flow"). The Partnership's management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to analyze its performance.

Certain items excluded from EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing an entity's financial performance, such as cost of capital and historical costs of depreciable assets.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Partnership defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before unit-based compensation expenses, gains and losses on the disposition of property, plant and equipment, impairment and other similar non-cash adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental performance and liquidity measure by the Partnership's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts, and others, to assess:

  • the financial performance of the Partnership's assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical cost basis;
  • the ability of the Partnership's assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs, support its indebtedness, and make cash distributions to its unitholders; and
  • its operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies in the midstream energy sector, without regard to financing methods or capital structure.

The GAAP measures most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA are net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), operating income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because other companies may not calculate adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

Adjusted EBITDA does not include interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Because the Partnership has borrowed money to finance its operations, interest expense is a necessary element of its costs and its ability to generate cash available for distribution. Because the Partnership has capital assets, depreciation and amortization are also necessary elements of its costs. Therefore, any measures that exclude these elements have material limitations. To compensate for these limitations, the Partnership believes that it is important to consider net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined under GAAP, as well as adjusted EBITDA, to evaluate its overall performance.

Distributable Cash Flow. The Partnership defines distributable cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash received (plus cash paid) for closed commodity derivative positions included in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), plus changes in operating assets and liabilities which (provided) used cash, less maintenance capital expenditures and plant turnaround costs. Distributable cash flow is a significant performance measure used by the Partnership's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to compare basic cash flows generated by us to the cash distributions it expects to pay unitholders. Distributable cash flow is also an important financial measure for the Partnership's unitholders since it serves as an indicator of its success in providing a cash return on investment. Specifically, this financial measure indicates to investors whether or not the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain or support an increase in its quarterly distribution rates. Distributable cash flow is also a quantitative standard used throughout the investment community with respect to publicly-traded partnerships because the value of a unit of such an entity is generally determined by the unit's yield, which in turn is based on the amount of cash distributions the entity pays to a unitholder.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow. The Partnership defines adjusted free cash flow as distributable cash flow less growth capital expenditures and principal payments under finance lease obligations. Adjusted free cash flow is a significant performance measure used by the Partnership's management and by external users of its financial statements and represents how much cash flow a business generates during a specified time period after accounting for all capital expenditures, including expenditures for growth and maintenance capital projects. The Partnership believes that adjusted free cash flow is important to investors, lenders, commercial banks and research analysts since it reflects the amount of cash available for reducing debt, investing in additional capital projects, paying distributions, and similar matters. The Partnership's calculation of adjusted free cash flow may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), operating income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have important limitations because they exclude some items that affect net income (loss), operating income (loss), and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because other companies may not calculate these non-GAAP metrics in the same manner. To compensate for these limitations, the Partnership believes that it is important to consider net cash provided by (used in) operating activities determined under GAAP, as well as distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, to evaluate its overall liquidity.

MMLP-F

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Assets

 

 

 

Cash

$

52

 

 

$

4,958

 

Trade and accrued accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $311 and

$261, respectively

 

84,199

 

 

 

52,748

 

Inventories

 

62,120

 

 

 

54,122

 

Due from affiliates

 

14,409

 

 

 

14,807

 

Other current assets

 

12,908

 

 

 

8,991

 

Total current assets

 

173,688

 

 

 

135,626

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, at cost

 

898,770

 

 

 

889,108

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(553,300

)

 

 

(509,237

)

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

345,470

 

 

 

379,871

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

16,823

 

 

 

16,823

 

Right-of-use assets

 

21,861

 

 

 

22,260

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

19,821

 

 

 

22,253

 

Intangibles and other assets, net

 

2,198

 

 

 

2,805

 

 

$

579,861

 

 

$

579,638

 

Liabilities and Partners' Capital (Deficit)

 

 

 

Current portion of long term debt and finance lease obligations

$

280

 

 

$

31,497

 

Trade and other accounts payable

 

70,342

 

 

 

51,900

 

Product exchange payables

 

1,406

 

 

 

373

 

Due to affiliates

 

1,824

 

 

 

435

 

Income taxes payable

 

385

 

 

 

556

 

Fair value of derivatives

 

 

 

 

207

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

29,850

 

 

 

34,407

 

Total current liabilities

 

104,087

 

 

 

119,375

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

498,871

 

 

 

484,597

 

Finance lease obligations

 

9

 

 

 

289

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

15,704

 

 

 

15,181

 

Other long-term obligations

 

9,227

 

 

 

7,067

 

Total liabilities

 

627,898

 

 

 

626,509

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Partners' capital (deficit)

 

(48,853

)

 

 

(46,871

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

816

 

 

 

 

Total partners' capital (deficit)

 

(48,037

)

 

 

(46,871

)

 

$

579,861

 

 

$

579,638

 

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

Terminalling and storage *

$

75,223

 

 

$

80,864

 

 

$

87,397

 

Transportation *

 

144,314

 

 

 

132,492

 

 

 

159,622

 

Sulfur services

 

11,799

 

 

 

11,659

 

 

 

11,434

 

Product sales: *

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas liquids

 

414,043

 

 

 

247,479

 

 

 

366,502

 

Sulfur services

 

133,243

 

 

 

96,348

 

 

 

99,906

 

Terminalling and storage

 

103,809

 

 

 

103,300

 

 

 

122,257

 

 

 

651,095

 

 

 

447,127

 

 

 

588,665

 

Total revenues

 

882,431

 

 

 

672,142

 

 

 

847,118

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization)

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas liquids *

 

362,706

 

 

 

215,895

 

 

 

325,376

 

Sulfur services *

 

89,134

 

 

 

58,515

 

 

 

65,893

 

Terminalling and storage *

 

81,258

 

 

 

82,516

 

 

 

101,526

 

 

 

533,098

 

 

 

356,926

 

 

 

492,795

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses *

 

193,952

 

 

 

183,747

 

 

 

209,313

 

Selling, general and administrative *

 

41,012

 

 

 

40,900

 

 

 

41,433

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

56,751

 

 

 

61,462

 

 

 

60,060

 

Total costs and expenses

 

824,813

 

 

 

643,035

 

 

 

803,601

 

Other operating income (loss), net

 

(534

)

 

 

12,488

 

 

 

14,587

 

Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment

 

196

 

 

 

4,907

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

57,280

 

 

 

46,502

 

 

 

58,104

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(54,107

)

 

 

(46,210

)

 

 

(51,690

)

Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes

 

 

 

 

3,484

 

 

 

 

Loss on exchange of senior unsecured notes

 

 

 

 

(8,817

)

 

 

 

Other, net

 

(4

)

 

 

6

 

 

 

6

 

Total other income (expense)

 

(54,111

)

 

 

(51,537

)

 

 

(51,684

)

Net income (loss) before taxes

 

3,169

 

 

 

(5,035

)

 

 

6,420

 

Income tax expense

 

(3,380

)

 

 

(1,736

)

 

 

(1,900

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

(211

)

 

 

(6,771

)

 

 

4,520

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(179,466

)

Net loss

 

(211

)

 

 

(6,771

)

 

 

(174,946

)

Less general partner's interest in net loss

 

4

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

3,499

 

Less (income) loss allocable to unvested restricted units

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

(41

)

Limited partners' interest in net loss

$

(207

)

 

$

(6,615

)

 

$

(171,488

)

 

*Related Party Transactions Shown Below

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

 

*Related Party Transactions Included Above

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

Terminalling and storage

$

62,677

 

$

63,823

 

$

71,733

Transportation

 

20,046

 

 

21,997

 

 

24,243

Product sales

 

479

 

 

317

 

 

931

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization)

 

 

 

 

 

Sulfur services

 

9,980

 

 

10,519

 

 

10,765

Terminalling and storage

 

27,866

 

 

18,429

 

 

23,859

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

78,607

 

 

80,075

 

 

88,194

Selling, general and administrative

 

32,924

 

 

32,886

 

 

32,622

 

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Allocation of net income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

Limited partner interest:

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(207

)

 

$

(6,615

)

 

$

4,430

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(175,918

)

 

$

(207

)

 

$

(6,615

)

 

$

(171,488

)

General partner interest:

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(4

)

 

$

(135

)

 

$

91

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,590

)

 

$

(4

)

 

$

(135

)

 

$

(3,499

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per unit attributable to limited partners:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

0.11

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4.55

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(4.44

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average limited partner units - basic

 

38,689

 

 

 

38,657

 

 

 

38,659

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

0.11

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4.55

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(4.44

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average limited partner units - diluted

 

38,689

 

 

 

38,657

 

 

 

38,659

 

 

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Dollars in thousands

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(211

)

 

$

(6,771

)

 

$

(174,946

)

Changes in fair values of commodity cash flow hedges

$

816

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

605

 

 

$

(6,771

)

 

$

(174,946

)

 

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CAPITAL

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

Partners' Capital (Deficit)

 

 

 

Parent Net

Investment

 

Common

 

General

Partner Amount

 

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive Income

 

 

 

 

Units

 

Amount

 

 

 

Total

Balances – December 31, 2018

$

23,720

 

 

39,032,237

 

 

$

258,085

 

 

$

6,627

 

 

$

 

 

288,432

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

(171,447

)

 

 

(3,499

)

 

 

 

 

(174,946

)

Issuance of common units, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

(289

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(289

)

Issuance of time-based restricted units

 

 

 

16,944

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forfeiture of restricted units

 

 

 

(154,288

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash distributions

 

 

 

 

 

 

(48,111

)

 

 

(982

)

 

 

 

 

(49,093

)

Excess carrying value of the assets over

the purchase price paid by Martin

Resource Management

 

 

 

 

 

 

(102,393

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(102,393

)

Deferred taxes on acquired assets and

liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,781

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,781

 

Unit-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,424

 

Purchase of treasury units

 

 

 

(31,504

)

 

 

(392

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(392

)

Contribution to parent

 

(23,720

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(23,720

)

Balances – December 31, 2019

 

 

 

38,863,389

 

 

 

(38,342

)

 

 

2,146

 

 

 

 

 

(36,196

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,636

)

 

 

(135

)

 

 

 

 

(6,771

)

Issuance of time-based restricted units

 

 

 

81,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forfeiture of restricted units

 

 

 

(85,467

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash distributions

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,211

)

 

 

(106

)

 

 

 

 

(5,317

)

Unit-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,422

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,422

 

Purchase of treasury units

 

 

 

(7,748

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9

)

Balances – December 31, 2020

 

 

 

38,851,174

 

 

 

(48,776

)

 

 

1,905

 

 

 

 

 

(46,871

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

(207

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

(211

)

Issuance of time-based restricted units

 

 

 

42,168

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forfeiture of restricted units

 

 

 

(83,436

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General partner contribution

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Cash distributions

 

 

 

 

 

 

(775

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

 

 

(791

)

Changes in fair values of commodity

cash flow hedges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

816

 

 

816

 

Excess purchase price over carrying

value of acquired assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,350

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,350

)

Unit-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

384

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

384

 

Purchase of treasury units

 

 

 

(7,156

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(17

)

Balances – December 31, 2021

$

 

 

38,802,750

 

 

$

(50,741

)

 

$

1,888

 

 

$

816

 

$

(48,037

)

 

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(211

)

 

$

(6,771

)

 

$

(174,946

)

Less: Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

179,466

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

(211

)

 

 

(6,771

)

 

 

4,520

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

56,751

 

 

 

61,462

 

 

 

60,060

 

Amortization and write-off of deferred debt issue costs

 

3,367

 

 

 

3,422

 

 

 

4,041

 

Amortization of premium on notes payable

 

 

 

 

(191

)

 

 

(306

)

Deferred income tax expense

 

2,432

 

 

 

1,169

 

 

 

1,360

 

(Gain) loss on disposition or sale of property, plant, and equipment

 

534

 

 

 

(9,788

)

 

 

(13,332

)

Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment

 

(196

)

 

 

(4,907

)

 

 

 

Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes

 

 

 

 

(3,484

)

 

 

 

Non-cash impact related to exchange of senior unsecured notes

 

 

 

 

(749

)

 

 

 

Derivative income

 

5,593

 

 

 

8,209

 

 

 

5,137

 

Net cash paid for commodity derivatives

 

(4,984

)

 

 

(8,669

)

 

 

(4,466

)

Unit-based compensation

 

384

 

 

 

1,422

 

 

 

1,424

 

Change in current assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions and dispositions:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts and other receivables

 

(31,448

)

 

 

30,741

 

 

 

62

 

Product exchange receivables

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

166

 

Inventories

 

(8,334

)

 

 

5,264

 

 

 

21,493

 

Due from affiliates

 

398

 

 

 

2,932

 

 

 

1,822

 

Other current assets

 

(3,552

)

 

 

(5,733

)

 

 

(254

)

Trade and other accounts payable

 

14,331

 

 

 

(7,318

)

 

 

(898

)

Product exchange payables

 

1,033

 

 

 

(3,949

)

 

 

(7,781

)

Due to affiliates

 

1,389

 

 

 

(1,035

)

 

 

(1,469

)

Income taxes payable

 

(171

)

 

 

84

 

 

 

27

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

(2,236

)

 

 

4,144

 

 

 

(3,017

)

Change in other non-current assets and liabilities

 

649

 

 

 

(1,470

)

 

 

(543

)

Net cash provided by continuing operating activities

 

35,729

 

 

 

64,785

 

 

 

68,046

 

Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,769

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

35,729

 

 

 

64,785

 

 

 

75,815

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Payments for property, plant, and equipment

 

(16,059

)

 

 

(28,622

)

 

 

(30,621

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(23,720

)

Payments for plant turnaround costs

 

(4,109

)

 

 

(1,478

)

 

 

(5,677

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

 

643

 

 

 

25,154

 

 

 

20,660

 

Proceeds from involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment

 

284

 

 

 

7,550

 

 

 

5,031

 

Net cash provided by (used in) continuing investing activities

 

(19,241

)

 

 

2,604

 

 

 

(34,327

)

Net cash provided by discontinued investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

209,155

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(19,241

)

 

 

2,604

 

 

 

174,828

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Payments of long-term debt

 

(333,790

)

 

 

(333,637

)

 

 

(724,000

)

Payments under finance lease obligations

 

(2,707

)

 

 

(4,562

)

 

 

(5,514

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

316,500

 

 

 

282,019

 

 

 

638,000

 

Proceeds from issuance of common units, net of issuance related costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(289

)

General partner contributions

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(102,393

)

Purchase of treasury units

 

(17

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(392

)

Payments of debt issuance costs

 

(592

)

 

 

(3,781

)

 

 

(4,406

)

Cash distributions paid

 

(791

)

 

 

(5,317

)

 

 

(49,093

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(21,394

)

 

 

(65,287

)

 

 

(248,087

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash

 

(4,906

)

 

 

2,102

 

 

 

2,556

 

Cash at beginning of year

 

4,958

 

 

 

2,856

 

 

 

300

 

Cash at end of year

$

52

 

 

$

4,958

 

 

$

2,856

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Terminalling and Storage Segment

Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

Variance

 

Percent

Change

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Services

$

81,762

 

 

$

87,661

 

$

(5,899

)

 

(7

)%

Products

 

103,867

 

 

 

103,380

 

 

487

 

 

%

Total revenues

 

185,629

 

 

 

191,041

 

 

(5,412

)

 

(3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products sold

 

83,081

 

 

 

87,495

 

 

(4,414

)

 

(5

)%

Operating expenses

 

52,972

 

 

 

50,421

 

 

2,551

 

 

5

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

6,052

 

 

 

6,159

 

 

(107

)

 

(2

)%

Depreciation and amortization

 

28,210

 

 

 

29,489

 

 

(1,279

)

 

(4

)%

 

 

15,314

 

 

 

17,477

 

 

(2,163

)

 

(12

)%

Other operating income (loss), net

 

(48

)

 

 

6,429

 

 

(6,477

)

 

(101

)%

Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment

 

196

 

 

 

63

 

 

133

 

 

211

%

Operating income

$

15,462

 

 

$

23,969

 

$

(8,507

)

 

(35

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons)

 

80,000

 

 

 

80,000

 

 

 

 

%

Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum BBL

per day)

 

6,500

 

 

 

6,500

 

 

 

 

%

Transportation Segment

 

Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

Variance

 

Percent

Change

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

Revenues

$

161,180

 

$

150,285

 

 

$

10,895

 

 

7

%

Operating expenses

 

129,449

 

 

122,064

 

 

 

7,385

 

 

6

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

7,670

 

 

8,245

 

 

 

(575

)

 

(7

)%

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,719

 

 

17,505

 

 

 

(1,786

)

 

(10

)%

 

 

8,342

 

 

2,471

 

 

 

5,871

 

 

238

%

Other operating income (loss), net

 

74

 

 

(690

)

 

 

764

 

 

111

%

Operating income

$

8,416

 

$

1,781

 

 

$

6,635

 

 

373

%

 

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

 

Sulfur Services Segment

 

Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

Variance

 

Percent

Change

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Services

$

11,799

 

$

11,659

 

$

140

 

 

1

%

Products

 

133,243

 

 

96,361

 

 

36,882

 

 

38

%

Total revenues

 

145,042

 

 

108,020

 

 

37,022

 

 

34

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products sold

 

95,287

 

 

62,920

 

 

32,367

 

 

51

%

Operating expenses

 

10,203

 

 

10,891

 

 

(688

)

 

(6

)%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

5,284

 

 

4,791

 

 

493

 

 

10

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

10,432

 

 

12,012

 

 

(1,580

)

 

(13

)%

 

 

23,836

 

 

17,406

 

 

6,430

 

 

37

%

Other operating income, net

 

129

 

 

6,751

 

 

(6,622

)

 

(98

)%

Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

4,844

 

 

(4,844

)

 

(100

)%

Operating income

$

23,965

 

$

29,001

 

$

(5,036

)

 

(17

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sulfur (long tons)

 

456.0

 

 

642.0

 

 

(186.0

)

 

(29

)%

Fertilizer (long tons)

 

301.0

 

 

275.0

 

 

26.0

 

 

9

%

Sulfur services volumes (long tons)

 

757.0

 

 

917.0

 

 

(160.0

)

 

(17

)%

 

Natural Gas Services Segment

 

Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

Variance

 

Percent

Change

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

Products Revenues

$

414,043

 

 

$

247,484

 

 

 

166,559

 

 

67

%

Cost of products sold

 

375,239

 

 

 

228,345

 

 

 

146,894

 

 

64

%

Operating expenses

 

4,061

 

 

 

3,008

 

 

 

1,053

 

 

35

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

6,098

 

 

 

4,013

 

 

 

2,085

 

 

52

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,390

 

 

 

2,456

 

 

 

(66

)

 

(3

)%

 

 

26,255

 

 

 

9,662

 

 

 

16,593

 

 

172

%

Other operating loss, net

 

(689

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(687

)

 

(34,350

)%

Operating income

$

25,566

 

 

$

9,660

 

 

$

15,906

 

 

165

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NGLs Volumes (barrels)

 

7,121

 

 

 

7,878

 

 

 

(757

)

 

(10

)%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to our most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, which represents EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

 

(in thousands)

Net income (loss)

$

10,801

 

 

$

(2,564

)

 

$

(211

)

 

$

(6,771

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

13,735

 

 

 

13,965

 

 

 

54,107

 

 

 

46,210

 

Income tax expense

 

1,269

 

 

 

226

 

 

 

3,380

 

 

 

1,736

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

13,889

 

 

 

15,604

 

 

 

56,751

 

 

 

61,462

 

EBITDA

 

39,694

 

 

 

27,231

 

 

 

114,027

 

 

 

102,637

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment

 

(76

)

 

 

(9,941

)

 

 

534

 

 

 

(9,788

)

Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment

 

(10

)

 

 

(384

)

 

 

(196

)

 

 

(4,907

)

Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,484

)

Loss on exchange of senior unsecured notes

 

 

 

 

301

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,817

 

Unrealized mark-to-market on commodity derivatives

 

 

 

 

(184

)

 

 

(207

)

 

 

(460

)

Non-cash insurance related accruals

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

250

 

Lower of cost or market adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

370

 

Unit-based compensation

 

48

 

 

 

352

 

 

 

384

 

 

 

1,422

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

39,656

 

 

 

17,375

 

 

 

114,542

 

 

 

94,857

 

 

Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

 

(in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

48,135

 

 

$

45,635

 

 

$

35,729

 

 

$

64,785

 

Interest expense (1)

 

12,953

 

 

 

13,217

 

 

 

50,740

 

 

 

42,979

 

Current income tax expense

 

256

 

 

 

259

 

 

 

948

 

 

 

567

 

Lower of cost or market adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

370

 

Loss on exchange of senior unsecured notes

 

 

 

 

301

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,817

 

Non-cash impact related to exchange of senior unsecured notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

749

 

Non-cash insurance related accrual

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

250

 

Net cash (received) paid for closed commodity derivative positions

included in AOCI

 

(1,766

)

 

 

 

 

 

(816

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities which (provided) used cash:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts and other receivables, inventories, and other current assets

 

(21,579

)

 

 

(25,820

)

 

 

42,936

 

 

 

(33,204

)

Trade, accounts and other payables, and other current liabilities

 

2,103

 

 

 

(16,995

)

 

 

(14,346

)

 

 

8,074

 

Other

 

(446

)

 

 

778

 

 

 

(649

)

 

 

1,470

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

39,656

 

 

 

17,375

 

 

 

114,542

 

 

 

94,857

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(13,735

)

 

 

(13,965

)

 

 

(54,107

)

 

 

(46,210

)

Income tax expense

 

(1,269

)

 

 

(226

)

 

 

(3,380

)

 

 

(1,736

)

Deferred income taxes

 

1,013

 

 

 

(33

)

 

 

2,432

 

 

 

1,169

 

Amortization of debt premium

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(191

)

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

 

782

 

 

 

748

 

 

 

3,367

 

 

 

3,422

 

Payments for plant turnaround costs

 

(1,430

)

 

 

(841

)

 

 

(4,109

)

 

 

(1,478

)

Maintenance capital expenditures

 

(5,729

)

 

 

(2,256

)

 

 

(14,115

)

 

 

(10,138

)

Distributable cash flow

 

19,288

 

 

 

802

 

 

 

44,630

 

 

 

39,695

 

Principal payments under finance lease obligations

 

(59

)

 

 

(540

)

 

 

(2,707

)

 

 

(4,559

)

Expansion capital expenditures

 

(1,361

)

 

 

(945

)

 

 

(4,705

)

 

 

(10,828

)

Adjusted free cash flow

 

17,868

 

 

 

(683

)

 

 

37,218

 

 

 

24,308

 

(1) Net of amortization of debt issuance costs and discount and premium, which are included in interest expense but not included in net cash provided by operating activities.

