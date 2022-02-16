Botanacor Laboratories and Agricor Laboratories Name a New Digital Officer and Senior VP for Information Technology

Richard Strong Will Fill the Role. He is Formally CIO for Harley-Davidson Financial Services/Eaglemark Savings Bank and Senior IT Leader for Harley-Davidson Motor Company

Agricor Laboratories and Botanacor Laboratories, jointly announced that Richard Strong has joined to serve Agricor and Botanacor as Digital Officer and Senior VP Information Technology. Mr. Strong is formally CIO for Harley-Davidson Financial Services/Eaglemark Savings Bank, and Senior Global IT leader for Harley-Davidson Motor Company HOG. Strong will bring his 20+ years of technology business experience to advance, implement and deliver secure digital, data, and cloud solutions and offerings that the labs' customers have come to expect and depend on.

Agricor Laboratories is Colorado's leading state-certified marijuana testing laboratory. Botanacor Laboratories is the widely recognized North American leader in accredited testing of hemp biomass and hemp-derived products.

Together, these labs serve expansive geographical regions and require IT systems that offer the highest level of functionality and flawless, secure database management. Richard Strong has been selected for his new role after an extensive talent search and he will start work immediately.

"We are in the business of producing, managing, and delivering incredible amounts of complex data. With Richard Strong's appointment, our teams can continue to deliver on our promise to improve not only the laboratory services but also the data we deliver to our customers and the cannabis industry," said Dr. Carl Craig, CEO of Agricor and Botanacor Laboratories. "Given the regulatory environment that we work in across multiple states – and on the international level too – a secure, modernized IT ecosystem is crucial, and we have great faith that Richard is the top candidate to support the needs of our labs and of our customers."

About Agricor Laboratories

Agricor was founded in 2014 and sets the benchmark for third-party cannabis testing in Colorado. Motivated by a responsibility to the end user, the company provides consistent and accurate cannabis testing services, so its customers can be confident they are maintaining regulatory compliance and releasing safe products to market. By following cGMP and GLP requirements in an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory and by working to intensively validate facilities, equipment, and processes, Agricor remains the first choice in testing for many cannabis businesses. http://agricorlabs.com; 720-460-3489.

About Botanacor Laboratories

Botanacor Laboratories was founded in 2014 and leads the U.S. in third-party testing for hemp products. The company is committed to providing consistent and accurate hemp testing services to ensure its customers meet regulatory compliance and industry safety demands. By following cGMP and GLP requirements in an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory, and by working intensively to validate its facilities, equipment, and processes, Botanacor remains the first choice in testing throughout the hemp supply chain. Learn more: http://www.Botanacor.com; 888-800-8223.

