Bonaventure Introduces 'Acclaim' Senior Living to North Carolina

Bonaventure, an integrated asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, is proud to announce the recent ground-breaking of the firm's first senior living community in North Carolina.

Located in the Olde Carpenter neighborhood of Cary, just 20 minutes from the center of Raleigh with its thriving restaurants and cultural activities, the four-story Acclaim at Cary Pointe will feature 138 apartment homes with 1-bed, 1-bed + den, and 2-bedroom units ranging in size from 681 to 1,164 square feet. Each apartment unit will include modern kitchens and bathrooms including high quality appliances and fixtures while the community itself features common amenities that bring a new standard of luxury to the North Carolina Triangle's senior living market.

Some of the exceptional amenities planned for the community at Acclaim at Cary Pointe include a full-service restaurant, full-service salon, laundry service, transportation, housekeeping, specialized gym with workout classes, guest suites, concierge services, resort-style indoor pool, manicured walking trails, fire pit courtyard and all in a secure, controlled-access environment.

Commented Bonaventure Founder and CEO, Dwight Dunton: "We're thrilled to expand Bonaventure's footprint to North Carolina and contribute to the fabric of Cary and its citizens with the amenity-rich Acclaim at Cary Pointe. Located in a wooded setting with quick access to the I-40 and just minutes to downtown Raleigh, this impeccable senior residential community maintains the look and feel of a small town community while also representing a uniquely elevated quality of living for the market."

Acclaim at Cary Point serves as the North Carolina senior living flagship community in Bonaventure's successful senior living portfolio. Two similar communities under Bonaventure's Acclaim brand opened this past summer: Acclaim at Belmont Bay in Woodridge, VA and Acclaim at East Beach in Norfolk, VA.

About Bonaventure

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia Bonaventure is an integrated asset management company specializing in multifamily design, development, construction, asset management and property management with over 6,000 apartment units across 26 communities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States. Since its founding in 1999 by Dwight Dunton, Bonaventure has become one of the top 15 most experienced HUD developers in the nation and has completed $500 million in HUD loans and over $2.25 billion in transactions. With its focus on building enduring value through ingenuity, Bonaventure boasts a full suite of investment capabilities.

