First Private Aircraft Operator To Provide Mobile Molecular Testing

Jet Edge, an innovative leader in full-service, private global aviation, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Cue Health, a first of its kind in the industry. Cue Health will provide all Jet Edge flight crews and global teams routine access to real-time COVID-19 molecular self-testing with instant results. Jet Edge is the first private aircraft operator to adopt a molecular self-testing solution, a game-changer for the industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006081/en/

Jet Edge announces Cue Health Molecular COVID-19 Testing for flight crews and worldwide operations, becomes first private aircraft operator to provide mobile molecular testing. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cue test uses nucleic acid amplification technology to provide lab-quality COVID-19 test results from any location in 20 minutes. Based on current clinical studies submitted to the FDA, it is the most accurate self-test for COVID-19 and can detect all known COVID-19 variants, including Omicron. Cue's lab results are directly connected to mobile devices so that critical safety information can be easily accessed and acted on immediately. The test can be used on adults and children over 2 years, with or without symptoms.

"Cue's breakthrough testing technology allows Jet Edge to further our commitment to the health and safety of our passengers and crews," said Jonah Adler, Chief Commercial Officer of Jet Edge. "Rather than relying on ever-changing messages from guideline groups, we are now giving each of our employees their own Cue reader and cartridge for daily testing. Their results are fast and actionable. Knowing who is positive and negative each morning greatly lessens our logistical challenges and keeps our passengers and employees even safer."

"We are proud to help meet the unique testing needs of Jet Edge. The Cue Health Enterprise Dashboard shares test results through a secure, web-based internal application which gives Jet Edge proprietary, timely analytics to swiftly identify trends and make informed safety decisions," added Chris Achar, Chief Strategy Officer of Cue Health. "With the widely adaptable Cue solution, we can help alleviate the pressures on local testing providers and healthcare systems."

About Jet Edge

Jet Edge is a leader in full-service global private aviation. As an integrated super-midsize and large cabin management operator and maintenance provider, Jet Edge services aircraft owners and charter flyers with a world-class operational platform. Jet Edge extends individual clients and corporations 365-day-a-year access to one of the most well-appointed aircraft fleets in the world. Backed by award-winning safety programs and overseen by a leadership team with wide-ranging experience in commercial and private aviation operations and management, Jet Edge delivers excellence in aircraft management, charter management, on-demand charter, aircraft sales, and maintenance. More information can be found at www.flyjetedge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006081/en/