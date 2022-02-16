CBRE Group Named to IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100 For 16th Consecutive Year

CBRE Group today announced that the company has been named to IAOP's 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list, which recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors across all industries. This is the 16th consecutive year that CBRE has received this notable recognition.
The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 is determined by a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members who have extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.
Jack Durburg, Chief Executive Officer of CBRE's Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) business, said: "IAOP recognition is an honor we have worn proudly for 16 years. Our people have earned this mark of distinction through their hard work, focus on excellence and commitment to delivering consistently exceptional client outcomes."
CBRE delivers an integrated suite of services for occupiers of commercial real estate, including facilities management, project management, transaction services and strategic consulting.
"A big thank you and congratulations to the companies named to the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 for rising to the occasion in a particularly challenging year," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "Their tenacity, grit and leadership were critical to ensuring our industry came out the other side of the global pandemic and we're pleased to recognize you for your quality and performance excellence."
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005439/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.