KORU Medical Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 2, 2021

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems KRMD ("KORU Medical" or the "Company"), a leading medical technology company focused on the development of innovative and easy-to-use home infusion solutions, today announced that the Company will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 2, 2021. KORU Medical's management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877)-407-0784 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (201)-689-5860 for international callers, using conference ID: 137268808. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via the IR Calendar on the News/Events page of the Investors section of KORU Medical's website at www.korumedical.com. The archived webcast will be available for six months.
About KORU Medical Systems
KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006166/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
