LIBERTY Dental Plan Corporation Awarded NCQA Accreditation in Utilization Management and Credentialing

LIBERTY Dental Plan Corporation (LIBERTY), one of the nation's premier dental benefits administrators, announced that it has successfully completed accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Utilization Management and Credentialing. Each designation is valid for three years.

"NCQA accreditation is an important milestone in our organization's 20-year history. We are so proud to be recognized for meeting industry best practices," explained President and CEO, Amir Neshat, DDS. "These designations reflect the dedication and commitment of our staff to elevate the quality of our operations and the quality of care for our members."

Credentialing is an essential function used to ensure the quality of dental providers in LIBERTY's network. Utilization Management is a key business process that ensures the delivery of medically necessary care. The NCQA accreditation in each of these areas demonstrates LIBERTY's commitment to the delivery of high-quality and cost-effective dental services.

"In an industry dependent on compliance and accountability, these NCQA accreditations validate the rigor of our programs and demonstrate our commitment to improving quality of care," said Kristina Rovirosa, Vice President of Quality Management. "We want our clients, members, and providers to be confident that LIBERTY sets the standard for its quality."

About LIBERTY Dental Plan Corporation

LIBERTY is a dental benefits administrator founded by dentists and health industry professionals in 2002. LIBERTY currently administers dental benefits in all 50 states, including on behalf of 5.8 million Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, commercial and exchange members. LIBERTY operates and lives by its motto "Making Members Shine — One Smile at a Time".

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

NCQA has reviewed and accredited LIBERTY's Credentialing and Utilization Management functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit www.ncqa.org.

