CBRE Group Named to IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100 For 16th Consecutive Year

CBRE Group today announced that the company has been named to IAOP's 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list, which recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors across all industries. This is the 16th consecutive year that CBRE has received this notable recognition.

The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 is determined by a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members who have extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

Jack Durburg, Chief Executive Officer of CBRE's Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) business, said: "IAOP recognition is an honor we have worn proudly for 16 years. Our people have earned this mark of distinction through their hard work, focus on excellence and commitment to delivering consistently exceptional client outcomes."

CBRE delivers an integrated suite of services for occupiers of commercial real estate, including facilities management, project management, transaction services and strategic consulting.

"A big thank you and congratulations to the companies named to the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 for rising to the occasion in a particularly challenging year," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "Their tenacity, grit and leadership were critical to ensuring our industry came out the other side of the global pandemic and we're pleased to recognize you for your quality and performance excellence."

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005439/en/