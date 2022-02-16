Assessment of the Hotel Market in Vietnam, 2022-2026 - Trends, Strategies and Opportunities for both Chain and Independent Hotels - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hotel Market in Vietnam 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hotel market in Vietnam is poised to grow by $2.12 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.43% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing affordability and rising disposable income and growing investment in the hotel industry in Vietnam. The study identifies the growing number of foreign tourists as one of the prime reasons driving the hotel market growth in Vietnam during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The hotel market in Vietnam is segmented as below:

By Type

Chain Hotels

Independent Hotels

By Application

Tourist Accommodation

Official Business

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hotel market vendors in Vietnam that include:

Accor SA

Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd.

Hyatt Hotels Corp.

InterContinental Hotels Group

La Siesta Premium Hang Be

Marriott International Inc.

Minor International PCL

Muong Thanh Hospitality

SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL

Vinpearl

Also, the hotel market in Vietnam analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc8hqh

