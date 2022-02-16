Martin Midstream Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Releases 2022 Financial Guidance

Full year 2021 financial performance exceeds guidance range

Reported net income of $10.8 million and net loss of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively

Generated adjusted EBITDA of $39.7 million and $114.5 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively

Reduced adjusted leverage from 5.47x at September 30, 2021 to 4.19x at December 31, 2021

Releases 2022 financial guidance range

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP ("MMLP" or the "Partnership") today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

"The Partnership finished the year with another strong quarter leading to adjusted EBITDA of $114.5 million for 2021, exceeding the high end of our guidance by approximately $12.5 million. These results allowed us to make significant progress towards our leverage goals as adjusted and total leverage were reduced over a full turn from both December 31, 2020 and September 31, 2021," stated Bob Bondurant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership. "The rebound in the global economy and strengthening commodity prices resulted in solid annual results across all segments, and particularly in our fertilizer, land transportation and butane optimization businesses.

"As we focus on 2022, I remain confident in our diversified refinery services asset base which has performed well through the last two years of economic instability. Our priority remains on maximizing investor value through our continued emphasis on capital discipline and niche organic growth projects with our long-term business partners."

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

TERMINALLING AND STORAGE ("T&S")

T&S operating income was $3.9 million and $12.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The three months ended December 31, 2020 benefited from a $9.5 million gain on sale of assets from the disposition of the Partnership's Mega Lubricants division.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for T&S was $11.0 million and $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, reflecting increased volumes and margins in our lubricants and specialty products division combined with higher throughput and storage revenue at our specialty terminals. This was offset by increased utilities expense at the Smackover Refinery.

TRANSPORTATION

Transportation operating income was $5.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to an operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for Transportation was $8.8 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, reflecting higher land transportation rates due to tightness in the labor market and supply chain issues coupled with increased load count as refinery utilization improved. Marine transportation saw increased cash flows resulting from higher utilization and transportation rates as refinery utilization improved, offset by a reduction in marine equipment.

SULFUR SERVICES

Sulfur Services operating income was $8.9 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for Sulfur Services was $11.4 million and $7.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, reflecting an increase in volumes and margins experienced in both our fertilizer and sulfur divisions.

NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS ("NGL")

NGL operating income was $12.2 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for NGL was $12.8 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, primarily as a result of increased margins in our butane optimization business. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we experienced reduced demand in our butane optimization business due to the impact of COVID-19 on refinery utilization and backwardation of the forward price curve delaying refinery purchases causing misalignment of our physical sales and financially hedged volumes.

UNALLOCATED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE ("USGA")

USGA expenses included in operating income were $4.3 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

USGA expenses included in adjusted EBITDA were $4.3 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, remaining consistent period over period.

CAPITALIZATION

At December 31, 2021, the Partnership had $506 million of total debt outstanding, including $160 million drawn on its $275 million revolving credit facility, $54 million of senior secured 1.5 lien notes due 2024 and $292 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2025. At December 31, 2021, the Partnership had liquidity of approximately $93 million from available capacity under its revolving credit facility, an increase of $67 million from September 30, 2021. The Partnership's adjusted leverage ratio, as calculated under the revolving credit facility, was 4.2 times and 5.5 times on December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The Partnership was in compliance with all debt covenants as of December 31, 2021.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Partnership had net income of $10.8 million, or $0.27 per limited partner unit, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The Partnership had a net loss of $2.6 million, a loss of $0.06 per limited partner unit, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $39.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $17.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities was $48.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $45.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Distributable cash flow was $19.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

The Partnership had a net loss of $0.2 million, a loss of $0.01 per limited partner unit, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Partnership had a net loss of $6.8 million, a loss of $0.17 per limited partner unit, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $114.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $94.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities was $35.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $64.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to an increase in working capital offset by improved financial performance. Distributable cash flow was $44.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $39.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Revenues were $285.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $180.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Revenues were $882.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $672.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures which are explained in greater detail below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The Partnership has also included below a table entitled "Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow" in order to show the components of these non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measurement.

An attachment included in the Current Report on Form 8-K to which this announcement is included, contains a comparison of the Partnership's adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2021 to the Partnership's adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2020.

2022 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The Partnership expects to generate adjusted EBITDA between $100 million and $110 million for full-year 2022. Guidance assumptions include a slight contraction in margins as supply chain disruptions and inflation impact all segments with margin-based business lines. Offsetting these negative items, we expect land transportation rates will continue to increase due to a tight driver market and supply chain disruptions, and anticipate increasing utilization in our inland marine division and the benefit of a full year term contract for our offshore unit.

Distributable cash flow is expected to be between $31 million and $41 million for full-year 2022. Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be between $23 million and $33 million, or approximately $22 million to $32 million after distributions.

MMLP does not intend at this time to provide financial guidance beyond 2022.

The Partnership has not provided comparable GAAP financial information on a forward-looking basis because it would require the Partnership to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort as the adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with a reasonable degree of certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments and unusual charges, expenses and gains. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.

About Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the Partnership's outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including (i) the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic generally (including variants of the virus), on an industry-specific basis, and on the Partnership's specific operations and business, (ii) the effects of the continued volatility of commodity prices and the related macroeconomic and political environment, and (iii) other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While the Partnership believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Partnership's annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except where required to do so by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To assist the Partnership's management in assessing its business, it uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) distributable cash flow available to common unitholders ("distributable cash flow"), and free cash flow after growth capital expenditures and principal payments under finance lease obligations ("adjusted free cash flow"). The Partnership's management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to analyze its performance.

Certain items excluded from EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing an entity's financial performance, such as cost of capital and historical costs of depreciable assets.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Partnership defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before unit-based compensation expenses, gains and losses on the disposition of property, plant and equipment, impairment and other similar non-cash adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental performance and liquidity measure by the Partnership's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts, and others, to assess:

the financial performance of the Partnership's assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical cost basis;

the ability of the Partnership's assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs, support its indebtedness, and make cash distributions to its unitholders; and

its operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies in the midstream energy sector, without regard to financing methods or capital structure.

The GAAP measures most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA are net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), operating income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because other companies may not calculate adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

Adjusted EBITDA does not include interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Because the Partnership has borrowed money to finance its operations, interest expense is a necessary element of its costs and its ability to generate cash available for distribution. Because the Partnership has capital assets, depreciation and amortization are also necessary elements of its costs. Therefore, any measures that exclude these elements have material limitations. To compensate for these limitations, the Partnership believes that it is important to consider net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined under GAAP, as well as adjusted EBITDA, to evaluate its overall performance.

Distributable Cash Flow. The Partnership defines distributable cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash received (plus cash paid) for closed commodity derivative positions included in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), plus changes in operating assets and liabilities which (provided) used cash, less maintenance capital expenditures and plant turnaround costs. Distributable cash flow is a significant performance measure used by the Partnership's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to compare basic cash flows generated by us to the cash distributions it expects to pay unitholders. Distributable cash flow is also an important financial measure for the Partnership's unitholders since it serves as an indicator of its success in providing a cash return on investment. Specifically, this financial measure indicates to investors whether or not the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain or support an increase in its quarterly distribution rates. Distributable cash flow is also a quantitative standard used throughout the investment community with respect to publicly-traded partnerships because the value of a unit of such an entity is generally determined by the unit's yield, which in turn is based on the amount of cash distributions the entity pays to a unitholder.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow. The Partnership defines adjusted free cash flow as distributable cash flow less growth capital expenditures and principal payments under finance lease obligations. Adjusted free cash flow is a significant performance measure used by the Partnership's management and by external users of its financial statements and represents how much cash flow a business generates during a specified time period after accounting for all capital expenditures, including expenditures for growth and maintenance capital projects. The Partnership believes that adjusted free cash flow is important to investors, lenders, commercial banks and research analysts since it reflects the amount of cash available for reducing debt, investing in additional capital projects, paying distributions, and similar matters. The Partnership's calculation of adjusted free cash flow may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), operating income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have important limitations because they exclude some items that affect net income (loss), operating income (loss), and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because other companies may not calculate these non-GAAP metrics in the same manner. To compensate for these limitations, the Partnership believes that it is important to consider net cash provided by (used in) operating activities determined under GAAP, as well as distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, to evaluate its overall liquidity.

MMLP-F

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash $ 52 $ 4,958 Trade and accrued accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $311 and $261, respectively 84,199 52,748 Inventories 62,120 54,122 Due from affiliates 14,409 14,807 Other current assets 12,908 8,991 Total current assets 173,688 135,626 Property, plant and equipment, at cost 898,770 889,108 Accumulated depreciation (553,300 ) (509,237 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 345,470 379,871 Goodwill 16,823 16,823 Right-of-use assets 21,861 22,260 Deferred income taxes, net 19,821 22,253 Intangibles and other assets, net 2,198 2,805 $ 579,861 $ 579,638 Liabilities and Partners' Capital (Deficit) Current portion of long term debt and finance lease obligations $ 280 $ 31,497 Trade and other accounts payable 70,342 51,900 Product exchange payables 1,406 373 Due to affiliates 1,824 435 Income taxes payable 385 556 Fair value of derivatives — 207 Other accrued liabilities 29,850 34,407 Total current liabilities 104,087 119,375 Long-term debt, net 498,871 484,597 Finance lease obligations 9 289 Operating lease liabilities 15,704 15,181 Other long-term obligations 9,227 7,067 Total liabilities 627,898 626,509 Commitments and contingencies Partners' capital (deficit) (48,853 ) (46,871 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 816 — Total partners' capital (deficit) (48,037 ) (46,871 ) $ 579,861 $ 579,638

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Revenues: Terminalling and storage * $ 75,223 $ 80,864 $ 87,397 Transportation * 144,314 132,492 159,622 Sulfur services 11,799 11,659 11,434 Product sales: * Natural gas liquids 414,043 247,479 366,502 Sulfur services 133,243 96,348 99,906 Terminalling and storage 103,809 103,300 122,257 651,095 447,127 588,665 Total revenues 882,431 672,142 847,118 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization) Natural gas liquids * 362,706 215,895 325,376 Sulfur services * 89,134 58,515 65,893 Terminalling and storage * 81,258 82,516 101,526 533,098 356,926 492,795 Expenses: Operating expenses * 193,952 183,747 209,313 Selling, general and administrative * 41,012 40,900 41,433 Depreciation and amortization 56,751 61,462 60,060 Total costs and expenses 824,813 643,035 803,601 Other operating income (loss), net (534 ) 12,488 14,587 Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment 196 4,907 — Operating income 57,280 46,502 58,104 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (54,107 ) (46,210 ) (51,690 ) Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes — 3,484 — Loss on exchange of senior unsecured notes — (8,817 ) — Other, net (4 ) 6 6 Total other income (expense) (54,111 ) (51,537 ) (51,684 ) Net income (loss) before taxes 3,169 (5,035 ) 6,420 Income tax expense (3,380 ) (1,736 ) (1,900 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (211 ) (6,771 ) 4,520 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — (179,466 ) Net loss (211 ) (6,771 ) (174,946 ) Less general partner's interest in net loss 4 135 3,499 Less (income) loss allocable to unvested restricted units — 21 (41 ) Limited partners' interest in net loss $ (207 ) $ (6,615 ) $ (171,488 ) *Related Party Transactions Shown Below

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts) *Related Party Transactions Included Above Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Revenues: Terminalling and storage $ 62,677 $ 63,823 $ 71,733 Transportation 20,046 21,997 24,243 Product sales 479 317 931 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization) Sulfur services 9,980 10,519 10,765 Terminalling and storage 27,866 18,429 23,859 Expenses: Operating expenses 78,607 80,075 88,194 Selling, general and administrative 32,924 32,886 32,622

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Allocation of net income (loss) attributable to: Limited partner interest: Continuing operations $ (207 ) $ (6,615 ) $ 4,430 Discontinued operations — — (175,918 ) $ (207 ) $ (6,615 ) $ (171,488 ) General partner interest: Continuing operations $ (4 ) $ (135 ) $ 91 Discontinued operations — — (3,590 ) $ (4 ) $ (135 ) $ (3,499 ) Net income (loss) per unit attributable to limited partners: Basic: Continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.11 Discontinued operations — — (4.55 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (4.44 ) Weighted average limited partner units - basic 38,689 38,657 38,659 Diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.11 Discontinued operations — — (4.55 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (4.44 ) Weighted average limited partner units - diluted 38,689 38,657 38,659

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Dollars in thousands Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Net loss $ (211 ) $ (6,771 ) $ (174,946 ) Changes in fair values of commodity cash flow hedges $ 816 $ — $ — Comprehensive income (loss) $ 605 $ (6,771 ) $ (174,946 )

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CAPITAL (Dollars in thousands) Partners' Capital (Deficit) Parent Net Investment Common General Partner Amount Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Units Amount Total Balances – December 31, 2018 $ 23,720 39,032,237 $ 258,085 $ 6,627 $ — 288,432 Net loss — — (171,447 ) (3,499 ) — (174,946 ) Issuance of common units, net — — (289 ) — — (289 ) Issuance of time-based restricted units — 16,944 — — — — Forfeiture of restricted units — (154,288 ) — — — — Cash distributions — — (48,111 ) (982 ) — (49,093 ) Excess carrying value of the assets over the purchase price paid by Martin Resource Management — — (102,393 ) — — (102,393 ) Deferred taxes on acquired assets and liabilities — — 24,781 — 24,781 Unit-based compensation — — 1,424 — — 1,424 Purchase of treasury units — (31,504 ) (392 ) — — (392 ) Contribution to parent (23,720 ) — — — — (23,720 ) Balances – December 31, 2019 — 38,863,389 (38,342 ) 2,146 — (36,196 ) Net loss — — (6,636 ) (135 ) — (6,771 ) Issuance of time-based restricted units — 81,000 — — — — Forfeiture of restricted units — (85,467 ) — — — — Cash distributions — — (5,211 ) (106 ) — (5,317 ) Unit-based compensation — — 1,422 — — 1,422 Purchase of treasury units — (7,748 ) (9 ) — — (9 ) Balances – December 31, 2020 — 38,851,174 (48,776 ) 1,905 — (46,871 ) Net loss — — (207 ) (4 ) — (211 ) Issuance of time-based restricted units — 42,168 — — — — Forfeiture of restricted units — (83,436 ) — — — — General partner contribution — — — 3 — 3 Cash distributions — — (775 ) (16 ) — (791 ) Changes in fair values of commodity cash flow hedges — — — — 816 816 Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets — — (1,350 ) — — (1,350 ) Unit-based compensation — — 384 — — 384 Purchase of treasury units — (7,156 ) (17 ) — — (17 ) Balances – December 31, 2021 $ — 38,802,750 $ (50,741 ) $ 1,888 $ 816 $ (48,037 )

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (211 ) $ (6,771 ) $ (174,946 ) Less: Loss from discontinued operations — — 179,466 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (211 ) (6,771 ) 4,520 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 56,751 61,462 60,060 Amortization and write-off of deferred debt issue costs 3,367 3,422 4,041 Amortization of premium on notes payable — (191 ) (306 ) Deferred income tax expense 2,432 1,169 1,360 (Gain) loss on disposition or sale of property, plant, and equipment 534 (9,788 ) (13,332 ) Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment (196 ) (4,907 ) — Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes — (3,484 ) — Non-cash impact related to exchange of senior unsecured notes — (749 ) — Derivative income 5,593 8,209 5,137 Net cash paid for commodity derivatives (4,984 ) (8,669 ) (4,466 ) Unit-based compensation 384 1,422 1,424 Change in current assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts and other receivables (31,448 ) 30,741 62 Product exchange receivables — — 166 Inventories (8,334 ) 5,264 21,493 Due from affiliates 398 2,932 1,822 Other current assets (3,552 ) (5,733 ) (254 ) Trade and other accounts payable 14,331 (7,318 ) (898 ) Product exchange payables 1,033 (3,949 ) (7,781 ) Due to affiliates 1,389 (1,035 ) (1,469 ) Income taxes payable (171 ) 84 27 Other accrued liabilities (2,236 ) 4,144 (3,017 ) Change in other non-current assets and liabilities 649 (1,470 ) (543 ) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 35,729 64,785 68,046 Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities — — 7,769 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,729 64,785 75,815 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, and equipment (16,059 ) (28,622 ) (30,621 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (23,720 ) Payments for plant turnaround costs (4,109 ) (1,478 ) (5,677 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 643 25,154 20,660 Proceeds from involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment 284 7,550 5,031 Net cash provided by (used in) continuing investing activities (19,241 ) 2,604 (34,327 ) Net cash provided by discontinued investing activities — — 209,155 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (19,241 ) 2,604 174,828 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of long-term debt (333,790 ) (333,637 ) (724,000 ) Payments under finance lease obligations (2,707 ) (4,562 ) (5,514 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 316,500 282,019 638,000 Proceeds from issuance of common units, net of issuance related costs — — (289 ) General partner contributions 3 — — Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets — — (102,393 ) Purchase of treasury units (17 ) (9 ) (392 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (592 ) (3,781 ) (4,406 ) Cash distributions paid (791 ) (5,317 ) (49,093 ) Net cash used in financing activities (21,394 ) (65,287 ) (248,087 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash (4,906 ) 2,102 2,556 Cash at beginning of year 4,958 2,856 300 Cash at end of year $ 52 $ 4,958 $ 2,856

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day) Terminalling and Storage Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 Year Ended December 31, Variance Percent Change 2021 2020 (In thousands) Revenues: Services $ 81,762 $ 87,661 $ (5,899 ) (7 )% Products 103,867 103,380 487 — % Total revenues 185,629 191,041 (5,412 ) (3 )% Cost of products sold 83,081 87,495 (4,414 ) (5 )% Operating expenses 52,972 50,421 2,551 5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,052 6,159 (107 ) (2 )% Depreciation and amortization 28,210 29,489 (1,279 ) (4 )% 15,314 17,477 (2,163 ) (12 )% Other operating income (loss), net (48 ) 6,429 (6,477 ) (101 )% Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment 196 63 133 211 % Operating income $ 15,462 $ 23,969 $ (8,507 ) (35 )% Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons) 80,000 80,000 — — % Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum BBL per day) 6,500 6,500 — — %

Transportation Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 Year Ended December 31, Variance Percent Change 2021 2020 (In thousands) Revenues $ 161,180 $ 150,285 $ 10,895 7 % Operating expenses 129,449 122,064 7,385 6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,670 8,245 (575 ) (7 )% Depreciation and amortization 15,719 17,505 (1,786 ) (10 )% 8,342 2,471 5,871 238 % Other operating income (loss), net 74 (690 ) 764 111 % Operating income $ 8,416 $ 1,781 $ 6,635 373 %

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day) Sulfur Services Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 Year Ended December 31, Variance Percent Change 2021 2020 (In thousands) Revenues: Services $ 11,799 $ 11,659 $ 140 1 % Products 133,243 96,361 36,882 38 % Total revenues 145,042 108,020 37,022 34 % Cost of products sold 95,287 62,920 32,367 51 % Operating expenses 10,203 10,891 (688 ) (6 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,284 4,791 493 10 % Depreciation and amortization 10,432 12,012 (1,580 ) (13 )% 23,836 17,406 6,430 37 % Other operating income, net 129 6,751 (6,622 ) (98 )% Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment — 4,844 (4,844 ) (100 )% Operating income $ 23,965 $ 29,001 $ (5,036 ) (17 )% Sulfur (long tons) 456.0 642.0 (186.0 ) (29 )% Fertilizer (long tons) 301.0 275.0 26.0 9 % Sulfur services volumes (long tons) 757.0 917.0 (160.0 ) (17 )%

Natural Gas Services Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 Year Ended December 31, Variance Percent Change 2021 2020 (In thousands) Products Revenues $ 414,043 $ 247,484 166,559 67 % Cost of products sold 375,239 228,345 146,894 64 % Operating expenses 4,061 3,008 1,053 35 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,098 4,013 2,085 52 % Depreciation and amortization 2,390 2,456 (66 ) (3 )% 26,255 9,662 16,593 172 % Other operating loss, net (689 ) (2 ) (687 ) (34,350 )% Operating income $ 25,566 $ 9,660 $ 15,906 165 % NGLs Volumes (barrels) 7,121 7,878 (757 ) (10 )%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to our most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, which represents EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 10,801 $ (2,564 ) $ (211 ) $ (6,771 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 13,735 13,965 54,107 46,210 Income tax expense 1,269 226 3,380 1,736 Depreciation and amortization 13,889 15,604 56,751 61,462 EBITDA 39,694 27,231 114,027 102,637 Adjustments: (Gain) loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment (76 ) (9,941 ) 534 (9,788 ) Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment (10 ) (384 ) (196 ) (4,907 ) Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes — — — (3,484 ) Loss on exchange of senior unsecured notes — 301 — 8,817 Unrealized mark-to-market on commodity derivatives — (184 ) (207 ) (460 ) Non-cash insurance related accruals — — — 250 Lower of cost or market adjustments — — — 370 Unit-based compensation 48 352 384 1,422 Adjusted EBITDA 39,656 17,375 114,542 94,857

Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 48,135 $ 45,635 $ 35,729 $ 64,785 Interest expense (1) 12,953 13,217 50,740 42,979 Current income tax expense 256 259 948 567 Lower of cost or market adjustments — — — 370 Loss on exchange of senior unsecured notes — 301 — 8,817 Non-cash impact related to exchange of senior unsecured notes — — — 749 Non-cash insurance related accrual — — — 250 Net cash (received) paid for closed commodity derivative positions included in AOCI (1,766 ) — (816 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities which (provided) used cash: Accounts and other receivables, inventories, and other current assets (21,579 ) (25,820 ) 42,936 (33,204 ) Trade, accounts and other payables, and other current liabilities 2,103 (16,995 ) (14,346 ) 8,074 Other (446 ) 778 (649 ) 1,470 Adjusted EBITDA 39,656 17,375 114,542 94,857 Adjustments: Interest expense (13,735 ) (13,965 ) (54,107 ) (46,210 ) Income tax expense (1,269 ) (226 ) (3,380 ) (1,736 ) Deferred income taxes 1,013 (33 ) 2,432 1,169 Amortization of debt premium — — — (191 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 782 748 3,367 3,422 Payments for plant turnaround costs (1,430 ) (841 ) (4,109 ) (1,478 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (5,729 ) (2,256 ) (14,115 ) (10,138 ) Distributable cash flow 19,288 802 44,630 39,695 Principal payments under finance lease obligations (59 ) (540 ) (2,707 ) (4,559 ) Expansion capital expenditures (1,361 ) (945 ) (4,705 ) (10,828 ) Adjusted free cash flow 17,868 (683 ) 37,218 24,308

(1) Net of amortization of debt issuance costs and discount and premium, which are included in interest expense but not included in net cash provided by operating activities.

