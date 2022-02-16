INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. (ASTR) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. ("Astra" or the "Company") ASTR securities between February 2, 2021 and December 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Astra investors have until April 11, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Astra investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On December 29, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital published a report stating that Astra's claim of being able to launch its rockets "anywhere in the world" was "simply not true." The report alleged that in the US, Astra could only launch from an FAA-licensed commercial spaceport approved for vertical launch, and that only five such sites exist in the country. Furthermore, the report pointed out that Astra had managed just a single successful orbital test flight, despite the Company's forecast calling for 165 launches by 2024 and 300 launches by 2025.

On this news, Astra's stock fell $1.10, or 14%, to close at $6.61 per share on December 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Astra securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005448/en/