European Medical Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Accelerating Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and Emerging Role of Precision Medicine - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Medical Diagnostics Market (Immunoassays, Clinical Chemistry, Haematology & Coagulation): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European medical diagnostics market is expected to reach US$98.43 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.67%, for the time period of 2022-2026.
Factors such as the rise in the number of new cancer cases, expansion of the medical device industry, growth in the geriatric population, accelerating demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by lack of skilled professionals, high cost of infectious diseases diagnosis and stringent government regulations. A few notable trends mat include the emerging role of precision medicine, the emergence of various pandemic diseases and demand for point-of-care (POC) tests.
Based on technology, the market has been segmented into immunoassays, clinical chemistry, haematology and coagulation. With the development of signal generation methods, attention has shifted to the development of immunochemical methods and instruments to provide convenient, high-performance systems. As a result of this, the demand for immunoassays is rising, which is aiding the market growth of medical diagnostics in Europe.
Based on country, the market has been segmented into Germany, the U.K., France and Rest of Europe. Due to the continuous collaboration and partnerships between diagnostics companies, along with the expansion of the healthcare infrastructure, Germany continues to be the dominant country, which is capturing a significant share in the medical diagnostics market in Europe.
Scope of the report:
- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the European Medical Diagnostics Market
- The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth
- The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, Sonic Healthcare, Eurofins Scientific, Synlab and Medicover) are also presented in detail
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Categories of Lab Testing
1.3 Type of Diagnostic Products
1.4 Common Examples of Diagnostic Tests
1.5 Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
1.6 Conceptualization of Diagnosis Process
2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Increase in COVID-19 Tests
2.2 Growth in Companies COVID-19 Sales
2.3 Demand for COVID-19 Self-test Kits
3. Europe Market Analysis
3.1 Europe Medical Diagnostics Market by Value
3.2 Europe Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Europe Medical Diagnostics Market by Technology
3.4 Europe Medical Diagnostics Market by Country
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Rise in Number of New Cancer Cases
4.1.2 Expansion of Medical Devices Industry
4.1.3 Growth in Geriatric Population
4.1.4 Accelerating Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD)
4.1.5 Rapid Urbanization
4.1.6 Growing Awareness About Various Infectious Diseases
4.2 Key Trends and Developments
4.2.1 Emerging Role of Precision Medicine
4.2.2 Emergence of Various Pandemic Diseases
4.2.3 Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Tests
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.3.2 High Cost of Infectious Diseases Diagnosis
4.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations
5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Europe Market
5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison
5.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison
5.1.3 Geographic Presence of Companies in Human Medical Diagnostics Testing
6. Company Profiles
- Medicover
- Synlab
- Eurofins Scientific
- Sonic Healthcare
- Quest Diagnostics
- Labcorp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndik9i.
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006098/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.