Alzheimers Disease: 2022 Update Bulletin Featuring Views & Insights from KOLs; Novartis, Amgen, Banner Alzheimer's Institute, IntelGenx, and ProMIS Neurosciences - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Alzheimers Disease: Update Bulletin" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition presents the views and insights from three world leading key opinion leaders (KOLs) from North America and Europe on a variety of recent events in Alzheimer's disease (AD) market, including; Novartis and Amgen, together with the Banner Alzheimer's Institute, launching a new Phase II/III study with beta-secretase-1 inhibitor, CNP520 in an asymptomatic, high-risk population; IntelGenx initiating a Phase IIa study of Montelukast VersaFilm for patients with mild-to-moderate AD; ProMIS Neurosciences announcing results from a preclinical study of its next generation monoclonal antibody for AD, PMN310.
Business Questions
- What are KOL's current views on the amyloid theory of AD?
- Is research into preventative medications a feasible approach with the drug candidates that are currently available?
- What are the key barriers to research into disease prevention and modification?
- How does CNP520 compare to other BACE inhibitors?
- What do KOLs believe will be the best development strategy for Montelukast VersaFilm in AD?
- Is PMN310 sufficiently differentiated from other anti-amyloid antibodies to merit further research?
- How do experts rate the likelihood of success of these new developments?
- Do KOLs expect combination therapy to play a major role in the future treatment of AD?
- What are the barriers to combination therapy in AD?
