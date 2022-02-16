The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Acutus Medical, Inc. ("Acutus" or the "Company") AFIB on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws..

On November 11, 2021, Acutus announced that it was slashing its 2021 revenue guidance from a range of $22 million to $33 million down to a range of $17 million to $17.5 million. The Company attributed the revision in substantial part to the Company's adoption of a new commercialization strategy focused on system relocations, sales training, and system utilization. During a conference call held the same day, the Company revealed that it had removed and repositioned approximately 20% of its AcQMap systems under evaluation arrangements during the prior quarter. The Company also admitted that these systems had been experiencing below-target utilization and that relocating such a large portion of the Company's installations would negatively impact Acutus' growth.

On this news, Acutus' share price fell $3.02, or 45.3%, to close at $3.64 on November 12, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

