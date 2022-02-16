RAVE Computer Receives Varjo Reseller of the Year 2021 – North America Award

RAVE Computer today announced it has received the Reseller of the Year 2021 – North America award from Varjo Technologies. Varjo, the industry leader in virtual and mixed reality hardware, awarded formal recognition to their top Value Added Resellers at the 2021 Varjo VAR Global Summit in January 2022. Varjo's global network of 40 commercial partners spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East with RAVE winning the top honor in the North American region.

The Reseller of the Year recognition is given annually to Varjo partners who have demonstrated the best possible results in providing support and advice to customers in acquiring, setting up, and implementing Varjo's portfolio of highest-resolution VR/XR products.

"RAVE is thrilled to be Varjo's Reseller of the Year for North America," said Stacey Ferguson, President, RAVE Computer. "This recognition truly reconfirms our commitment to deliver the most innovative purpose-built compute solutions. A big thank you to our friends at Varjo for this incredible honor and collaborative partnership. We're proud to be an extension of the Varjo team and brand. Better together, we empower people to overcome challenges through innovative immersive hardware solutions."

"RAVE Computer is an ideal partner, as they not only have strong technical skills, industry relationships and business acumen––but also share a similar set of cultural values," said Tristan Cotter, GM, North America, Varjo Technology. "RAVE feels like an extension of our team at Varjo, and it's exciting to see the investments they've made in immersive technology paying off."

Elite Partnerships Powered by Elite Solutions

RAVE's deep relationships with technology companies such as Varjo, NVIDIA and Intel give it priority access to the most cutting-edge technology, allowing extraordinary support for client solution life-cycle management. The company's Varjo-ready RenderBEAST boasts whisper-quiet performance and a compact form factor that lets customers extract maximum value from the portable workstation to deliver world-class, professional-grade immersive experiences.

As an Elite Varjo-Ready PC Partner, RAVE Computer offers exclusive plug-and-play hardware bundles including Varjo HMD, RenderBEAST compute, Pelican carry case and monitor, keyboard/mouse, and lighthouses. To learn more about RAVE bundles, or to schedule a demonstration and discuss how RAVE can help create a solution to power your vision, contact RAVE Computer at http://www.rave.com/varjo, or call (800) 966-7283.

As an NVIDIA® Elite Partner, RAVE features NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs built on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. RAVE Computer is one of only 11 Elite Visualization Solution Integration Partners for NVIDIA, giving it priority access to the new professional NVIDIA RTX GPUs and advising on supply chain and life-cycle management.

"RAVE Computer's RenderBEAST harnesses and optimizes the power of NVIDIA RTX GPUs for maximum performance," said Lisa Bell-Cabrera, Director of Business Development XR, at NVIDIA. "As an NVIDIA Elite Visualization Partner, RAVE can provide turnkey immersive hardware solutions, which is a key advantage that we're proud to support."

About RAVE Computer

For over 30 years, RAVE Computer has helped people overcome challenges through innovation, specializing in the design, optimization, and integration of purpose built compute solutions. The company's deep relationships with technology OEMs such as Varjo, NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD give it priority access to the most cutting-edge technology allowing extraordinary support for client solution life-cycle management. RAVE Computer's engineers and account teams strive to serve as trusted advisors and an extension of each client's team and vision by understanding and creating optimized solutions. To learn more, contact RAVE Computer at info@rave.com or call (800) 966-7283. Stay connected to RAVE Computer's latest news, views and announcements by visiting http://www.rave.com/ and following RAVE Computer on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/107260.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006015/en/