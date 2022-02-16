Valent BioSciences Creates New Biostimulant Operating Unit Supporting Parent Company Sumitomo Chemical's Goal of Carbon Neutrality by 2050

To further help support the goal of its parent company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., to achieve carbon neutral status by 2050, Valent BioSciences LLC announced today that it is establishing a new operating unit designed to expand its biostimulant line with new internally and externally developed products for both the U.S. and global markets in this important and rapidly growing crop production segment.
The new organization will be created and fully staffed over the next few months, enabling it to become functional ahead of the 2023 crop season in the U.S. market.
Sumitomo Chemical has announced a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, aiming to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases emitted by its production activities and business activities toward zero. Another area of focus to achieve carbon neutrality is the development of products and technologies across Sumitomo Chemical that can help advance the goal of carbon neutrality for society as a whole.
The new biostimulant unit will work with partners in discovering, developing, and commercializing arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF) products.
AMF technology supports this initiative effectively because AMF form a symbiotic relationship with approximately 90% of terrestrial plant species (including crops and forest trees) that provides many benefits, including the sequestration of carbon and improved soil health. As a result of this process, mycorrhizal fungi act as a direct air capture technology, which is trademarked as EcoDacTM by Sumitomo Chemical.
"Establishment of this new operating unit will assist us in growing our AMF business and helping meet rising U.S. crop production market industry demands for carbon-smart technologies," said Salman Mir, Valent BioSciences' Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Mycorrhizal Applications. "This will benefit not only our customers, but society as a whole as we focus on helping growers in sequestering more carbon. It will also spur rapid development of global biostimulant products, which continue to attract increased interested and acceptance from growers around the world."
About Valent BioSciences LLC
Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biorational products with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.valentbiosciences.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006134/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.