Port Houston Executive Roger Guenther Named to the International Maritime Hall of Fame

Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther has been named to the International Maritime Hall of Fame, as announced Monday by the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey (MAPONY/NJ). Guenther will be among six global shipping leaders who "all have shown unwavering leadership and dedication to advancing the industry through innovation, determination, and volunteerism."

Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther (Photo: Business Wire)

"The international maritime industry is rich in extraordinary leaders who play pivotal roles in moving world trade and who provide support services for these engines of commerce," said MAPONY/NJ Executive Director Stephen Lyman in the press release. "The six people we honor this year have represented a broad spectrum of leadership within the global transportation industry and have earned the respect of their colleagues worldwide, deserving of this honor. We anticipate a record turnout for the event."

"I am honored to be recognized and included on this list of leaders inducted before me who are pioneers of our industry," Guenther said. "This award further highlights the success of our local maritime community and the commitment of Port Houston, our partners, and our stakeholders to keep trade and commerce moving for our region, Texas, and the nation."

Guenther joined Port Houston in 1988, serving in several capacities before being named Executive Director in 2014. Among other past accomplishments, Guenther held key roles in the master planning and development of Port Houston's Bayport Container Terminal and redevelopment of its Barbours Cut Terminal.

He is currently leading Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11, a collaborative infrastructure construction effort of the billion-dollar deepening and widening of the Houston channel to support its continued growth as the busiest waterway in the nation.

The 28th International Maritime Hall of Fame Awards Dinner will be held on May 18 in New York City.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area's largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient and fastest-growing container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the nation's largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas' total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the website at www.PortHouston.com.

