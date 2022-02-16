Westinghouse, Kozloduy Strengthen Nuclear Cybersecurity

Partners significantly increase digital control systems security in Bulgaria
Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB and Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) signed a contract for the design, delivery and installation of a cybersecurity system at the plant.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006025/en/
Nasko Mihov, Executive director of Kozloduy NPP and Tarik Choho, EMEA OPS President of Westinghouse signed MOU contract. (Photo: Business Wire)
"I would like to highlight that maintaining a robust and effective cybersecurity system is of crucial significance for Kozloduy NPP" said Nasko Mihov, Chief Executive Officer of Kozloduy NPP EAD. "The contract with our partners, awarded in accordance with the national legislation and following a procedure as per the Public Procurement Act will provide for implementation of high-tech solutions for protection against cyberattacks, thus enhancing the overall network and information security of the nuclear power plant."
"We are proud to deliver a state-of-the-art solution to Kozloduy NPP which utilizes best-in-class cybersecurity platforms," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President, EMEA Operating Plant Services. "Our proprietary program reinforces safety and security and is implemented across the U.S. nuclear industry and meets international regulations for nuclear power plants."
The Westinghouse solution is the only cybersecurity offering that can be integrated safely with Ovation® based digital control systems and is recommended by Emerson Process Management, owner of the Ovation® platform. The project will begin in March 2022 with completion scheduled for October 2023.
Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For over 130 years, innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
