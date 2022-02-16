Sports Illustrated Celebrates Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Championship With Commemorative Issue

The Rams walked away having won it all; their triumph applauded in a special edition magazine on newsstands Feb. 24 and available for online order today

For the first time in more than 20 years, the Rams are Super Bowl Champions. The team and its season, heroes and history are all celebrated in Sports Illustrated's Rams Super Bowl Champions Commemorative Issue, available for purchase online now and newsstands in the Los Angeles area on Feb. 24.

The 84-page photo-packed magazine includes the biggest moments of the Rams' outstanding season from senior writers Albert Breer, Greg Bishop, and Conor Orr. Flip through the untold stories leading up to the Big Game and exclusive interviews with MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and Von Miller. Inside the issue, Sports Illustrated also features the franchise's all-time team, with stunning photos of Rams icons Eric Dickerson, Merlin Olsen and more, plus a gallery of every Rams SI cover – from halfback Jon Arnett in 1961 to Greg Zuerlein in 2019.

SI has the Rams' triumph covered on all its platforms. Visit SI.com for complete Super Bowl coverage, including SI's Best Super Bowl LVI Photos, 2023 Super Bowl Future Odds, Albert Breer's morning-after MMQB column, and more. Plus, listen to the Sports Illustrated Weekly podcast to hear recent segments on the building of SoFi Stadium and the untold story of a secret 2021 meeting with Sean McVay in Cabo San Lucas that helped deliver quarterback Matthew Stafford to the team.

Purchase the Rams Super Bowl Champions Commemorative Issue or other single issues at SI.com.

