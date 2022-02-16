Bodhi's Smart Thermostat Manages All Technology in Guestrooms and Condominiums – and Integrates with the PMS

Software Development LLC has launched the Bodhi Thermostat, an elegant, one-piece device that greatly enhances your ability to manage the many technologies in a guestroom or residential unit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005145/en/

The Bodhi Thermostat Bridge combines a smart thermostat, occupancy sensor and wireless network device that work with the Bodhi application and the property management system to monitor and control all of the technology in a guestroom or residence. It will save energy, improve the client experience and protect the property. (Photo: Business Wire)

As a smart thermostat, it works with virtually any HVAC system. Paired with the Bodhi building management platform, it allows you to remotely monitor, control and schedule temperature and humidity changes using any smartphone, tablet or computer.

With its integrated occupancy sensor, it can detect when guests or homeowners are present or away, allowing Bodhi to bring temperature to their preferred level or set it back to conserve energy. Through Bodhi, it can exchange occupancy information with most property management systems, allowing you to save even more when a room is unrented.

With an integrated Bodhi Bridge, it can connect up to 32 wireless devices, including switches, dimmers, leak and open door sensors, plus hardwired sensors, instruments, and water and electric meters. In doing so, it can include temperature, lighting, video & music in ‘welcome' scenes when guests arrive, and economical ‘away' scenes when they leave. Crucially, it offers unique monitoring and control options to protect your property and guests.

With its native Crestron integration and RESTful API, it works with all Crestron products, including Crestron Home, custom Crestron systems, and Crestron commercial lighting (including Zūm and Green Light). It's also fully compatible with the Lutron Code-Smart Guestroom System.

The Bodhi Thermostat uses a simple Wi-Fi connection to communicate with Bodhi and your property management system (PMS), but in areas where WiFi is not available, an LTE cellular radio is an option.

About Bodhi

Bodhi is a cloud-based application that controls, schedules and manages virtually all of the technology installed in hotels, resorts, homes, offices, and multi dwelling unit residential developments (MDUs). It simplifies and enhances Crestron, Lutron and other control systems, or may be used on its own for many purposes.

After ten years of development at the world-class Albany Resort in the Bahamas, Bodhi is now available to dealers, integrators and hospitality clients around the world.

About Software Development

Software Development, LLC, based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, creates software and hardware systems for the hospitality industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005145/en/