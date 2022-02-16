North America Industrial PC Market 2021-2027: Key Trends and Opportunities for Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded, and DIN Rail IPCs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America Industrial PC Market By Type, By End User, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Industrial PC Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). This market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market.
These industrial PCs are widely used in aerospace, industrial automation, solar power, transportation management, and wind generators. Since industrial PCs offer constant and efficient performance in various extreme conditions like fluctuation of temperature from - 40C to +80C, it is highly utilized in different industries.
These PCs have high durability and are developed for a higher standard working environment. In addition, industrial PCs support long life durations and are not frequently replaced by the latest versions like other PCs. It helps in delivering more consistency in supply chain and a long duration of repeatability in order to ensure that the same model is accessible for a long time period than the commercial PC.
The high adoption rate of various advanced solutions and systems across different industrial verticals is creating demand for industrial PCs in the region. With the growing demand for energy-efficient computing systems like panel industrial PC, companies operating in the region are increasingly investing in the development of new solutions that can fulfill the needs to different sectors.
Companies like Bosch are introducing advanced version of their industrial PCs, which is gaining more traction among their customers. There are many certifications and standards framed by the government of the US, which needs to be fulfilled by the industrial PC manufacturers before launching their products in the market. Additionally, various discrete industries of the region are majorly inclining towards the usage of industrial PC, which is expected to bolster the growth of the regional industrial PC market.
The US market dominated the North America Industrial PC market in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $1862.2 million by 2027. The Canada market is anticipated grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during (2021-2027). Additionally, The Mexico market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 8.3% during (2021-2027).
Scope of the Study
By Type
- Panel IPC
- Rack Mount IPC
- Box IPC
- Embedded IPC
- DIN Rail IPC
By End User
- Automotive
- Semiconductor & Electronics
- Chemical
- Healthcare
- Aerospace & Defense
- Energy & Power
- Others
By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
Key Market Players Profiled
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Omron Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG
- Nexcom International Co. Ltd.
