AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Sigurd Rück AG; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Negative Implications

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "bbb+" (Good) from "a-" (Excellent) of Sigurd Rück AG (Sigurd) (Switzerland). In addition, AM Best has placed these Credit Ratings (ratings) under review with negative implications.

The ratings reflect Sigurd's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also factor in Sigurd's association with its parent company, Saipem S.p.A. (Saipem). Sigurd is a captive reinsurer of Saipem and a key element of the group's risk management framework.

The rating downgrades follow the deterioration in Saipem's credit fundamentals, with the group recently announcing that it will report significant losses for the second consecutive year, raising concerns around its short-term liquidity and solvency positions.

Sigurd has significant exposure to credit risk associated with Saipem, notably through a cash-pooling agreement with the group. As at 31 December 2020, Sigurd's funds allocated to the cash pooling with Saipem represented 52.6% and 70.0% of the company's total assets and capital and surplus, respectively.

The ratings have been placed under review with negative implications as the deterioration of Saipem's credit fundamentals has the potential to impact Sigurd's balance sheet strength negatively. The ratings are expected to remain under review until Saipem publishes its results for 2021 and clarifies its strategic direction, and until AM Best has assessed the impact of the Saipem group's creditworthiness on Sigurd's rating fundamentals.

