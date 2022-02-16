Cisco Network Academy Honors Red River with Be the Bridge Award

Red River, a technology transformation company, announced today that it has received Cisco Networking Academy's Be the Bridge Award. The award is a reflection of Red River's innovative workforce development program that is both repeatable and sustainable for attracting a diverse range of learners.

Cisco Networking Academy's Be the Bridge Award celebrates the achievements that education partners like Red River have made possible every financial quarter. Red River is one of twelve partners from around the world who embody the spirit of Cisco's mission: to build an inclusive future for all.

"Many populations are underrepresented in the technology sector and Red River is committed to doing its part to make the space more inclusive," said Richard Ackerman, Vice President for Workforce Development at Red River. "We're thrilled to receive this recognition from Cisco for our efforts and the impact we are making in the communities we live and work."

Red River was awarded Cisco Networking Academy's Be the Bridge Award for effectively utilizing community outreach programs including a fellowship with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission (MRC) and its Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) scholarship program.

"A priority for Cisco is to empower people everywhere through opportunity," said Rebecca Chisolm, Cisco Networking Academy Regional Manager for U.S. and Canada. "I'd like to thank the Red River team for its dedication and contribution to making this a reality."

As a Be the Bridge Award recipient, Red River will also be entered as a finalist for the Golden Bridge Awards—scheduled to be announced in May 2022.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions.

Learn more at redriver.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006148/en/