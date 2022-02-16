SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. - ELMS

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ("Electric Last Mile Solutions" or "the Company") ELMS.

After the market closed on February 1, 2022, Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. announced that the company's previously issued consolidated financial statements should be restated and no longer be relied upon. Board member Shauna McIntyre was named as interim CEO and President following the resignation of former CEO, James Taylor.

Taylor resigned after an investigation by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors found that in November and December of 2020, certain company executives, including Taylor, purchased equity in the firm at substantial discounts to the current market value without any independent valuation.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock dropped more than 25% in after-hours trading on February 1, 2022.

