Alexander Group Publishes 2022 Sales Compensation Almanac

The Alexander Group's 2022 Sales Compensation Almanac is now available. This year marks the eighth edition of this publication featuring nearly 350 pages of the latest industry resources and tools for sales compensation.
"Sales compensation is a moving target. Use this up-to-date resource for research-based trends and practices information, case studies, whitepapers and informative reference guides," said David Cichelli, author and revenue growth advisor of the Alexander Group. "Every sales compensation planner should have a copy of the 2022 Sales Compensation Almanac."
Featured sections:
- Sales Compensation Trends Survey
- Sales Compensation Hot Topics Survey
- Sales Compensation Multiyear Trends
- Reference Guide to Sales Compensation Surveys
- Sales Compensation Administration Vendors Guide
- Case Studies
- Whitepapers
Sales compensation professionals refer to this book as the go-to resource and a must-have when communicating best practices in sales compensation to key stakeholders.
Order on Amazon today.
2022 Sales Compensation Almanac; AGI Press; ISBN: 978-1-7358646-4-8
About Alexander Group
The Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world's leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, the firm combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Scottsdale, and Vero Beach.
