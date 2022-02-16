Broadcast Microwave Services, LLC Names Navy Veteran and Defense Industry Leader, Jay Kadowaki, to Head the Global Sales & Marketing Team

Broadcast Microwave Services (BMS, LLC), a global leader in Aircraft Video Downlink (AVDL) systems, announced today the addition of Jay Kadowaki, former Navy Captain and defense industry leader, as the Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.
"We are excited to have a leader with deep roots in Department of Defense operations, program management, and federal acquisition join our growing team. Jay will be instrumental in developing our strategic growth initiatives, go-to-market strategies, and global sales targets," said Harry Davoody, CEO of BMS.
When asked why he joined BMS, Jay said: "BMS is uniquely positioned to serve today's warfighter on the global stage, work hand in hand with those who defend our borders, and support those who ensure the safety of our communities every day."
Jay Kadowaki graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. He earned a Master of Science degree in Information Technology Management from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Master of Arts degree in National Strategy and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. Jay has served in the Defense industry in both Sales and Business Development roles, and is an Entrepreneur in Residence at the EPIC SBDC small business accelerator at the University of California, Riverside.
About Broadcast Microwave Services
BMS designs and manufactures products for capturing and distributing live full motion video via wireless communication. BMS designs and builds its products in California and is a trusted supplier to agencies, globally. Products include long range digital transmitters, receivers, tracking antenna systems and accessories. BMS systems are fully encrypted keeping content secure and are designed for optimum performance in challenging multi-path RF environments. Data911 is a BMS product line providing mobile hardware and software solutions serving Public Safety, federal agencies, and commercial fleets. With 38 years of development, design and manufacturing experience, these products and solutions are designed to keep field operators informed, efficient and safe.
To learn more about privately-held BMS and Data911 please visit the company's website at: www.bms-inc.com or contact us at sales@bms-inc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006059/en/
