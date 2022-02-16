North America's Dermatology Excimer Laser Market, Forecast to 2027 - US Market to Cross $198 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America Dermatology Excimer Laser Market By Product, By Application, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America's Dermatology Excimer Laser Market is expected to witness market growth of 12.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).
Some of the growth factors of the industry include a drastic surge in skin conditions like eczema, rising preferences towards non-invasive treatments, and the emergence of sophisticated and modern treatment methods and systems that have fewer complications.
North America has always remained at the forefront to adopt advanced technologies and devices. In addition, the region is home to well-developed healthcare infrastructure which is incorporated with modern treatment methods and devices. These dermatology excimer lasers can treat a broad array of dermatological issues, thereby boosting the growth of the regional dermatology excimer laser market.
Moreover, people residing in the region have high disposable income, and hence they can spend a high amount on their health. Additionally, people living in the region are more aware of the available treatment options, hence boosting the demand for modern and advanced healthcare infrastructure.
The US market dominated the North America Dermatology Excimer Laser Market in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $198.3 million by 2027. The Canadian market is showcasing a CAGR of 15% during (2021-2027). Additionally, the Mexican market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14% during (2021-2027).
Market Segments Covered
By Product
- Trolley Mounted Excimer Lasers
- Hand-held Excimer Lasers
- Table top Excimer Lasers
By Application
- Psoriasis
- Atopic Dermatitis
- Vitiligo
- Allergic Rhinitis
- Alopecia Areata
- Other Applications
By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
Key Market Players Profiled
- Strata Skin Sciences, Inc.
- Shenzhen GSD Tech Co. Ltd.
- Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd.)
- The Daavlin Company
- Lumenis, Ltd.
- Hologic, Inc.
- Fotona d.o.o.
- Beijing Sincoheren S&T Development Co. Ltd.
- DEKA Research & Development Corp.
